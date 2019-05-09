Ritchie Bros. reports first quarter 2019 results

VANCOUVER, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE & TSX: RBA, the "Company" or "Ritchie Bros.") reported the following results for the three months ended March 31, 2019:

(All figures are presented in U.S. dollars)

Net income attributable to stockholders increased 6% to $18.2 million compared to $17.1 million in Q1 2018. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders increased 6% to $0.17 per share in Q1 2019 compared to $0.16 per share in Q1 2018.

Consolidated results:

Total revenue increased 17% to $303.4 million in Q1 2019 compared to $260.2 million in Q1 2018

in Q1 2019 compared to in Q1 2018 Service revenue decreased 2% to $172.4 million in Q1 2019 compared to $176.0 million in Q1 2018

in Q1 2019 compared to in Q1 2018

Inventory sales revenue increased 56% to $131.1 million in Q1 2019, compared to $84.2 million in Q1 2018

in Q1 2019, compared to in Q1 2018 Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") decreased 2% to $95.2 million in Q1 2019, compared to $97.5 million in Q1 2018

in Q1 2019, compared to in Q1 2018 Operating income increased 2% to $33.6 million in Q1 2019 compared to $32.9 million in Q1 2018

in Q1 2019 compared to in Q1 2018 Cash provided by operating activities was $71.9 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019

Auctions & Marketplaces ("A&M") segment results:

GTV 1 of $1.2 billion increased 1% from Q1 2018. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, GTV increased 3% from Q1 2018

of increased 1% from Q1 2018. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, GTV increased 3% from Q1 2018 A&M total revenue of $274.5 million increased 18% from $232.6 in Q1 2018

increased 18% from in Q1 2018 Service revenue decreased 3% to $143.4 million in Q1 2019 compared to $148.4 million in Q1 2018

in Q1 2019 compared to in Q1 2018

Inventory sales revenue increased 56% to $131.1 million in Q1 2019 compared to $84.2 million in Q1 2018

Other Services segment results:

Other Services total revenue of $28.9 million increased by 5% from $27.6 million in Q1 2018

increased by 5% from in Q1 2018 Ritchie Bros . Financial Services ("RBFS") revenue of $6.3 million increased 32% from $4.7 million in Q1 2018

"We were encouraged by solid GTV growth in the US as a result of new customer acquisition in Strategic Accounts, 9% online GTV growth globally as Marketplace-E continued to build momentum, and a 32% revenue increase for RBFS in the quarter which was its 28th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. We also achieved excellent operational metrics including 6 million unique visitors to our websites, up 17% versus prior year enhancing our network effects". said Ravi Saligram, Chief Executive Officer, Ritchie Bros.

Saligram continued, "We delivered 3% Total Company GTV growth on a constant currency basis, with Total Revenues up 17% driven by a higher mix of inventory sales revenue and delivered 6% earnings per share growth. An inflection in pricing in certain asset classes unfavorably affected underwritten business performance at our Orlando and Moerdijk auctions but we are confident of returning to normal At-Risk rates as we go forward. We were pleased to improve our operating cash flow and continue to be disciplined on cost control allowing us to continue to pay down debt to achieve an adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio* of 1.7 times."

Saligram concluded, "Looking ahead to the rest of the year, we expect gradual easing of supply constraints as the year progresses while recognizing that we remain in a high demand environment for equipment with high utilization rates, a reflection of the resurgent US economy. We remain positive about delivering strong earnings growth in the remainder of 2019."

_________________________ 1 Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") represents total proceeds from all items sold at the Company's live on site auctions and online marketplaces. GTV is not a measure of financial performance, liquidity, or revenue, and is not presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements.

The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to provide investors with additional information. Providing these non-GAAP measures along with GAAP measures allows for increased comparability of our ongoing performance from period to period. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this news release are labeled as "non-GAAP measure" or designated as such with an asterisk (*). Please see page 9-10 for explanations of why the Company uses these non-GAAP measures and, if applicable, the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Financial Overview

(Unaudited)



































Three months ended March 31,













% Change

(in U.S. $000's, except EPS) 2019 2018

2019 over

2018

Service revenue:













Commissions $ 92,280 $ 101,294

(9%)

Fees

80,092

74,722

7%

Total service revenue

172,372

176,016

(2%)

Inventory sales revenue

131,057

84,162

56%

Total revenue

303,429

260,178

17%

Service revenue as a % of total revenue

56.8%

67.7%

-1090 bps

Inventory sales revenue as a % of total revenue

43.2%

32.3%

1090 bps

Costs of services

36,069

36,657

(2%)

Cost of inventory sold

120,475

75,791

59%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

95,184

97,470

(2%)

Operating expenses

269,841

227,305

19%

Cost of inventory sold as a % of operating expenses

44.6%

33.3%

1130 bps

Operating income

33,588

32,873

2%

Operating income margin

11.1%

12.6%

-150 bps

Net income attributable to stockholders

18,164

17,138

6%

Diluted earnings per share attributable to stockholders $ 0.17 $ 0.16

6%

Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders (non-GAAP measure) $ 0.17 $ 0.16

6%

Effective tax rate

26.8%

23.4%

340 bps

















Total GTV

1,174,681

1,160,712

1%

Service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate

14.7%

15.2%

-50 bps

Inventory sales revenue as a % of total GTV- Mix

11.2%

7.3%

390 bps



















Segment Overview





























(in U.S $000's) Three months ended March 31, 2019

A&M

Other

Consolidated Service revenue $ 143,437 $ 28,935 $ 172,372 Inventory sales revenue

131,057

-

131,057 Total revenue

274,494

28,935

303,429 Ancillary and logistical service expenses

-

13,759

13,759 Other costs of services

20,817

1,493

22,310 Cost of inventory sold

120,475

-

120,475 SG&A expenses

89,182

6,002

95,184 Segment profit $ 44,020 $ 7,681 $ 51,701 Total GTV

1,174,681







A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate

12.2%





















(in U.S $000's) Three months ended March 31, 2018

A&M

Other

Consolidated Service revenue $ 148,405 $ 27,611 $ 176,016 Inventory sales revenue

84,162

-

84,162 Total revenue

232,567

27,611

260,178 Ancillary and logistical service expenses

-

14,580

14,580 Other costs of services

21,448

629

22,077 Cost of inventory sold

75,791

-

75,791 SG&A expenses

93,002

4,468

97,470 Segment profit $ 42,326 $ 7,934 $ 50,260 Total GTV

1,160,712







A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate

12.8%























Consolidated Performance Overview

GTV increased 1% to $1.2 billion; excluding the impact of foreign exchange, GTV increased 3%. GTV from live on site auctions was flat partly due to the Q1 2018 Grande Prairie auction of $37 million that did not repeat in Q1 2019, offset by growth in live on site auctions in the US and Europe. Online marketplaces GTV posted consecutive quarter growth delivering a 9% increase in the first quarter.

Total revenue increased 17% to $303.4 million primarily due to a 56% increase in inventory sales revenue, partially offset by a 2% decrease in service revenue.



Inventory sales revenue increased 56% primarily due to an increase in volume of inventory sales contracts in the US and Europe.



The decline in service revenue resulted from a 9% decrease in commissions revenue offset by a 7% increase in fees. Lower commissions were attributable to lower price realization on guarantee contracts as well as a decrease in the volume of straight commission contracts. The lower rates earned from guarantee contracts were partially due to softer price performance on specific assets in greater supply at the 2019 Orlando auction. Fee revenue increased 7% due to moderately higher GTV volume with an increased proportion of low value lots, online inspection fees and fees earned from RBFS.

Foreign exchange had an unfavourable impact on total revenue in Q1 2019 due to fluctuations in the Euro and Canadian exchange rate relative to the U.S. dollar.

Costs of services decreased 2% to $36.1 million compared to $36.7 million in Q1 2018 which was in-line with the change in GTV.

Cost of inventory sold increased 59% to $120.5 million, in line with higher activity in inventory sales revenue. A contributing factor to the higher cost of inventory sold in the quarter resulted from discrete lower price performance on certain categories of equipment which was in greater supply at the February 2019 Orlando auction.



Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses decreased 2% to $95.2 million compared to $97.5 million in Q1 2018. The decrease was primarily due to higher share unit expenses in Q1 2018 related to mark-to-market costs driven by growth in the share price and incremental compensation cost resulting from the modification of certain performance factors. The decrease was partially offset by on-going incremental costs related to the GovPlanet non-rolling stock program, and growth of RBFS.

Foreign exchange rates had a favourable impact on SG&A expenses in the quarter primarily due to fluctuations of the Euro and Canadian dollar exchange rate relative to the U.S. dollar.

Net income attributable to stockholders increased $1.0 million, or 6%, from $17.1 million in Q1 2018 due to higher operating income coupled with lower net interest expenses. This increase was partially offset by an increase in the effective tax rate.

Primarily for the same reasons noted above, diluted EPS attributable to stockholders improved 6% to $0.17 in Q1 2019 compared to $0.16 in Q1 2018.

New Accounting Standard

The Company adopted the new accounting standard related to lease accounting effective January 1, 2019. Prior periods presented here have not been restated as the Company adopted the new standard utilizing the "optional transition method," which permits the Company to apply the new lease standard at the adoption date.

Dividend Information

Quarterly dividend

The Company declared on May 8, 2019, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share payable on June 19, 2019 to shareholders of record on May 29, 2019.

Share repurchase program

On May 8, 2019, the Company's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program for the repurchase of up to $100 million worth of common shares of the Company (subject to TSX approval) over the next 12 months. The share repurchases will primarily be used to offset dilution from options. The Company intends to make an application to the TSX for approval of a Normal Course Issuer Bid in May 2019.

Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Ritchie Bros. is hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, at 7am Pacific time / 10 am Eastern time / 3pm GMT on May 10, 2019. The replay of the webcast will be available through June 10, 2019.

Conference call and webcast details are available at the following link:https://investor.ritchiebros.com

About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.



Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, in particular, statements regarding future financial and operational results, including growth prospects and payment of dividends. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the numerous factors that influence the supply of and demand for used equipment; economic and other conditions in local, regional and global sectors; the Company's ability to successfully integrate IronPlanet, and to receive the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition; and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is available on the SEC, SEDAR, and Company websites. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements



GTV and Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

GTV and Condensed Consolidated Income Statements – First Quarter

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

























Three months ended March 31,

2019



2018 GTV $ 1,174,681

$ 1,160,712 Revenue:









Service revenue $ 172,372

$ 176,016 Inventory sales revenue

131,057



84,162 Total revenue

303,429



260,178 Operating expenses:









Costs of services

36,069



36,657 Cost of inventory sold

120,475



75,791 Selling, general and administrative expenses

95,184



97,470 Acquisition-related costs

669



1,633 Depreciation and amortization expenses

17,115



16,191 Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment

(149)



(345) Foreign exchange loss (gain)

478



(92) Total operating expenses

269,841



227,305 Operating income

33,588



32,873 Interest expense

(10,816)



(11,310) Other, net

2,039



913 Income before income taxes

24,811



22,476 Income tax expense

6,639



5,269 Net income $ 18,172

$ 17,207 Net income attributable to:









Stockholders

18,164



17,138 Non-controlling interests

8



69

$ 18,172

$ 17,207 Earnings per share attributable









to stockholders:









Basic $ 0.17

$ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.17

$ 0.16 Weighted average number of share outstanding:









Basic

108,765,489



107,355,381 Diluted

110,044,213



108,643,897

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)



























March 31,

December 31,

2019

2018 Assets





















Cash and cash equivalents $ 266,491

$ 237,744 Restricted cash

56,743



67,823 Trade and other receivables

220,452



129,257 Inventory

75,529



113,294 Other current assets

66,553



49,055 Income taxes receivable

7,823



6,365 Total current assets

693,591



603,538











Property, plant and equipment

469,068



486,599 Other non-current assets

127,079



29,395 Intangible assets

241,968



245,622 Goodwill

671,797



671,594 Deferred tax assets

16,159



15,648 Total assets $ 2,219,662

$ 2,052,396











Liabilities and Equity





















Auction proceeds payable $ 322,358

$ 203,503 Trade and other payables

181,015



201,255 Income taxes payable

3,838



2,312 Short-term debt

8,687



19,896 Current portion of long-term debt

15,648



13,126 Total current liabilities

531,546



440,092











Long-term debt

687,689



698,172 Other non-current liabilities

129,205



41,980 Deferred tax liabilities

37,109



35,519 Total liabilities

1,385,549



1,215,763











Commitments









Contingencies









Contingently redeemable performance









share units

984



923 Stockholders' equity:









Share capital:









Common stock; no par value, unlimited shares









authorized, issued and outstanding shares:









108,958,906 (December 31, 2018: 108,682,030)





189,297



181,780 Additional paid-in capital

50,054



56,885 Retained earnings

646,614



648,255 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(57,899)



(56,277) Stockholders' equity

828,066



830,643 Non-controlling interest

5,063



5,067 Total stockholders' equity

833,129



835,710 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,219,662

$ 2,052,396

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)

























Three months ended March 31, 2019



2018 Cash provided by (used in):









Operating activities:









Net income $ 18,172

$ 17,207 Adjustments for items not affecting cash:









Depreciation and amortization expenses

17,115



16,191 Stock option compensation expense

1,539



2,343 Equity-classified PSU expense

2,368



3,035 Deferred income tax expense

1,057



1,265 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

(48)



263 Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment

(149)



(345) Amortization of debt issuance costs

934



1,066 Other, net

3,510



948 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities

27,405



25,265 Net cash provided by operating activities

71,903



67,238 Investing activities:









Property, plant and equipment additions

(2,801)



(2,564) Intangible asset additions

(5,625)



(7,034) Proceeds on disposition of property, plant and equipment

262



1,066 Other, net

-



(4,674) Net cash used in investing activities

(8,164)



(13,206) Financing activities:









Dividends paid to stockholders

(19,568)



(18,245) Issuances of share capital

1,628



4,313 Payment of withholding taxes on issuance of shares

(2,047)



- Proceeds from short-term debt

6,741



308 Repayment of short-term debt

(17,946)



(1,754) Repayment of long-term debt

(12,235)



(29,237) Repayment of finance lease obligations

(1,269)



(802) Net cash used in financing activities

(44,696)



(45,417) Effect of changes in foreign currency rates on









cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(1,376)



1,627 Increase

17,667



10,242 Beginning of period

305,567



331,116 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 323,234

$ 341,358

Selected Data

(Unaudited)

Industrial live on site auction metrics







































Three months ended March 31,















% Change



2019



2018



2019 over 2018 Number of consignments at industrial auctions

11,550



10,750



7% Number of bidder registrations at industrial auctions

143,000



119,000



20% Number of buyers at industrial auctions

30,750



29,000



6% Number of lots at industrial auctions

86,250



81,000



6%



















Non-GAAP Measures

This news release references a non-GAAP measure. Non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

The non-GAAP measure diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items which are after-tax effects of significant non-recurring items that we do not consider to be part of our normal operating results, such as acquisition-related costs, management reorganization costs, and certain other items, which we refer to as 'adjusting items'.



There were no adjusting items in Q1 2019 or in the comparative prior period, and, accordingly, diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* was equal to diluted EPS attributable to stockholders, the most comparable GAAP measure in our consolidated income statements, for Q1 2019.





Adjusted EBITDA* and Adjusted Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA* Reconciliation

The Company believe that comparing adjusted net debt/adjusted EBITDA* on a trailing 12-month basis for different financial periods provides useful information about the performance of our operations as an indicator of the amount of time it would take the Company to settle both the short and long-term debt. The Company does not consider this to be a measure of liquidity, which is the ability to settle only short-term obligations, but rather a measure of how well we fund liquidity.

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA* and adjusted net debt*/adjusted EBITDA* to debt, cash and cash equivalents, net income, and debt as a multiple of net income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in, or calculated from, our consolidated financial statements.

































(in U.S. $ millions) As at and for the 12 months ended March 31,













% Change



2019 2018

2019 over 2018

Short-term debt $ 8.7 $ 5.9

47%

Long-term debt

703.3

780.3

-10%

Debt

712.0

786.2

-9%

Less: cash and cash equivalents

(266.5)

(278.9)

-4%

Adjusted net debt*

445.5

507.3

-12%

Net income $ 122.5 $ 82.1

49%

Add: depreciation and amortization expenses

67.5

58.6

15%

Add: interest expense

44.0

41.5

6%

Less: interest income

(3.4)

(2.6)

31%

Add: income tax expense

32.4

-

100%

Pre-tax adjusting items:













Accelerated vesting of assumed options

-

4.8

-100%

Acquisition and finance structure advisory

-

9.1

-100%

Severance and retention

1.5

3.6

-58%

Gain on sale of equity accounted for investment

(4.9)

-

100%

Impairment loss

-

8.9

-100%

Adjusted EBITDA* $ 259.6 $ 206.0

26%

Debt/net income

5.8x

9.6x

(40%)

Adjusted net debt*/adjusted EBITDA*

1.7x

2.5x

(32%)



















(1) Please refer to page 10 for a summary of adjusting items during the trailing 12-months ended March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018. (2) Adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization expenses, interest expense, and income tax expense, and subtracting interest income from net income excluding the pre-tax effects of adjusting items. (3) Adjusted net debt* is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from short and long-term debt. (4) Adjusted net debt*/adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by dividing adjusted net debt* by adjusted EBITDA*.

Adjusting items during the trailing 12-months ended March 31, 2019 were:

Recognized in the first quarter of 2019

There were no adjustment items recognized in the first quarter of 2019.

Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018

There were no adjustment items recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Recognized in the third quarter of 2018

$1.5 million ( $1.1 million after tax, or $0.01 per diluted share) of severance and retention costs in a corporate reorganization that followed the Acquisition;

( after tax, or per diluted share) of severance and retention costs in a corporate reorganization that followed the Acquisition; $4.9 million ( $4.9 million after tax, or $0.04 per diluted share) due to gain on sale of an equity accounted for investment.

Recognized in the second quarter of 2018

There were no adjustment items recognized in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusting items during the trailing 12-months ended March 31, 2018 were:

Recognized in the first quarter of 2018

There were no adjustment items recognized in the first quarter of 2018.

Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017

$2.2 million ( $1.6 million after tax, or $0.02 per diluted share) of severance and retention costs in a corporate reorganization that followed the Acquisition;

( after tax, or per diluted share) of severance and retention costs in a corporate reorganization that followed the Acquisition; $10.1 million (or $0.10 per diluted share) benefit on remeasurement of deferred taxes due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Recognized in the third quarter of 2017

There were no adjustment items recognized in the third quarter of 2017.

Recognized in the second quarter of 2017

$4.8 million ( $4.8 million after tax, or $0.04 per diluted share) of stock option compensation expense related to the accelerated vesting of certain IronPlanet stock options assumed as part of the Acquisition;

( after tax, or per diluted share) of stock option compensation expense related to the accelerated vesting of certain IronPlanet stock options assumed as part of the Acquisition; $9.1 million ( $6.6 million after tax, or $0.06 per diluted share) of acquisition and finance structure advisory costs;

( after tax, or per diluted share) of acquisition and finance structure advisory costs; $1.4 million ( $0.9 million after tax, or $0.01 per diluted share) of severance and retention costs in a corporate reorganization that followed the Acquisition;

( after tax, or per diluted share) of severance and retention costs in a corporate reorganization that followed the Acquisition; $8.9 million ( $6.6 million after tax, or $0.06 per diluted share) impairment loss recognized on various technology assets.

SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

