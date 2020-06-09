Ritchie Bros.' June used equipment pricing report now available to download

Each month, Ritchie Bros. publishes a free, high-level, downloadable report of pricing trends, broken out by industry. The June report is now available for download here: ritchiebros.com/market-trends-report . The full Market Trends module is available by paid subscription.

"The rate of decline in used equipment prices shows signs of moderation, though mix-adjusted values continue to be lower than the same time period last year," said Ken Calhoon, Vice President, Data Analytics, Ritchie Bros. "We are seeing relative price strength across all the geographies Ritchie Bros. operates in as buyers have quickly adopted fully-online purchasing. In particular, we are seeing steady improvement in values in both the United States and Canada with particularly strong buyer participation in North America from Texas, California, Alberta, and Mexico and internationally from Asia and South America."

June 2020 Market Trends Summary Highlights (based on data from February – May 2020) Equipment Category USA Canada Used heavy equipment Prices declined ~3% (± 1.5%) year over year Prices remained flat (± 1.5%) year over year Truck tractors Prices declined ~9% (± 1.5%) year over year Prices declined ~5% (± 1.5%) year over year Vocational trucks Prices declined ~5% (± 1.5%) year over year Prices declined ~3% (± 1.5%) year over year Lifting/material handling Prices declined ~8% (± 1.5%) year over year Prices declined ~1% (± 1.5%) year over year

"Used equipment experts, sellers, and buyers look to Ritchie Bros. transaction data as the industry gold standard," continued Mr. Calhoon "While others may try to scrape and repackage our data, only we have the full dataset, the understanding, and the ability to derive deep insights. Our team of data analysts and data scientists use machine learning and data visualization to create one of the best used equipment data products on the market."

The Market Trends application is an independent part of the suite of services within Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions (rbassetsolutions.com), which is a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. This cloud-based SaaS solution brings together a suite of tools and services to help customers better manage, analyze, and sell their assets. From any internet-enabled device, customers are able to access a complete inventory management system, data analytics and dashboards, branded e-commerce sites, and multiple external sales channels.

For more information about Market Trends, please email [email protected].

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

SOURCE Ritchie Bros.