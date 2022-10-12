Ritchie Bros. to host Third Quarter 2022 Results Earnings Conference Call on November 7th, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) announced today that the company's third quarter financial results will be released before market open on Monday, November 7th.

Ritchie Bros. will host a conference call to discuss its results at 8:00 a.m. ET the same day.

Analysts and institutional investors may participate via conference call, using the following dial-in information:

Conference ID: 04106719

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number:

North America - 1-888-664-6392

UK - 08006522435

Canada: 1-416-764-8659

Media and other interested parties may listen to live webcast of the call at https://investor.ritchiebros.com .

Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay of the conference call can be accessed after 2:00 pm Eastern time, at 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (using passcode 106719 #).

About Ritchie Bros .:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks, and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List, a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales; and sector-specific solutions GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

