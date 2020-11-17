RITA to Host Webinar on Digital Account Opening for Retirement Professionals, November 18, 2020

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) will host a webinar for retirement and other wealth management professionals on November 18, 2020 from 4:00pm to 5:00pm ET. The webinar, entitled "Onboarding New Accounts," will address how digital account opening fits in a digital transformation strategy.

"More than four out of five consumers say they are less likely to switch financial institutions once they become accustomed to their firm's digital services," said Dan Wright, Executive Director of Strategy at Accutech Systems. "So, ask yourself: how do your account opening tools stack up with the trends in digital banking? How does account opening fit into your digital transformation?"

Join Wright to get an introduction to digital transformation and understand how digital account opening tools like Accutech's Opendigital play a key role in digital transformation, business development, and marketing strategies (https://www.trustasc.com/opendigital).

"This year has shown a lot of businesses how important it is to keep up digitally," said Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA. "RITA is proud to offer educational opportunities like this for professionals in the retirement and financial industries. We want to equip businesses and consumers for a secure financial future."

The November 18 webinar is one of four webinars provided by RITA throughout the year. Attendees will earn three continuing education credits towards theirSelf-Directed Industry Professional (SDIP) Certification (https://ritaus.org/rita-certified-sdip).

The cost of the webinar is free for RITA members or $199 for non-members. Those interested in attending can visit RITA's website to learn more and register for the digital account opening webinar (https://ritaus.org/event/webinar-onboarding-new-accounts).

ABOUT RITA

RITA is a professional trade association dedicated to the expansion of opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, our association is comprised of regulated banks, trust companies, and industry-related professionals. We exist to be the leading educator and advocate for the growth and best practices of the self-directed retirement plan industry by providing resources, information, communication, and support to both our members and investors. To learn more, visit www.ritaus.org.

SOURCE RITA US

Related Links

http://www.ritaus.org

