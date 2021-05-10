Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (the "Company") (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) was held on May 6, 2021. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Proxy Statement dated March 23, 2021, which can be found on the Company's website at: https://s24.q4cdn.com/560830410/files/doc_financials/proxy/2021-Proxy-Statement-Web-Version-(FINAL).pdf.

Per TSX reporting requirements, the company wishes to disclose that the total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 93,222,826 shares, representing approximately 84.77% of the Company's outstanding shares. The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Name of Director For Withheld Erik Olsson 81,028,070 9,762,665 Ann Fandozzi 90,109,012 681,723 Beverley Briscoe 89,354,413 1,436,322 Christopher Zimmerman 87,749,666 3,041,069 Bob Elton 89,501,232 1,289,503 Sarah Raiss 89,275,995 1,514,740 Amy Guggenheim Shenkan 88,110,112 2,680,623 J. Kim Fennell 89,611,818 1,178,917 Adam DeWitt 86,260,067 4,530,668

On May 10, 2021, the Company filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

