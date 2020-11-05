Ritchie Bros. reports third quarter 2020 results

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) (the "Company", "Ritchie Bros.", "we", "us", or "our") reported the following results for the three months ended September 30, 2020:

(All figures are presented in U.S. dollars)

Net income attributable to stockholders increased 80% to $45.4 million, compared to $25.3 million in Q3 2019. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders increased 78% to $0.41 per share in Q3 2020 as compared to Q3 2019. Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* which excludes $4.3 million of severance costs ($3.2 million net of tax), increased 91% to $0.44 per share at Q3 2020 as compared to Q3 2019.

"We saw a strong contribution to GTV growth across all geographic regions and channels and are pleased by the growth demonstrated in the third quarter. Ritchie Bros.' omnichannel platform continues to drive best in class customer experiences and solid price performance. While 100% of transactions have moved online, we continue to leverage all the tools in our digital and technology tool box as well as our physical sites for care, custody and control," said Ann Fandozzi, Chief Executive Officer of Ritchie Bros.

Fandozzi continued, "Our priorities have not changed, we continue to focus on the health and safety of our employees and customers and preserving our strong financial position to benefit our shareholders, customers and employees as the pandemic continues to unfold."

Consolidated results:

Total revenue in Q3 2020 increased 14% to $331.5 million as compared to Q3 2019

as compared to Q3 2019 Service revenue in Q3 2020 increased 25% to $222.7 million as compared to Q3 2019

Inventory sales revenue in Q3 2020 decreased 2% to $108.9 million as compared to Q3 2019

as compared to Q3 2019 Total selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") in Q3 2020 increased 18% to $110.2 million as compared to Q3 2019

as compared to Q3 2019 Operating income in Q3 2020 increased 68% to $67.4 million as compared to Q3 2019

as compared to Q3 2019 Net income in Q3 2020 increased 80% to $45.5 million as compared to Q3 2019

as compared to Q3 2019 Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization* ("EBITDA") (non-GAAP measure) in Q3 2020 increased 55% to $91.9 million as compared to Q3 2019

as compared to Q3 2019 Cash provided by operating activities was $265.6 million for the first nine months of 2020

for the first nine months of 2020 Cash on hand at Q3 2020 was $590.3 million , of which $470.3 million was unrestricted

Auctions & Marketplaces segment results:

GTV 1 in Q3 2020 increased 22% to $1.3 billion as compared to Q3 2019

in Q3 2020 increased 22% to as compared to Q3 2019 A&M total revenue in Q3 2020 increased 14% to $297.8 million as compared to Q3 2019

as compared to Q3 2019 Service revenue in Q3 2020 increased 26% to $188.9 million as compared to Q3 2019

Inventory sales revenue in Q3 2020 decreased 2% to $108.9 million as compared to Q3 2019

Other Services segment results:

Other Services total revenue in Q3 2020 increased 18% to $33.7 million as compared to Q3 2019

as compared to Q3 2019 RBFS revenue in Q3 2020 increased 19% to $7.3 million as compared to Q3 2019

_____________________________________________ 1 Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") represents total proceeds from all items sold at the Company's live on site auctions and online marketplaces. GTV is not a measure of financial performance, liquidity, or revenue, and is not presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements.

The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to provide investors with additional information. Providing these non-GAAP measures along with GAAP measures allows for increased comparability of our ongoing performance from period to period. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this news release are labeled as "non-GAAP measure" or designated as such with an asterisk (*). Please see page 9-11 for explanations of why the Company uses these non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Other Company developments:

In Q3 2020, our Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program for the repurchase of up to $100 million of our common shares over the next 12 months, which was approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange

of our common shares over the next 12 months, which was approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange On August 10, 2020 , the Company announced the appointment of Kevin Geisner as Chief Strategy Officer

, the Company announced the appointment of as Chief Strategy Officer On August 14, 2020 , the Company amended and extended its credit facilities totaling US$630.0 million with a syndicate of lenders

, the Company amended and extended its credit facilities totaling with a syndicate of lenders On October 28, 2020 , the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Rouse Services, a privately held company that provides data intelligence and performance benchmarking for approximately $275 million . Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including, among other conditions, the expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended.

Financial Overview

(Unaudited)







































(in U.S. $000's, except EPS and percentages)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,















% Change













% Change



2020

2019

2020 over 2019

2020

2019

2020 over 2019 Service revenue:



































Commissions

$ 112,762

$ 90,928

24 %

$ 331,711

$ 317,674

4 % Fees



109,917



87,649

25 %



308,230



267,881

15 % Total service revenue



222,679



178,577

25 %



639,941



585,555

9 % Inventory sales revenue



108,863



111,219

(2) %



353,906



400,892

(12) % Total revenue



331,542



289,796

14 %



993,847



986,447

1 % Service revenue as a % of total revenue



67.2 %

61.6 % 560 bps



64.4 %

59.4 % 500 bps Inventory sales revenue as a % of total revenue



32.8 %

38.4 % (560) bps



35.6 %

40.6 % (500) bps Costs of services



39,223



36,382

8 %



118,026



122,719

(4) % Cost of inventory sold



96,253



102,410

(6) %



320,972



372,703

(14) % Selling, general and administrative expenses



110,186



93,691

18 %



309,203



286,589

8 % Operating expenses



264,158



249,636

6 %



803,581



834,729

(4) % Cost of inventory sold as a % of operating expenses



36.4 %

41.0 % (460) bps



39.9 %

44.6 % (470) bps Operating income



67,384



40,160

68 %



190,266



151,718

25 % Operating income margin



20.3 %

13.9 % 640 bps



19.1 %

15.4 % 370 bps Net income attributable to stockholders



45,387



25,266

80 %



121,239



97,466

24 % Diluted EPS attributable to stockholders

$ 0.41

$ 0.23

78 %

$ 1.10

$ 0.89

24 % Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders*



0.44



0.23

91 %



1.19



0.89

34 % Effective tax rate



25.3 %

21.1 % 420 bps



28.6 %

22.8 % 580 bps Total GTV



1,321,379



1,084,241

22 %



3,962,386



3,756,679

5 % Service GTV



1,212,516



973,022

25 %



3,608,480



3,355,787

8 % Service GTV as a % of total GTV - Mix



91.8 %

89.7 % 210 bps



91.1 %

89.3 % 180 bps Service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate



16.9 %

16.5 % 40 bps



16.2 %

15.6 % 60 bps Inventory GTV



108,863



111,219

(2) %



353,906



400,892

(12) % Inventory sales revenue as a % of total GTV- Mix



8.2 %

10.3 % (210) bps



8.9 %

10.7 % (180) bps

Segment Overview



































(in U.S $000's)

Three months ended September 30, 2020

Nine months ended September 30, 2020



A&M

Other

Consolidated

A&M

Other

Consolidated Service revenue

$ 188,949

33,730

$ 222,679

$ 543,340

96,601

$ 639,941 Inventory sales revenue



108,863

—



108,863



353,906

—



353,906 Total revenue



297,812

33,730



331,542



897,246

96,601



993,847 Ancillary and logistical service expenses



—

16,550



16,550



—

45,368



45,368 Other costs of services



21,733

940



22,673



69,018

3,640



72,658 Cost of inventory sold



96,253

—



96,253



320,972

—



320,972 SG&A expenses



103,933

6,253



110,186



290,077

19,126



309,203 Segment profit

$ 75,893

9,987

$ 85,880

$ 217,179

28,467

$ 245,646 Total GTV



1,321,379

N/A



N/A



3,962,386

N/A



N/A A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate



14.3 % N/A



N/A



13.7 % N/A



N/A







































(in U.S $000's)

Three months ended September 30, 2019

Nine months ended September 30, 2019



A&M

Other

Consolidated

A&M

Other

Consolidated Service revenue

$ 150,093

$ 28,484

$ 178,577

$ 494,580

$ 90,975

$ 585,555 Inventory sales revenue



111,219



—



111,219



400,892



—



400,892 Total revenue



261,312



28,484



289,796



895,472



90,975



986,447 Ancillary and logistical service expenses



—



13,285



13,285



—



43,516



43,516 Other costs of services



21,431



1,666



23,097



74,799



4,404



79,203 Cost of inventory sold



102,410



—



102,410



372,703



—



372,703 SG&A expenses



88,138



5,553



93,691



268,786



17,803



286,589 Segment profit

$ 49,333

$ 7,980

$ 57,313



179,184



25,252



204,436 Total GTV



1,084,241



N/A



N/A



3,756,679



N/A



N/A A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate



13.8 %

N/A



N/A



13.2 %

N/A



N/A

Q3 2020 Consolidated Performance Overview

In response to COVID-19 pandemic, beginning in March 2020, the Company transitioned all our traditional live on site auctions to online bidding utilizing our existing online bidding technology and simultaneously ceased all public attendance at our live action theaters. Our core online auction channels (IronPlanet.com, GovPlanet.com, Marketplace-E) continued to operate as usual.

GTV increased 22% to $1.3 billion in Q3 2020 with total GTV increasing across all our regions. The increase was primarily in the US due to strong execution of the strategic accounts and regional sales teams driving year-over-year positive growth at both our live and online auctions. The International sales team also delivered higher GTV results as earlier lockdown measures lifted and border restrictions eased in Europe, as well as a higher level of private treaty deals in Australia. Total GTV increased in Canada mainly due to positive year-over-year live auction performance, and auction calendar shifts.

Total revenue increased 14% to $331.5 million in Q3 2020.

Service revenue increased 25% with commissions revenue increasing 24% and fees revenue increasing 25%. Fees revenue was up 25% driven by higher fees from total GTV which was up 22%. We also had positive performance in Ancillary as we earned more fees from refurbishing and transporting sellers' equipment driven by greater GTV activity in the US. Fees also grew due to RBFS as well as higher buyer fees on more favorable mix. Commissions revenue increased 24%, primarily in line with the increase in Service GTV.

Inventory sales revenue decreased 2% representing lower inventory sales volume. The lower sales volume was offset by strong year-over-year improvement in the inventory sales margin rate performance in the US and Canada. The decrease in the inventory volume was attributable to lower government surplus contracts in the US due to COVID-19 related government shutdowns and the shift of the Canadian Grand Prairie auction to Q4 2020. Partially offsetting these decreases was positive volume growth in International as border restrictions eased in Europe during Q3 2020 together with large private treaty deals in Australia.

Costs of services increased 8% to $39.2 million primarily driven by the 25% increase in Service GTV, offset by significant cost reductions in employee compensation, and travel, advertising and promotion as a result of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our response included transitioning our live on site auctions to online bidding, utilizing TAL solutions for selected International and on-the-farm agricultural events, and implementing travel restrictions. We also incurred higher ancillary and logistical service expenses, in line with the increase in ancillary fees earned from refurbishing and transporting sellers' equipment driven by higher GTV volume in the US.

Cost of inventory decreased 6% to $96.3 million, primarily in line with lower activity in inventory sales revenue. Cost of inventory sold decreased at a higher rate than the decrease of inventory sales revenue, indicating an increase in the revenue margin. The margin improved due to rate improvement in US and Canada.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased 18% to $110.2 million primarily due to $8.8 million higher short-term and long-term incentive expenses driven by strong performance, higher headcount to support our growth initiatives, and a one-time $4.3 million severance costs related to the realignment of leadership to support the new global operations organization, in line with strategic growth priorities led by the new CEO. These increases were partially offset by lower SG&A expenses related to lower travel, advertising, and promotion costs as we implemented travel restrictions.

Foreign exchange had a favourable impact on total revenue and an unfavourable impact on expenses. These impacts were primarily due to the fluctuations in the Euro and Australian dollar exchange rates relative to the U.S. dollar.



Net income attributable to stockholders increased 80% to $45.4 million, primarily related to the higher operating income, lower interest expense, and partially offset by the increase in the effective tax rate.

Primarily for the same reasons noted above, diluted EPS attributable to stockholders increased 78% to $0.41 per share for Q3 2020 from $0.23 per share in Q3 2019. Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* increased 91% to $0.44 per share in Q3 2020, after excluding $4.3 million of severance costs ($3.2 million net of tax).

Dividend Information

Quarterly dividend

On November 4, 2020, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share payable on December 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 25, 2020.

Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Ritchie Bros. is hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 at 8am Pacific time / 11 am Eastern time / 3pm GMT on November 6, 2020. The replay of the webcast will be available through December 6, 2020.

Conference call and webcast details are available at the following link:

https://investor.ritchiebros.com

About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, in particular, statements regarding future financial and operational results, including future auctions and estimated GTV thereof, growth prospects and payment of dividends, and the ability of the Company to satisfy the Rouse acquisition agreement conditions and consummate the transaction. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend", or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should", or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations, the operations of customers, and general economic conditions; the numerous factors that influence the supply of and demand for used equipment; economic and other conditions in local, regional and global sectors; the Company's ability to successfully integrate IronPlanet, and to receive the anticipated benefits of the IronPlanet acquisition; and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which are available on the SEC, SEDAR, and Company websites. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

GTV and Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

GTV and Condensed Consolidated Income Statements – Third Quarter

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share, per share amounts and percentages)

(Unaudited)







































(in U.S. $000's, except EPS)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,















% Change













% Change





2020



2019

2020 over 2019



2020



2019

2020 over 2019 GTV

$ 1,321,379

$ 1,084,241

22 %

$ 3,962,386

$ 3,756,679

5 % Revenues:



































Service revenues

$ 222,679

$ 178,577

25 %

$ 639,941

$ 585,555

9 % Inventory sales revenue



108,863



111,219

(2) %



353,906



400,892

(12) % Total revenues



331,542



289,796

14 %



993,847



986,447

1 % Operating expenses:



































Costs of services



39,223



36,382

8 %



118,026



122,719

(4) % Cost of inventory sold



96,253



102,410

(6) %



320,972



372,703

(14) % Selling, general and administration expenses



110,186



93,691

18 %



309,203



286,589

8 % Acquisition-related costs



—



45

(100) %



—



752

(100) % Depreciation and amortization expenses



18,436



17,692

4 %



55,586



51,919

7 % Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment



(276)



(821)

(66) %



(1,536)



(1,071)

43 % Foreign exchange loss



336



237

42 %



1,330



1,118

19 % Total operating expenses



264,158



249,636

6 %



803,581



834,729

(4) % Operating income



67,384



40,160

68 %



190,266



151,718

25 % Interest expense



(8,737)



(10,090)

(13) %



(26,801)



(31,023)

(14) % Other income, net



2,280



1,962

16 %



6,714



5,680

18 % Income before income taxes



60,927



32,032

90 %



170,179



126,375

35 % Income tax expense



15,437



6,760

128 %



48,741



28,800

69 % Net income

$ 45,490

$ 25,272

80 %

$ 121,438

$ 97,575

24 % Net income attributable to:



































Stockholders

$ 45,387

$ 25,266

80 %



121,239

$ 97,466

24 % Non-controlling interests



103



6

1,617 %



199



109

83 %



$ 45,490

$ 25,272

80 %



121,438

$ 97,575

24 % Earnings per share attributable to stockholders:



































Basic

$ 0.42

$ 0.23

83 %



1.11

$ 0.90

23 % Diluted

$ 0.41

$ 0.23

78 %



1.10

$ 0.89

24 % Weighted average number of share outstanding:



































Basic



109,018,469



108,003,390

1 %



108,887,026



108,453,525

0 % Diluted



110,369,718



109,381,173

1 %



110,060,712



109,634,195

0 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)



















September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019













Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 470,285

$ 359,671 Restricted cash



120,014



60,585 Trade and other receivables



333,110



142,627 Less: allowance for credit losses



(4,635)



(5,225) Inventory



62,101



64,956 Other current assets



26,279



50,160 Income taxes receivable



5,619



6,810 Total current assets



1,012,773



679,584













Property, plant and equipment



481,047



484,482 Other non-current assets



134,973



145,679 Intangible assets



220,791



233,380 Goodwill



672,746



672,310 Deferred tax assets



15,659



13,995 Total assets

$ 2,537,989

$ 2,229,430













Liabilities and Equity











Auction proceeds payable

$ 496,936

$ 276,188 Trade and other payables



215,110



194,279 Income taxes payable



11,241



7,809 Short-term debt



20,285



4,705 Current portion of long-term debt



9,926



18,277 Total current liabilities



753,498



501,258













Long-term debt



622,635



627,204 Other non-current liabilities



144,677



151,238 Deferred tax liabilities



52,312



42,743 Total liabilities



1,573,122



1,322,443













Commitments and Contingencies











Stockholders' equity:











Share capital:











Common stock; no par value, unlimited shares











authorized, issued and outstanding shares:











108,630,537 (December 31, 2019: 109,337,781)



195,727



194,771 Additional paid-in capital



48,253



52,110 Retained earnings



767,188



714,051 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(51,684)



(59,099) Stockholders' equity



959,484



901,833 Non-controlling interest



5,383



5,154 Total stockholders' equity



964,867



906,987 Total liabilities and equity

$ 2,537,989

$ 2,229,430

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)















Nine months ended September 30,

2020

2019 Cash provided by (used in):











Operating activities:











Net income

$ 121,438

$ 97,575 Adjustments for items not affecting cash:











Depreciation and amortization expenses



55,586



51,919 Stock option compensation expense



4,401



4,852 Equity-classified share unit expense



9,155



8,754 Deferred income tax expense



8,250



(4,760) Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss



2,049



(129) Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment



(1,536)



(1,071) Amortization of debt issuance costs



2,375



2,701 Amortization of right-of-use assets



9,194



— Gain on contingent consideration from equity investment



(1,700)



— Other, net



2,427



9,892 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities



53,912



139,372 Net cash provided by operating activities



265,551



309,105 Investing activities:











Property, plant and equipment additions



(9,865)



(6,915) Intangible asset additions



(19,886)



(18,377) Proceeds on disposition of property, plant and equipment



16,277



5,610 Distribution from equity investment



4,212



— Proceeds on contingent consideration from equity investment



1,700



— Other, net



(2,630)



(1,000) Net cash used in investing activities



(10,192)



(20,682) Financing activities:











Share repurchase



(53,170)



(42,012) Dividends paid to stockholders



(67,639)



(60,791) Issuances of share capital



40,194



12,440 Payment of withholding taxes on issuance of shares



(3,870)



(5,260) Proceeds from short-term debt



35,799



10,519 Repayment of short-term debt



(22,357)



(24,979) Repayment of long-term debt



(11,134)



(29,022) Debt issue costs



(2,038)



— Repayment of finance lease obligations



(6,927)



(4,848) Net cash used in financing activities



(91,142)



(143,953) Effect of changes in foreign currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



5,826



1,350 Increase



170,043



145,820 Beginning of period



420,256



305,567 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$ 590,299

$ 451,387

Selected Data

(Unaudited)

Industrial live on site auction metrics



































Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,











% Change









% Change



2020

2019

2020 over 2019

2020

2019

2020 over 2019 Number of auctions

42

46

(9) %

123

140

(12) % Bidder registrations

231,500

165,500

40 %

677,100

508,750

33 % Consignors

15,100

14,000

8 %

40,450

43,000

(6) % Buyers

40,000

34,800

15 %

114,250

109,050

5 % Lots

115,350

98,400

17 %

312,450

305,150

2 %

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release references to non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Stockholders* and Diluted Adjusted EPS Attributable to Stockholders* Reconciliation

The Company believes that adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* provides useful information about the growth or decline of the net income attributable to stockholders for the relevant financial period and eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results. Diluted Adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items which are after-tax effects of significant non-recurring items that the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results, such as acquisition-related costs, management reorganization costs, and certain other items, which the Company refers to as 'adjusting items'.

The following table reconciles adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* and diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* to net income attributable to stockholders and diluted EPS attributable to stockholders, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the consolidated income statements.









































(in U.S. $000's, except share and per share data, and percentages)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

















% Change













% Change





2020

2019

2020 over 2019

2020

2019

2020 over 2019

Net income attributable to stockholders

$ 45,387

$ 25,266

80 %

$ 121,239

$ 97,466

24 %

Pre-tax adjusting items:





































Severance



4,283



—

100 %



4,283



—

100 %

Current income tax effect of adjusting items:





































Severance



(1,065)



—

(100) %



(1,065)



—

(100) %

Current income tax adjusting item:





































Change in uncertain tax provision



—



—

— %



766



—

100 %

Deferred tax adjusting item:





































Change in uncertain tax provision



—



—

— %



5,462



—

100 %

Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*

$ 48,605

$ 25,266

92 %

$ 130,685

$ 97,466

34 %

Weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding



110,369,718



109,381,173

1 %



110,060,712



109,634,195

0 %

Diluted earnings per share attributable to stockholders

$ 0.41

$ 0.23

78 %

$ 1.10

$ 0.89

24 %

Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to Stockholders*

$ 0.44

$ 0.23

91 %

$ 1.19

$ 0.89

34 %







(1) Please refer to page 11 for a summary of adjusting items for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019. (2) Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* represents net income attributable to stockholders excluding the effects of adjusting items. (3) Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*, net of the effect of dilutive securities, by the weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA*

The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA* provides useful information about the growth or decline of our net income when compared between different financial periods.

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA* to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measures in, or calculated from, our consolidated income statements:









































(in U.S. $000's, except percentages)

Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,



















% Change













% Change





2020

2019

2020 over 2019

2020

2019

2020 over 2019

Net income

$ 45,490

$ 25,272

80 %

$ 121,438

$ 97,575

24 %

Add: depreciation and amortization expenses



18,436



17,692

4 %



55,586



51,919

7 %

Add: interest expense



8,737



10,090

(13) %



26,801



31,023

(14) %

Less: interest income



(510)



(517)

(1) %



(1,775)



(2,435)

(27) %

Add: income tax expense



15,437



6,760

128 %



48,741



28,800

69 %

Pre-tax adjusting items:





































Severance



4,283



—

100 %



4,283



—

100 %

Adjusted EBITDA*

$ 91,873

$ 59,297

55 %

$ 255,074

$ 206,882

23 %







(1) Please refer to page 11 for a summary of adjusting items during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019. (2) Adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization expenses, interest expense, and income tax expense, and subtracting interest income from net income excluding the pre-tax effects of adjusting items.

Adjusted Net Debt* and Adjusted Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA* Reconciliation

The Company believes that comparing adjusted net debt/adjusted EBITDA* on a trailing 12-month basis for different financial periods provides useful information about the performance of the Company's operations as an indicator of the amount of time it would take the Company to settle both the short and long-term debt. The Company does not consider this to be a measure of liquidity, which is the ability to settle only short-term obligations, but rather a measure of how well the Company funds liquidity.

The following table reconciles adjusted net debt* to debt, adjusted EBITDA* to net income, and adjusted net debt*/adjusted EBITDA* to debt/ net income, respectively, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in, or calculated from, our consolidated financial statements.





















(in U.S. $millions, except percentages)

As at and for the 12 months ended September 30,















% Change





2020



2019

2020 over 2019 Short-term debt

$ 20.3

$ 5.8

250 % Long-term debt



632.6



689.3

(8) % Debt



652.9



695.1

(6) % Less: Cash and cash equivalents



(470.3)



(309.6)

52 % Adjusted net debt*



182.6



385.5

(53) % Net income

$ 173.0

$ 133.0

30 % Add: depreciation and amortization expenses



74.2



69.1

7 % Add: interest expense



37.1



42.8

(13) % Less: interest income



(3.1)



(3.3)

(6) % Add: income tax expense



61.6



40.7

51 % Pre-tax adjusting items:

















Share-based payment expense recovery



(4.1)



—

(100) % Severance



4.3



—

100 % Adjusted EBITDA*

$ 343.0

$ 282.3

22 % Debt/net income



3.8 x

5.2 x (27) % Adjusted net debt*/adjusted EBITDA*



0.5 x

1.4 x (64) %





(1) Please refer to page 11 for a summary of adjusting items for the trailing 12-months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019. (2) Adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization expenses, interest expense, and income tax expense, and subtracting interest income from net income excluding the pre-tax effects of adjusting items. (3) Adjusted net debt* is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from short and long-term debt. (4) Adjusted net debt*/adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by dividing adjusted net debt* by adjusted EBITDA*.

Operating Free Cash Flow* ("OFCF") Reconciliation

The Company believes OFCF*, when compared on a trailing 12-month basis to different financial periods provides an effective measure of the cash generated by the business and provides useful information regarding cash flows remaining for discretionary return to stockholders, mergers and acquisitions, or debt reduction. The balance sheet scorecard includes OFCF* as a performance metric. OFCF* is also an element of the performance criteria for certain annual short-term and long-term incentive awards.

The following table reconciles OFCF* to cash provided by operating activities, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure in, or calculated from, the consolidated statements of cash flows:





















(in U.S. $millions, except percentages)

12 months ended September 30,















% Change





2020



2019

2020 over 2019 Cash provided by operating activities

$ 289.2

$ 356.2

(19) % Property, plant and equipment additions



16.5



10.4

59 % Intangible asset additions



28.9



25.1

15 % Proceeds on disposition of property plant and equipment



(16.6)



(13.7)

21 % Net capital spending

$ 28.8

$ 21.8

32 % OFCF*

$ 260.4

$ 334.4

(22) %





(1) OFCF* is calculated by subtracting net capital spending from cash provided by operating activities.

Adjusting items during the trailing 12-months ended September 30, 2020 were:

Recognized in the third quarter of 2020

$4.3 million ( $3.2 million after tax, or $0.03 per diluted share) of severance costs related to the realignment of leadership to support the new global operations organization, in line with strategic growth priorities led by the new CEO.

Recognized in the second quarter of 2020

$6.2 million ( $0.06 per diluted share) in current and deferred income tax expense related to an unfavourable adjustment to reflect final regulations published regarding hybrid financing arrangements.

Recognized in the first quarter of 2020

There were no adjustment items recognized in the first quarter of 2020.

Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019

$4.1 million ( $3.4 million after tax, or $0.03 per diluted share) in share-based payment expense recovery related to the departure of our former CEO.

Adjusting items during the trailing 12-months ended September 30, 2019 were:

Recognized in the third quarter of 2019

There were no adjustment items recognized in the third quarter of 2019.

Recognized in the second quarter of 2019

There were no adjustment items recognized in the second quarter of 2019.

Recognized in the first quarter of 2019

There were no adjustment items recognized in the first quarter of 2019.

Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018

There were no adjustment items recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018.

