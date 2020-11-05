Ritchie Bros. reports third quarter 2020 results

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) (the "Company", "Ritchie Bros.", "we", "us", or "our") reported the following results for the three months ended September 30, 2020:

(All figures are presented in U.S. dollars)

Net income attributable to stockholders increased 80% to $45.4 million, compared to $25.3 million in Q3 2019. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders increased 78% to $0.41 per share in Q3 2020 as compared to Q3 2019. Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* which excludes $4.3 million of severance costs ($3.2 million net of tax), increased 91% to $0.44 per share at Q3 2020 as compared to Q3 2019.

"We saw a strong contribution to GTV growth across all geographic regions and channels and are pleased by the growth demonstrated in the third quarter. Ritchie Bros.' omnichannel platform continues to drive best in class customer experiences and solid price performance. While 100% of transactions have moved online, we continue to leverage all the tools in our digital and technology tool box as well as our physical sites for care, custody and control," said Ann Fandozzi, Chief Executive Officer of Ritchie Bros

Fandozzi continued, "Our priorities have not changed, we continue to focus on the health and safety of our employees and customers and preserving our strong financial position to benefit our shareholders, customers and employees as the pandemic continues to unfold."

Consolidated results:

  • Total revenue in Q3 2020 increased 14% to $331.5 million as compared to Q3 2019
    • Service revenue in Q3 2020 increased 25% to $222.7 million as compared to Q3 2019
    • Inventory sales revenue in Q3 2020 decreased 2% to $108.9 million as compared to Q3 2019
  • Total selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") in Q3 2020 increased 18% to $110.2 million as compared to Q3 2019
  • Operating income in Q3 2020 increased 68% to $67.4 million as compared to Q3 2019
  • Net income in Q3 2020 increased 80% to $45.5 million as compared to Q3 2019
  • Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization* ("EBITDA") (non-GAAP measure) in Q3 2020 increased 55% to $91.9 million as compared to Q3 2019
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $265.6 million for the first nine months of 2020
  • Cash on hand at Q3 2020 was $590.3 million, of which $470.3 million was unrestricted

Auctions & Marketplaces segment results:

  • GTV1 in Q3 2020 increased 22% to $1.3 billion as compared to Q3 2019
  • A&M total revenue in Q3 2020 increased 14% to $297.8 million as compared to Q3 2019
    • Service revenue in Q3 2020 increased 26% to $188.9 million as compared to Q3 2019
    • Inventory sales revenue in Q3 2020 decreased 2% to $108.9 million as compared to Q3 2019

Other Services segment results:

  • Other Services total revenue in Q3 2020 increased 18% to $33.7 million as compared to Q3 2019
  • RBFS revenue in Q3 2020 increased 19% to $7.3 million as compared to Q3 2019

_____________________________________________

1 Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") represents total proceeds from all items sold at the Company's live on site auctions and online marketplaces. GTV is not a measure of financial performance, liquidity, or revenue, and is not presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements.

The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to provide investors with additional information. Providing these non-GAAP measures along with GAAP measures allows for increased comparability of our ongoing performance from period to period. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this news release are labeled as "non-GAAP measure" or designated as such with an asterisk (*). Please see page 9-11 for explanations of why the Company uses these non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Other Company developments:

  • In Q3 2020, our Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program for the repurchase of up to $100 million of our common shares over the next 12 months, which was approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange
  • On August 10, 2020, the Company announced the appointment of Kevin Geisner as Chief Strategy Officer
  • On August 14, 2020, the Company amended and extended its credit facilities totaling US$630.0 million with a syndicate of lenders
  • On October 28, 2020, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Rouse Services, a privately held company that provides data intelligence and performance benchmarking for approximately $275 million. Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including, among other conditions, the expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended.

Financial Overview
(Unaudited)

















(in U.S. $000's, except EPS and percentages)

Three months ended September 30, 

Nine months ended September 30, 








% Change






% Change


2020

2019

2020 over 2019

2020

2019

2020 over 2019

Service revenue:

















Commissions

$

112,762

$

90,928

24

%

$

331,711

$

317,674

4

%

Fees

109,917

87,649

25

%

308,230

267,881

15

%

Total service revenue

222,679

178,577

25

%

639,941

585,555

9

%

Inventory sales revenue

108,863

111,219

(2)

%

353,906

400,892

(12)

%

Total revenue

331,542

289,796

14

%

993,847

986,447

1

%

Service revenue as a % of total revenue

67.2

%

61.6

%

560

bps

64.4

%

59.4

%

500

bps

Inventory sales revenue as a % of total revenue

32.8

%

38.4

%

(560)

bps

35.6

%

40.6

%

(500)

bps

Costs of services

39,223

36,382

8

%

118,026

122,719

(4)

%

Cost of inventory sold

96,253

102,410

(6)

%

320,972

372,703

(14)

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

110,186

93,691

18

%

309,203

286,589

8

%

Operating expenses

264,158

249,636

6

%

803,581

834,729

(4)

%

Cost of inventory sold as a % of operating expenses

36.4

%

41.0

%

(460)

bps

39.9

%

44.6

%

(470)

bps

Operating income

67,384

40,160

68

%

190,266

151,718

25

%

Operating income margin

20.3

%

13.9

%

640

bps

19.1

%

15.4

%

370

bps

Net income attributable to stockholders

45,387

25,266

80

%

121,239

97,466

24

%

Diluted EPS attributable to stockholders

$

0.41

$

0.23

78

%

$

1.10

$

0.89

24

%

Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders*

0.44

0.23

91

%

1.19

0.89

34

%

Effective tax rate

25.3

%

21.1

%

420

bps

28.6

%

22.8

%

580

bps

Total GTV

1,321,379

1,084,241

22

%

3,962,386

3,756,679

5

%

Service GTV

1,212,516

973,022

25

%

3,608,480

3,355,787

8

%

Service GTV as a % of total GTV - Mix

91.8

%

89.7

%

210

bps

91.1

%

89.3

%

180

bps

Service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate

16.9

%

16.5

%

40

bps

16.2

%

15.6

%

60

bps

Inventory GTV

108,863

111,219

(2)

%

353,906

400,892

(12)

%

Inventory sales revenue as a % of total GTV- Mix

8.2

%

10.3

%

(210)

bps

8.9

%

10.7

%

(180)

bps

Segment Overview















(in U.S $000's)

Three months ended September 30, 2020

Nine months ended September 30, 2020


A&M

Other

Consolidated

A&M

Other

Consolidated

Service revenue

$

188,949

33,730

$

222,679

$

543,340

96,601

$

639,941

Inventory sales revenue

108,863



108,863

353,906



353,906

Total revenue

297,812

33,730

331,542

897,246

96,601

993,847

Ancillary and logistical service expenses


16,550

16,550


45,368

45,368

Other costs of services

21,733

940

22,673

69,018

3,640

72,658

Cost of inventory sold

96,253



96,253

320,972



320,972

SG&A expenses

103,933

6,253

110,186

290,077

19,126

309,203

Segment profit

$

75,893

9,987

$

85,880

$

217,179

28,467

$

245,646

Total GTV

1,321,379

N/A

N/A

3,962,386

N/A

N/A

A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate

14.3

%

N/A

N/A

13.7

%

N/A

N/A



















(in U.S $000's)

Three months ended September 30, 2019

Nine months ended September 30, 2019


A&M

Other

Consolidated

A&M

Other

Consolidated

Service revenue

$

150,093

$

28,484

$

178,577

$

494,580

$

90,975

$

585,555

Inventory sales revenue

111,219



111,219

400,892



400,892

Total revenue

261,312

28,484

289,796

895,472

90,975

986,447

Ancillary and logistical service expenses



13,285

13,285



43,516

43,516

Other costs of services

21,431

1,666

23,097

74,799

4,404

79,203

Cost of inventory sold

102,410



102,410

372,703



372,703

SG&A expenses

88,138

5,553

93,691

268,786

17,803

286,589

Segment profit

$

49,333

$

7,980

$

57,313

179,184

25,252

204,436

Total GTV

1,084,241

N/A

N/A

3,756,679

N/A

N/A

A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate

13.8

%

N/A

N/A

13.2

%

N/A

N/A

Q3 2020 Consolidated Performance Overview

In response to COVID-19 pandemic, beginning in March 2020, the Company transitioned all our traditional live on site auctions to online bidding utilizing our existing online bidding technology and simultaneously ceased all public attendance at our live action theaters. Our core online auction channels (IronPlanet.com, GovPlanet.com, Marketplace-E) continued to operate as usual. 

GTV increased 22% to $1.3 billion in Q3 2020 with total GTV increasing across all our regions. The increase was primarily in the US due to strong execution of the strategic accounts and regional sales teams driving year-over-year positive growth at both our live and online auctions. The International sales team also delivered higher GTV results as earlier lockdown measures lifted and border restrictions eased in Europe, as well as a higher level of private treaty deals in Australia. Total GTV increased in Canada mainly due to positive year-over-year live auction performance, and auction calendar shifts.

Total revenue increased 14% to $331.5 million in Q3 2020.

Service revenue increased 25% with commissions revenue increasing 24% and fees revenue increasing 25%. Fees revenue was up 25% driven by higher fees from total GTV which was up 22%. We also had positive performance in Ancillary as we earned more fees from refurbishing and transporting sellers' equipment driven by greater GTV activity in the US. Fees also grew due to RBFS as well as higher buyer fees on more favorable mix. Commissions revenue increased 24%, primarily in line with the increase in Service GTV.

Inventory sales revenue decreased 2% representing lower inventory sales volume. The lower sales volume was offset by strong year-over-year improvement in the inventory sales margin rate performance in the US and Canada. The decrease in the inventory volume was attributable to lower government surplus contracts in the US due to COVID-19 related government shutdowns and the shift of the Canadian Grand Prairie auction to Q4 2020. Partially offsetting these decreases was positive volume growth in International as border restrictions eased in Europe during Q3 2020 together with large private treaty deals in Australia. 

Costs of services increased 8% to $39.2 million primarily driven by the 25% increase in Service GTV, offset by significant cost reductions in employee compensation, and travel, advertising and promotion as a result of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our response included transitioning our live on site auctions to online bidding, utilizing TAL solutions for selected International and on-the-farm agricultural events, and implementing travel restrictions. We also incurred higher ancillary and logistical service expenses, in line with the increase in ancillary fees earned from refurbishing and transporting sellers' equipment driven by higher GTV volume in the US. 

Cost of inventory decreased 6% to $96.3 million, primarily in line with lower activity in inventory sales revenue. Cost of inventory sold decreased at a higher rate than the decrease of inventory sales revenue, indicating an increase in the revenue margin. The margin improved due to rate improvement in US and Canada.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased 18% to $110.2 million primarily due to $8.8 million higher short-term and long-term incentive expenses driven by strong performance, higher headcount to support our growth initiatives, and a one-time $4.3 million severance costs related to the realignment of leadership to support the new global operations organization, in line with strategic growth priorities led by the new CEO. These increases were partially offset by lower SG&A expenses related to lower travel, advertising, and promotion costs as we implemented travel restrictions.

Foreign exchange had a favourable impact on total revenue and an unfavourable impact on expenses. These impacts were primarily due to the fluctuations in the Euro and Australian dollar exchange rates relative to the U.S. dollar.

Net income attributable to stockholders increased 80% to $45.4 million, primarily related to the higher operating income, lower interest expense, and partially offset by the increase in the effective tax rate.

Primarily for the same reasons noted above, diluted EPS attributable to stockholders increased 78% to $0.41 per share for Q3 2020 from $0.23 per share in Q3 2019. Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* increased 91% to $0.44 per share in Q3 2020, after excluding $4.3 million of severance costs ($3.2 million net of tax).

Dividend Information

Quarterly dividend
On November 4, 2020, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share payable on December 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 25, 2020.

Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Ritchie Bros. is hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 at 8am Pacific time / 11 am Eastern time / 3pm GMT on November 6, 2020. The replay of the webcast will be available through December 6, 2020.

Conference call and webcast details are available at the following link:
https://investor.ritchiebros.com

About Ritchie Bros.
Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, in particular, statements regarding future financial and operational results, including future auctions and estimated GTV thereof, growth prospects and payment of dividends, and the ability of the Company to satisfy the Rouse acquisition agreement conditions and consummate the transaction. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend", or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should", or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations, the operations of customers, and general economic conditions; the numerous factors that influence the supply of and demand for used equipment; economic and other conditions in local, regional and global sectors; the Company's ability to successfully integrate IronPlanet, and to receive the anticipated benefits of the IronPlanet acquisition; and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which are available on the SEC, SEDAR, and Company websites. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

GTV and Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

GTV and Condensed Consolidated Income Statements – Third Quarter
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share, per share amounts and percentages)
(Unaudited)

















(in U.S. $000's, except EPS)

Three months ended September 30, 

Nine months ended September 30, 








% Change






% Change



2020

2019

2020 over 2019

2020

2019

2020 over 2019

GTV

$

1,321,379

$

1,084,241

22

%

$

3,962,386

$

3,756,679

5

%

Revenues:

















Service revenues

$

222,679

$

178,577

25

%

$

639,941

$

585,555

9

%

Inventory sales revenue

108,863

111,219

(2)

%

353,906

400,892

(12)

%

Total revenues

331,542

289,796

14

%

993,847

986,447

1

%

Operating expenses:

















Costs of services

39,223

36,382

8

%

118,026

122,719

(4)

%

Cost of inventory sold

96,253

102,410

(6)

%

320,972

372,703

(14)

%

Selling, general and administration expenses

110,186

93,691

18

%

309,203

286,589

8

%

Acquisition-related costs



45

(100)

%



752

(100)

%

Depreciation and amortization expenses

18,436

17,692

4

%

55,586

51,919

7

%

Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment

(276)

(821)

(66)

%

(1,536)

(1,071)

43

%

Foreign exchange loss

336

237

42

%

1,330

1,118

19

%

Total operating expenses

264,158

249,636

6

%

803,581

834,729

(4)

%

Operating income

67,384

40,160

68

%

190,266

151,718

25

%

Interest expense

(8,737)

(10,090)

(13)

%

(26,801)

(31,023)

(14)

%

Other income, net

2,280

1,962

16

%

6,714

5,680

18

%

Income before income taxes

60,927

32,032

90

%

170,179

126,375

35

%

Income tax expense

15,437

6,760

128

%

48,741

28,800

69

%

Net income

$

45,490

$

25,272

80

%

$

121,438

$

97,575

24

%

Net income attributable to:

















Stockholders

$

45,387

$

25,266

80

%

121,239

$

97,466

24

%

Non-controlling interests

103

6

1,617

%

199

109

83

%


$

45,490

$

25,272

80

%

121,438

$

97,575

24

%

Earnings per share attributable to stockholders:

















Basic

$

0.42

$

0.23

83

%

1.11

$

0.90

23

%

Diluted

$

0.41

$

0.23

78

%

1.10

$

0.89

24

%

Weighted average number of share outstanding:

















Basic

109,018,469

108,003,390

1

%

108,887,026

108,453,525

0

%

Diluted

110,369,718

109,381,173

1

%

110,060,712

109,634,195

0

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share data)
(Unaudited)







September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019







Assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$

470,285

$

359,671

Restricted cash

120,014

60,585

Trade and other receivables

333,110

142,627

Less: allowance for credit losses

(4,635)

(5,225)

Inventory

62,101

64,956

Other current assets

26,279

50,160

Income taxes receivable

5,619

6,810

Total current assets

1,012,773

679,584







Property, plant and equipment

481,047

484,482

Other non-current assets

134,973

145,679

Intangible assets

220,791

233,380

Goodwill

672,746

672,310

Deferred tax assets

15,659

13,995

Total assets

$

2,537,989

$

2,229,430







Liabilities and Equity





Auction proceeds payable

$

496,936

$

276,188

Trade and other payables

215,110

194,279

Income taxes payable

11,241

7,809

Short-term debt

20,285

4,705

Current portion of long-term debt

9,926

18,277

Total current liabilities

753,498

501,258







Long-term debt

622,635

627,204

Other non-current liabilities

144,677

151,238

Deferred tax liabilities

52,312

42,743

Total liabilities

1,573,122

1,322,443







Commitments and Contingencies







Stockholders' equity:





Share capital:





Common stock; no par value, unlimited shares





authorized, issued and outstanding shares:





108,630,537 (December 31, 2019: 109,337,781)

195,727

194,771

Additional paid-in capital

48,253

52,110

Retained earnings

767,188

714,051

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(51,684)

(59,099)

Stockholders' equity

959,484

901,833

Non-controlling interest

5,383

5,154

Total stockholders' equity

964,867

906,987

Total liabilities and equity

$

2,537,989

$

2,229,430

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
(Unaudited) 








Nine months ended September 30,

2020

2019

Cash provided by (used in):





Operating activities:





Net income

$

121,438

$

97,575

Adjustments for items not affecting cash:





Depreciation and amortization expenses

55,586

51,919

Stock option compensation expense

4,401

4,852

Equity-classified share unit expense

9,155

8,754

Deferred income tax expense

8,250

(4,760)

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

2,049

(129)

Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment

(1,536)

(1,071)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

2,375

2,701

Amortization of right-of-use assets

9,194

Gain on contingent consideration from equity investment

(1,700)

Other, net

2,427

9,892

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities

53,912

139,372

Net cash provided by operating activities

265,551

309,105

Investing activities:





Property, plant and equipment additions

(9,865)

(6,915)

Intangible asset additions

(19,886)

(18,377)

Proceeds on disposition of property, plant and equipment

16,277

5,610

Distribution from equity investment

4,212

Proceeds on contingent consideration from equity investment

1,700

Other, net

(2,630)

(1,000)

Net cash used in investing activities

(10,192)

(20,682)

Financing activities:





Share repurchase

(53,170)

(42,012)

Dividends paid to stockholders

(67,639)

(60,791)

Issuances of share capital

40,194

12,440

Payment of withholding taxes on issuance of shares

(3,870)

(5,260)

Proceeds from short-term debt

35,799

10,519

Repayment of short-term debt

(22,357)

(24,979)

Repayment of long-term debt

(11,134)

(29,022)

Debt issue costs

(2,038)

Repayment of finance lease obligations

(6,927)

(4,848)

Net cash used in financing activities

(91,142)

(143,953)

Effect of changes in foreign currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

5,826

1,350

Increase

170,043

145,820

Beginning of period

420,256

305,567

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

590,299

$

451,387

Selected Data
(Unaudited)

Industrial live on site auction metrics















Three months ended September 30, 

Nine months ended September 30, 






% Change




% Change


2020

2019

2020 over 2019

2020

2019

2020 over 2019

Number of auctions

42

46

(9)

%

123

140

(12)

%

Bidder registrations

231,500

165,500

40

%

677,100

508,750

33

%

Consignors

15,100

14,000

8

%

40,450

43,000

(6)

%

Buyers

40,000

34,800

15

%

114,250

109,050

5

%

Lots

115,350

98,400

17

%

312,450

305,150

2

%

Non-GAAP Measures
This news release references to non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Stockholders* and Diluted Adjusted EPS Attributable to Stockholders* Reconciliation
The Company believes that adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* provides useful information about the growth or decline of the net income attributable to stockholders for the relevant financial period and eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results. Diluted Adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items which are after-tax effects of significant non-recurring items that the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results, such as acquisition-related costs, management reorganization costs, and certain other items, which the Company refers to as 'adjusting items'.

The following table reconciles adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* and diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* to net income attributable to stockholders and diluted EPS attributable to stockholders, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the consolidated income statements.


















(in U.S. $000's, except share and per share data, and percentages)

Three months ended September 30, 

Nine months ended September 30, 








% Change






% Change


2020

2019

2020 over 2019

2020

2019

2020 over 2019

Net income attributable to stockholders

$

45,387

$

25,266

80

%

$

121,239

$

97,466

24

%

Pre-tax adjusting items:


















Severance

4,283


100

%

4,283


100

%

Current income tax effect of adjusting items:


















Severance

(1,065)


(100)

%

(1,065)


(100)

%

Current income tax adjusting item:


















Change in uncertain tax provision




%

766


100

%

Deferred tax adjusting item:


















Change in uncertain tax provision




%

5,462


100

%

Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*

$

48,605

$

25,266

92

%

$

130,685

$

97,466

34

%

Weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding

110,369,718

109,381,173

1

%

110,060,712

109,634,195

0

%

Diluted earnings per share attributable to stockholders

$

0.41

$

0.23

78

%

$

1.10

$

0.89

24

%

Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to Stockholders*

$

0.44

$

0.23

91

%

$

1.19

$

0.89

34

%


(1)

Please refer to page 11 for a summary of adjusting items for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019.

(2)

Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* represents net income attributable to stockholders excluding the effects of adjusting items.

(3)

Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*, net of the effect of dilutive securities, by the weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA*
The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA* provides useful information about the growth or decline of our net income when compared between different financial periods.

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA* to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measures in, or calculated from, our consolidated income statements:


















(in U.S. $000's, except percentages)

Three months ended September 30, 

Nine months ended September 30, 









% Change






% Change


2020

2019

2020 over 2019

2020

2019

2020 over 2019

Net income

$

45,490

$

25,272

80

%

$

121,438

$

97,575

24

%

Add: depreciation and amortization expenses

18,436

17,692

4

%

55,586

51,919

7

%

Add: interest expense

8,737

10,090

(13)

%

26,801

31,023

(14)

%

Less: interest income

(510)

(517)

(1)

%

(1,775)

(2,435)

(27)

%

Add: income tax expense

15,437

6,760

128

%

48,741

28,800

69

%

Pre-tax adjusting items:


















Severance

4,283


100

%

4,283


100

%

Adjusted EBITDA*

$

91,873

$

59,297

55

%

$

255,074

$

206,882

23

%


(1)

Please refer to page 11 for a summary of adjusting items during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019.

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization expenses, interest expense, and income tax expense, and subtracting interest income from net income excluding the pre-tax effects of adjusting items.

Adjusted Net Debt* and Adjusted Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA* Reconciliation
The Company believes that comparing adjusted net debt/adjusted EBITDA* on a trailing 12-month basis for different financial periods provides useful information about the performance of the Company's operations as an indicator of the amount of time it would take the Company to settle both the short and long-term debt. The Company does not consider this to be a measure of liquidity, which is the ability to settle only short-term obligations, but rather a measure of how well the Company funds liquidity.

The following table reconciles adjusted net debt* to debt, adjusted EBITDA* to net income, and adjusted net debt*/adjusted EBITDA* to debt/ net income, respectively, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in, or calculated from, our consolidated financial statements.








(in U.S. $millions, except percentages)

As at and for the 12 months ended September 30, 








% Change



2020

2019

2020 over 2019

Short-term debt

$

20.3

$

5.8

250

%

Long-term debt

632.6

689.3

(8)

%

Debt

652.9

695.1

(6)

%

 Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(470.3)

(309.6)

52

%

Adjusted net debt*

182.6

385.5

(53)

%

Net income

$

173.0

$

133.0

30

%

Add: depreciation and amortization expenses

74.2

69.1

7

%

Add: interest expense

37.1

42.8

(13)

%

Less: interest income

(3.1)

(3.3)

(6)

%

Add: income tax expense

61.6

40.7

51

%

Pre-tax adjusting items:








Share-based payment expense recovery

(4.1)


(100)

%

Severance

4.3


100

%

Adjusted EBITDA*

$

343.0

$

282.3

22

%

Debt/net income

3.8

x

5.2

x

(27)

%

Adjusted net debt*/adjusted EBITDA*

0.5

x

1.4

x

(64)

%


(1)

Please refer to page 11 for a summary of adjusting items for the trailing 12-months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019.

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization expenses, interest expense, and income tax expense, and subtracting interest income from net income excluding the pre-tax effects of adjusting items.

(3)

Adjusted net debt* is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from short and long-term debt.

(4)

Adjusted net debt*/adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by dividing adjusted net debt* by adjusted EBITDA*.

Operating Free Cash Flow* ("OFCF") Reconciliation
The Company believes OFCF*, when compared on a trailing 12-month basis to different financial periods provides an effective measure of the cash generated by the business and provides useful information regarding cash flows remaining for discretionary return to stockholders, mergers and acquisitions, or debt reduction. The balance sheet scorecard includes OFCF* as a performance metric. OFCF* is also an element of the performance criteria for certain annual short-term and long-term incentive awards.

The following table reconciles OFCF* to cash provided by operating activities, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure in, or calculated from, the consolidated statements of cash flows:








(in U.S. $millions, except percentages)

12 months ended September 30, 








% Change



2020

2019

2020 over 2019

Cash provided by operating activities

$

289.2

$

356.2

(19)

%

Property, plant and equipment additions

16.5

10.4

59

%

Intangible asset additions

28.9

25.1

15

%

Proceeds on disposition of property plant and equipment

(16.6)

(13.7)

21

%

Net capital spending

$

28.8

$

21.8

32

%

OFCF*

$

260.4

$

334.4

(22)

%


(1)

OFCF* is calculated by subtracting net capital spending from cash provided by operating activities.

Adjusting items during the trailing 12-months ended September 30, 2020 were:

Recognized in the third quarter of 2020

  • $4.3 million ($3.2 million after tax, or $0.03 per diluted share) of severance costs related to the realignment of leadership to support the new global operations organization, in line with strategic growth priorities led by the new CEO.

Recognized in the second quarter of 2020

  • $6.2 million ($0.06 per diluted share) in current and deferred income tax expense related to an unfavourable adjustment to reflect final regulations published regarding hybrid financing arrangements.

Recognized in the first quarter of 2020

  • There were no adjustment items recognized in the first quarter of 2020.

Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019

  • $4.1 million ($3.4 million after tax, or $0.03 per diluted share) in share-based payment expense recovery related to the departure of our former CEO.

Adjusting items during the trailing 12-months ended September 30, 2019 were:

Recognized in the third quarter of 2019

  • There were no adjustment items recognized in the third quarter of 2019.

Recognized in the second quarter of 2019

  • There were no adjustment items recognized in the second quarter of 2019.

Recognized in the first quarter of 2019

  • There were no adjustment items recognized in the first quarter of 2019.

Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018

  • There were no adjustment items recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018.

