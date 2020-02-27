Ritchie Bros. reports fourth quarter and 2019 annual results

News provided by

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Feb 27, 2020, 17:15 ET

VANCOUVER, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE & TSX: RBA, the "Company", "Ritchie Bros.", "we", "us", or "our") reports results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. 

 (All figures are presented in U.S. dollars)

Fourth quarter highlights
Net income attributable to stockholders for Q4 2019 increased 45% to $51.6 million, diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders increased 47% to $0.47 from $0.32 per share, while diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders (non-GAAP measure) increased 38% to $0.44 from $0.32 per share compared to the same period in 2018.

Consolidated results:

  • Total revenue in Q4 2019 decreased 7% to $332.2 million as compared to Q4 2018
    o Service revenue in Q4 2019 increased 10% to $218.5 million as compared to Q4 2018
    o Inventory sales revenue in Q4 2019 decreased 28% to $113.7 million as compared to Q4 2018
  • Total selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") was $95.8 million compared to $95.6 million in Q4 2018
  • Operating income in Q4 2019 increased 27% to $71.5 million as compared to Q4 2018

Auctions & Marketplaces ("A&M") segment results:

  • GTV1 in Q4 2019 increased 3.5% to $1.4 billion compared to Q4 2018
  • A&M total revenue in Q4 2019 decreased 7% to $298.0 million as compared to Q4 2018
    o Service revenue in Q4 2019 increased 13% to $184.2 million as compared to Q4 2018
    o Inventory sales revenue in Q4 2019 decreased 28% to $113.7 million as compared to Q4 2018

Other Company development:

  • The Company announced on December 16, 2019 that Ann Fandozzi will be joining the Company as its new Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), and member of the Board of Directors, effective January 6, 2020.

Full year highlights
Net income attributable to stockholders for 2019 increased 23% to $149.0 million compared to $121.5 million in 2018. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders increased 23% to $1.36 from $1.11 per share, while diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders (non-GAAP measure) increased 23% to $1.33 from $1.08 per share in 2018.

Consolidated results:

  • Total revenue increased 13% to $1.3 billion as compared to 2018
    o Service revenue increased 7% to $804.0 million as compared to 2018
    o Inventory sales revenue increased 22% to $514.6 million as compared to 2018
  • Total SG&A was $382.4 million in 2019 compared to $382.7 million in 2018
  • Operating income increased 21% to $223.2 million as compared to 2018
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $332.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019
  • Declared quarterly dividends aggregating to $0.76 per common share in 2019

Auctions & Marketplaces segment results:

  • GTV increased 3.6% to $5.1 billion compared to 2018
  • A&M total revenue increased 14% to $1.2 billion as compared to 2018
    o Service revenue increased 8% to $678.8 million as compared to 2018
    o Inventory sales revenue increased 22% to $514.6 million as compared to 2018

____________________________

1 Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") represents total proceeds from all items sold at the Company's live on site auctions and online marketplaces. GTV is not a
measure of financial performance, liquidity, or revenue, and is not presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements.

The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to provide investors with additional information. Providing these non-GAAP measures along with
GAAP measures allows for increased comparability of our ongoing performance from period to period. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this news
release are labeled as "non-GAAP measure" or designated as such with an asterisk (*). Please see page 9-11 for explanations of why the Company uses these
non-GAAP measures and, if applicable, the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

"We are pleased with our strong fourth quarter delivering 47% reported earnings per share growth and 38% adjusted earnings per share growth. Our online marketplaces and US region both led the way with online delivering 16.4% GTV growth and the US posting double digit GTV growth."

"Through the dedication of our entire team we grew our full year GTV by 4%, with Total Revenue topping $1.3 billion and 23% growth in earnings per share. We generated strong operating cash flow for the year and are pleased with the overall strength of our balance sheet," said Ann Fandozzi, CEO of Ritchie Bros.

Fandozzi concluded, "I have been impressed and energized by the strength and the quality of our team. 2020 is poised to be another exciting year for Ritchie Bros. as we look to continue progressing our multichannel strategy and leveraging technology to drive more value for our customers."

Financial Overview
(Unaudited)

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,


% Change

% Change

(in U.S. $000's, except EPS)

2019

2018

2019 over 2018

2019

2018

2019 over 2018

Service revenue:











Commissions

$

114,107

$

106,621

7%

$

431,781

$

420,160

3%

Fees

104,362

91,158

14%

372,243

329,355

13%

Total service revenue

218,469

197,779

10%

804,024

749,515

7%

Inventory sales revenue

113,725

158,193

(28%)

514,617

420,511

22%

Total revenue

332,194

355,972

(7%)

1,318,641

1,170,026

13%

Service revenue as a % of total revenue

65.8%

55.6%

1020 bps

61.0%

64.1%

-310 bps

Inventory sales revenue as a % of total revenue

34.2%

44.4%

-1020 bps

39.0%

35.9%

310 bps

Costs of services

42,258

46,315

(9%)

164,977

159,058

4%

Cost of inventory sold

108,136

142,505

(24%)

480,839

374,339

28%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

95,800

95,624

0%

382,389

382,676

(0%)

Operating expenses

260,710

299,645

(13%)

1,095,439

984,837

11%

Cost of inventory sold as a % of operating expenses

41.5%

47.6%

-610 bps

43.9%

38.0%

590 bps

Operating income

71,484

56,327

27%

223,202

185,189

21%

Operating income margin

21.5%

15.8%

570 bps

16.9%

15.8%

110 bps

Net income attributable to stockholders

51,573

35,486

45%

149,039

121,479

23%

Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*

48,183

35,486

36%

145,649

117,669

24%

Diluted earnings per share attributable to stockholders

$

0.47

$

0.32

47%

$

1.36

$

1.11

23%

Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders*

$

0.44

$

0.32

38%

$

1.33

$

1.08

23%

Effective tax rate

19.9%

25.2%

-530 bps

21.8%

20.3%

150 bps

Total GTV

1,383,908

1,337,614

3.5%

5,140,587

4,964,165

3.6%

Service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate

15.8%

14.8%

100 bps

15.6%

15.1%

50 bps

Inventory sales revenue as a % of total GTV- Mix

8.2%

11.8%

-360 bps

10.0%

8.5%

150 bps

Segment Overview











(in U.S $000's)

Three months ended December 31, 2019

Year ended December 31, 2019

A&M

Other

Consolidated

A&M

Other

Consolidated

Service revenue

$

184,243

$

34,226

$

218,469

$

678,823

$

125,201

$

804,024

Inventory sales revenue

113,725

-

113,725

514,617

-

514,617

Total revenue

297,968

34,226

332,194

1,193,440

125,201

1,318,641

Ancillary and logistical service expenses

-

15,736

15,736

-

59,252

59,252

Other costs of services

25,022

1,500

26,522

99,821

5,904

105,725

Cost of inventory sold

108,136

-

108,136

480,839

-

480,839

SG&A expenses

89,230

6,570

95,800

358,016

24,373

382,389

Segment profit

$

75,580

$

10,420

$

86,000

$

254,764

$

35,672

$

290,436

Total GTV

1,383,908

N/A

N/A

5,140,587

N/A

N/A

A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate

13.3%

N/A

N/A

13.2%

N/A

N/A














(in U.S $000's)

Three months ended December 31, 2018

Year ended December 31, 2018

A&M

Other

Consolidated

A&M

Other

Consolidated

Service revenue

$

162,931

$

34,848

$

197,779

$

626,007

$

123,508

$

749,515

Inventory sales revenue

158,193

-

158,193

420,511

-

420,511

Total revenue

321,124

34,848

355,972

1,046,518

123,508

1,170,026

Ancillary and logistical service expenses

-

20,334

20,334

-

66,576

66,576

Other costs of services

24,542

1,439

25,981

87,430

5,052

92,482

Cost of inventory sold

142,505

-

142,505

374,339

-

374,339

SG&A expenses

91,046

4,578

95,624

363,549

19,127

382,676

Segment profit

$

63,031

$

8,497

$

71,528

$

221,200

$

32,753

$

253,953

Total GTV

1,327,614

N/A

N/A

4,964,165

N/A

N/A

A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate

12.3%

N/A

N/A

12.6%

N/A

N/A

Consolidated Quarterly Performance Overview

GTV increased 3.5% to $1.4 billion. The increase in GTV was driven by a 16% increase in online marketplaces and 1% growth in live on site industrial auctions. Online marketplaces growth was driven by strong performance from our Marketplace-E platform, our strategic accounts team, and GovPlanet. Our live industrial GTV improvement was led by our US region posting double-digit growth which was partially offset with softer performance in our International and Canadian regions.

Total revenue decreased 7% to $332.2 million with a decrease in Inventory sales revenue of 28%, partially offset by an increase in Service revenue of 10%.

Service revenue growth of 10% was driven by a 14% increase in fee revenue and a 7% improvement in commissions revenue. The increase in fees revenue was driven by the harmonization of buyer fees, and higher total GTV. The increase in commissions revenue was in line with overall GTV volume growth related to commissions contracts.

Inventory sales revenue decreased 28% primarily due to the non-repeat of significant inventory contracts in International and Canada.  Inventory sales revenue as a percent of total GTV decreased to 8.2% in Q4 2019 from 11.8% in Q4 2018. 

Costs of services decreased 9% to $42.3 million primarily driven by lower revenue in the RB Logistics business.

Cost of inventory decreased 24% to $108.1 million, in line with the overall decrease in inventory sales volume and reflecting comparative softer rate performance in Canada and International compared to Q4 2018.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased slightly to $95.8 million due to additional headcount to support our growth initiatives and additional investments in the fourth quarter to support marketing efforts focused on generating buyer demand, offset by a $4.1 million share-based payment expense recovery related to the departure of our former CEO.

Net income attributable to stockholders increased 45% to $51.6 million. The increase was primarily due to higher operating income combined with lower interest expense. Included in operating income is a foreign exchange gain of $4.1 million in Q4 2019 compared to $0.2 million in Q4 2018.  Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders (non-GAAP measure) increased 36%, to $48.2 million in Q4 2019 compared to $35.5 million in Q4 2018.

Primarily for the same reasons noted above, diluted EPS attributable to stockholders increased 47% to $0.47 per share compared to $0.32 per share in Q4 2018. Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders (non-GAAP measure) increased 38% to $0.44 per share in Q4 2019 compared to $0.32 per share in Q4 2018.

Dividend Information
Quarterly dividend
The Company declared on January 24, 2020, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share payable on March 6, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2020.

Management Announcement
The Company announced today the planned retirement of Todd Wohler, Chief Human Resources Officer ("CHRO"). Mr. Wohler will retire as CHRO, effective March 31, 2020 after five years with the Company. Mr. Wohler had intended to retire earlier but agreed to stay on during the CEO transition. The Company is grateful to him for his significant contributions as CHRO.

Related to the above, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Carmen Thiede as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective April 13, 2020. Ms. Thiede brings significant experience to the Company gained during her impressive career in human resources leadership across diverse industries including automotive, financial and technological services at RBC, Ameriprise Financial Services, Regis Corporation and ABRA Auto Body & Glass. Ms. Thiede has a Master's Degree in Human Resources and Industrial Relations from the University of Minnesota - Carlson School of Management.

Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call
Ritchie Bros. is hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, at 8:00 am Pacific time / 11:00 am Eastern time / 4:00 pm GMT on February 28, 2020.  The replay of the webcast will be available through March 28, 2020.

Conference call and webcast details are available at the following link:
https://investor.ritchiebros.com

About Ritchie Bros.
Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, in particular, statements regarding future financial and operational results, including Q4 performance, growth prospects and payment of dividends. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the numerous factors that influence the supply of and demand for used equipment; economic and other conditions in local, regional and global sectors; the Company's ability to successfully integrate IronPlanet, and to receive the anticipated benefits of the IronPlanet acquisition; and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which are available on the SEC, SEDAR, and Company websites. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

GTV and Consolidated Financial Information

GTV and Consolidated Income Statements – Fourth Quarter
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)









(in U.S. $000's, except EPS)

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,





% Change



% Change

 

2019

 

2018

2019 over
2018

 

2019

 

2018

2019 over
2018

GTV

$

1,383,908

$

1,337,614

3%

$

5,140,587

$

4,964,165

4%

Revenues:









Service revenues

$

218,469

$

197,779

10%

$

804,024

$

749,515

7%

Inventory sales revenue

113,725

158,193

(28%)

514,617

420,511

22%

Total revenues

332,194

355,972

(7%)

1,318,641

1,170,026

13%

Operating expenses:









Costs of services

42,258

46,315

(9%)

164,977

159,058

4%

Cost of inventory sold

108,136

142,505

(24%)

480,839

374,339

28%

Selling, general and administration expenses

95,800

95,624

0%

382,389

382,676

(0%)

Acquisition-related costs

25

54

(54%)

777

5,093

(85%)

Depreciation and amortization expenses

18,582

17,163

8%

70,501

66,614

6%

Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment

(36)

(1,773)

(98%)

(1,107)

(2,731)

(59%)

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(4,055)

(243)

1569%

(2,937)

(212)

1285%

Total operating expenses

260,710

299,645

(13%)

1,095,439

984,837

11%

Operating income

71,484

56,327

27%

223,202

185,189

21%

Interest expense

(10,254)

(11,807)

(13%)

(41,277)

(44,527)

(7%)

Other, net

3,158

2,855

11%

8,838

11,850

(25%)

Income before income taxes

64,388

47,375

36%

190,763

152,512

25%

Income tax expense

12,823

11,915

8%

41,623

31,006

34%

Net income

$

51,565

$

35,460

45%

$

149,140

$

121,506

23%

Net income (loss) attributable to:









Stockholders

$

51,573

$

35,486

45%

$

149,039

$

121,479

23%

Non-controlling interests

(8)

(26)

(69%)

101

27

274%

$

51,565

$

35,460

45%

$

149,140

$

121,506

23%

Earnings per share attributable to stockholders:









Basic

$

0.47

$

0.33

42%

$

1.37

$

1.12

22%

Diluted

$

0.47

$

0.32

47%

$

1.36

$

1.11

23%

Weighted average number of share outstanding:









Basic

108,609,481

108,649,637

(0%)

108,519,739

108,063,349

0%

Diluted

110,194,557

109,983,224

0%

109,759,123

109,388,236

0%

Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share data)
(Unaudited)

As at December 31,

2019

2018






Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

359,671

$

237,744

Restricted cash

60,585

67,823

Trade and other receivables

137,402

129,257

Inventory

64,956

113,294

Other current assets

50,160

49,055

Income taxes receivable


6,810

6,365

Total current assets

679,584

603,538






Property, plant and equipment

484,482

486,599

Other non-current assets

145,679

29,395

Intangible assets


233,380

245,622

Goodwill

672,310

671,594

Deferred tax assets

13,995

15,648

Total assets

$

2,229,430

$

2,052,396






Liabilities and Equity




Auction proceeds payable

$

276,188

$

203,503

Trade and other payables


194,279

201,255

Income taxes payable


7,809

2,312

Short-term debt

4,705

19,896

Current portion of long-term debt

18,277

13,126

Total current liabilities

501,258

440,092






Long-term debt

627,204

698,172

Other non-current liabilities

151,238

41,980

Deferred tax liabilities

42,743

35,519

Total liabilities

1,322,443

1,215,763






Commitments






Contingencies




Contingently redeemable performance share units

-

923

Stockholders' equity:




Share capital:




Common stock; no par value, unlimited shares




authorized, issued and outstanding shares:






109,337,781 (December 31, 2018: 108,682,030)

194,771

181,780

Additional paid-in capital

52,110

56,885

Retained earnings

714,051

648,255

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(59,099)

(56,277)

Stockholders' equity

901,833

830,643

Non-controlling interest

5,154

5,067

Total stockholders' equity

906,987

835,710

Total liabilities and equity

$

2,229,430

$

2,052,396

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
(Unaudited)

Year ended December 31,

2019

2018

2017

Cash provided by (used in):





Operating activities:





Net income

$

149,140

$

121,506

$

75,306

Adjustments for items not affecting cash:





Depreciation and amortization expenses


70,501

66,614

52,694

Impairment loss


-

-

8,911

Stock option compensation expense


4,697

8,252

13,700

Equity-classified share units expense

8,047

11,256

3,529

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

8,826

6,239

(17,268)

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss


(3,058)

951

254

Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment

(1,107)

(2,731)

(1,656)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

4,086

4,995

3,056

Gain on disposition of equity investment

-

(4,935)

-

Amoritzation of right-of-use assets

12,280

-

-

Other, net

2,779

(2,317)

(1,237)

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities

76,602

(65,550)

10,279

Net cash provided by operating activities

332,793

144,280

147,568

Investing activities:





Acquisition of IronPlanet, net of cash acquired


-

-

(675,851)

Property, plant and equipment additions

(13,589)

(16,860)

(10,812)

Intangible asset additions

(27,415)

(26,152)

(28,584)

Proceeds on disposition of property, plant and equipment

5,929

10,586

4,985

Proceeds on disposal of equity investment

-

6,147

-

Other, net

(982)

(4,674)

(692)

Net cash used in investing activities

(36,057)

(30,953)

(710,954)

Financing activities:





Share repurchase

(42,012)

-

-

Dividends paid to stockholders

(82,535)

(75,678)

(72,785)

Dividends paid to NCI

-

-

(41)

Issuances of share capital

41,094

28,524

9,936

Payment of withholding taxes on issuance of shares

(5,260)

(3,901)

-

Proceeds from short-term debt

13,169

19,715

6,971

Repayment of short-term debt

(28,684)

(6,628)

(24,479)

Proceeds from long-term debt

-

-

325,000

Repayment of long-term debt

(76,282)

(91,013)

(108,985)

Debt issue costs


-

-

(12,624)

Repayment of finance lease obligations

(6,708)

(3,950)

(2,322)

Other, net

-

(1,176)

(1,408)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(187,218)

(134,107)

119,263

Effect of changes in foreign currency rates on





cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

5,171

(4,769)

17,150

Increase (decrease)

114,689

(25,549)

(426,973)

Beginning of period

305,567

331,116

758,089

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

420,256

$

305,567

$

331,116

Selected Data
(Unaudited)

Live industrial auction data

Three months ended December 31

Year ended December 31,






% Change




% Change

2019

2018

2019 over
2018

2019

2018

2019 over
2018

Number of auctions

54

53

2%

194

183

6%

Bidder registrations

223,800

171,500

30%

732,550

555,000

32%

Consignors

15,850

14,900

6%

58,850

53,950

9%

Buyers

44,350

38,500

15%

153,400

135,250

13%

Lots

117,650

103,500

14%

422,800

377,000

12%

Non-GAAP Measures
This news release references to non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Stockholders* and Diluted Adjusted EPS Attributable to Stockholders* Reconciliation
The Company believes that adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* provides useful information about the growth or decline of the net income attributable to stockholders for the relevant financial period and eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results. Diluted Adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items which are after-tax effects of significant non-recurring items that the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results, such as acquisition-related costs, management reorganization costs, and certain other items, which the Company refers to as 'adjusting items'.

The following table reconciles adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* and diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* to net income attributable to stockholders and diluted EPS attributable to stockholders, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the consolidated income statements.

(in U.S. $000's, except share and per share data)

Three months ended December 31

Year ended December 31,






% Change




% Change

2019

2018

2019 over
2018

2019

2018

2019 over
2018

Net income attributable to stockholders

$

51,573

$

35,486

45%

$

149,039

$

121,479

23%

Pre-tax adjusting items:











Share-based payment expense recovery


(4,078)

-

-100%

(4,078)

-

-100%

Deferred income tax effect of adjusting items:











Share-based payment expense recovery


688

-

100%

688

-

100%

Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*

$

48,183

$

35,486

36%

$

145,649

$

117,669

24%

Weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding

110,194,557

109,983,224

0%

109,759,123

109,388,236

0%

Diluted earnings per share attributable to stockholders

$

0.47

$

0.32

47%

$

1.36

$

1.11

23%

Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders*

$

0.44

$

0.32

38%

$

1.33

$

1.08

23%

(1)

Please refer to page 11 for a summary of adjusting items for the three month and year ended Decembre 31, 2019, and 2018.

(2)

Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* represents net income attributable to stockholders excluding the effects of adjusting items.

(3)

Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*, net of the effect of dilutive securities, by the  weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding.

Adjusted Net Debt* and Adjusted Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA* Reconciliation
The Company believes that comparing adjusted net debt/adjusted EBITDA* on a trailing 12-month basis for different financial periods provides useful information about the performance of the Company's operations as an indicator of the amount of time it would take the Company to settle both the short and long-term debt. The Company does not consider this to be a measure of liquidity, which is the ability to settle only short-term obligations, but rather a measure of how well the Company funds liquidity.

The following table reconciles adjusted net debt* to debt, adjusted EBITDA* to net income, and adjusted net debt*/adjusted EBITDA* to debt/ net income, respectively, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in, or calculated from, our consolidated financial statements.

(in U.S. $ millions)

Year ended December 31,






% Change

2019

2018

2019 over 2018

Short-term debt

$

4.7

$

19.9

-76%

Long-term debt

645.5

711.3

-9%

Debt

650.2

731.2

-11%

Less: cash and cash equivalents

(359.7)

(237.7)

51%

Adjusted net debt*

290.5

493.5

-41%

Net income

$

149.1

$

121.5

23%

Add: depreciation and amortization expenses

70.5

66.6

6%

Add: interest expense

41.3

44.5

-7%

Less: interest income

(3.8)

(2.9)

31%

Add: income tax expense

41.6

31.0

34%

Pre-tax adjusting items:





Share-based payment expense recovery


(4.1)

-

-100%

Severance and retention

-

1.5

-100%

Gain on sale of equity accounted for investment

-

(4.9)

100%

Adjusted EBITDA*

$

294.6

$

257.3

14%

Debt/net income

4.4x

6x

(16%)

Adjusted net debt*/adjusted EBITDA*

1x

1.9x

(36%)







(1)

Please refer to page 11 for a summary of adjusting items for the year ended December 31, 2019, and 2018.

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization expenses, interest expense, and income tax expense, and subtracting interest income from net income excluding the pre-tax effects of adjusting items.

(3)

Adjusted net debt* is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from short and long-term debt.

(4)

Adjusted net debt*/adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by dividing adjusted net debt* by adjusted EBITDA*.

Operating Free Cash Flow* ("OFCF") Reconciliation
The Company believes OFCF*, when compared on a trailing 12-month basis to different financial periods provides an effective measure of the cash generated by the business and provides useful information regarding cash flows remaining for discretionary return to stockholders, mergers and acquisitions, or debt reduction. The balance sheet scorecard includes OFCF* as a performance metric. OFCF* is also an element of the performance criteria for certain annual short-term and long-term incentive awards.

The following table reconciles OFCF* to cash provided by operating activities, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure in, or calculated from, the consolidated statements of cash flows:

(in U.S. $ millions)

Year ended December 31, 2019






% Change

2019

2018

2019 over 2018

Cash provided by operating activities

$

332.8

$

144.3

131%

Property, plant and equipment additions

13.6

16.9

-20%

Intangible asset additions

27.4

26.1

5%

Proceeds on disposition of property plant and equipment

(5.9)

(10.6)

-44%

Net capital spending

$

35.1

$

32.4

8%

OFCF*

$

297.7

$

111.9

166%







(1)

OFCF* is calculated by subtracting net capital spending from cash provided by operating activities.

Adjusting items for the year ended December 31, 2019:

Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019

  • $4.1 million ($3.4 million after tax, or $0.03 per diluted share) in share-based payment expense recovery related to the departure of our former CEO.

Recognized in the third quarter of 2019

  • There were no adjustment items recognized in the third quarter of 2019.

Recognized in the second quarter of 2019

  • There were no adjustment items recognized in the second quarter of 2019.

Recognized in the first quarter of 2019

  • There were no adjustment items recognized in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusting items for the year ended December 31, 2018:

Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018

  • There were no adjustment items recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Recognized in the third quarter of 2018

  • $1.5 million ($1.1 million after tax, or $0.01 per diluted share) of severance and retention costs in a corporate reorganization that followed the IronPlanet acquisition;
  • $4.9 million ($4.9 million after tax, or $0.04 per diluted share) due to gain on sale of an equity accounted for investment.

Recognized in the second quarter of 2018

  • There were no adjustment items recognized in the second quarter of 2018.

Recognized in the first quarter of 2018

  • There were no adjustment items recognized in the first quarter of 2018.

SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Related Links

http://www.rbauction.com

You just read:

Ritchie Bros. reports fourth quarter and 2019 annual results

News provided by

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Feb 27, 2020, 17:15 ET