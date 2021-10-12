Ritchie Bros. keeps rolling with US$41+ million Rocky Mountain Regional Event

Oct. 6-7 online auction attracted 11,200+ bidders from 62 countries competing for 2,900+ items

DENVER, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. regional online auctions keep rolling, with its latest Rocky Mountain event attracting 11,200+ online bidders from 62 countries to compete for 2,900+ items, generating US$41+ million in gross transaction value.

Equipment in the Oct. 6 – 7 auction was stored at Ritchie Bros.' locations in Denver, CO; Salt Lake City, UT; and its new local yard in Williston, ND. Approximately 93% of the assets in the auction were sold to U.S. buyers, while the remaining 7% was sold to international buyers from as far away as Honduras, India, and the Netherlands. Leading up to the auction, Ritchie Bros. saw a 96% increase in the number of online equipment views and a 48% increase in watchlist adds in comparison to the previous Rocky Mountain event held in August.

"Our regional auctions continue to attract unprecedented demand, driving great returns for consignors," said Chad Apland, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "These regional events create a lot of hype in the market—sellers want to be a part of something big and buyers love the increased selection. As a result, we once again saw strong pricing across every asset category in our Rocky Mountain auction, with transportation equipment pricing hitting record levels. If you have surplus equipment or trucks, contact us to sell today!"

Five Big Sellers:

2006 Caterpillar 623G elevating motor scraper – US$415,000

2014 Grove TMS800E 80-ton 8x4x4 hydraulic truck crane – US$370,000

2015 Caterpillar CT660L tri-drive hydro vac truck – US$210,000

2018 Peterbilt 367 tri-drive day cab heavy haul truck – US$145,000

2019 Freightliner 122SD Coronado day cab truck tractor – US$115,000

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: ROCKY MOUNTAIN REGIONAL (OCTOBER 2021)

Gross Transaction Value (GTV): US$41+ million

Total Registered Bidders: 11,200+

Total Number of Lots: 2,900+

Total Number of Consignors: 650+

Ritchie Bros. will sell more than 35,000 equipment items and trucks in its upcoming events, including an October 26 – 28 auction in Edmonton, AB and a giant crane auction for Sparks Industrial Inc. in Decatur, AL on November 3. The company also has weekly featured online auctions at IronPlanet.com and a daily reserved option with Marketplace-E.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

SOURCE Ritchie Bros.