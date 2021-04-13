Ritchie Bros. announces Rouse Appraisal Services

Bringing together 100+ years of combined experience, the Rouse Appraisals team delivers hundreds of appraisals annually across various geographies and products

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - For decades, both Ritchie Bros. and Rouse Services have been serving the equipment and truck industries with their respective appraisal businesses. With Ritchie Bros.' acquisition of Rouse last year, the company has now combined these two appraisal businesses into one team with unrivalled hands-on equipment experience, knowledge, and data.

"Our appraisers are armed with the richest dataset anywhere in the industry," said Raffi Aharonian, Managing Director, Rouse Appraisals. "We can also directly connect customers to Ritchie Bros.' disposition solutions, should they choose to go that route post appraisal."

Rouse Appraisal Services will offer appraisals and detailed inspections for a wide variety of use cases, including asset based lending, company and contractor driven needs, M&A support, and residual values for leasing institutions.

"Our goal is to help customers through all stages of an asset's life cycle, whether that be purchase, inspection, appraisal, or sale," added Mr. Aharonian. "All these services are available through Ritchie Bros.' end-to-end asset management and disposition system: RB Asset Solutions."

For more information on Rouse Appraisal Services, visit rouseservices.com/solutions/appraisals. For more details on Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions, visit rbassetsolutions.com.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

