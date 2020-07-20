River Mountain Provides a Well-Appointed Remote Work Space Nestled in a Spectacular Natural Landscape

EVERETT, Pa., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- River Mountain, a modern work-stay outpost, combines unparalleled access to nature with first-class work amenities and offers an inspiring remote work destination for those working from home.

As the pandemic progresses and companies implement longer-term strategies for working remotely, the restlessness has set in for some remote employees that have been relegated to the home office - or shared kitchen table. River Mountain delivers a naturally distanced change of scenery for remote work and work-life balance.

River Mountain

River Mountain offers secluded workspaces, state-of-the-art accommodations, open space, fresh mountain air, and almost miraculously, a fiber internet connection in the middle of the great outdoors. Quite literally defining remote work, River Mountain is now accepting reservations for its opening Labor Day weekend.

Surrounded by a stunning natural landscape, River Mountain's work amenities go beyond a typical office, highlights include:

Nine unique and private remote workspaces, including: a biophilic designed formal space designed by award-winning architecture firm, GWWO, a restored historic 1807 log cabin, ENO hammock hideaway, and a canvas tipi along the creek.

Fiber internet connection for fast internet service throughout the 150-acre property

Overnight accommodations in Circadian Rhythm guest cabins and pods, designed by award-winning architecture firm GWWO.

Farm to table cafe featuring grab and go style breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Complimentary locally roasted coffee, local craft beer, and wine.

Evening bonfire and s'mores.

Unparalleled access to nature with 150 acres of undisrupted natural landscape nestled in the private and peaceful valley between Warrior Ridge and Tussey Mountain .

. Curated outdoor adventures and experiences right out the front door, including: creekside yoga, Pennsylvania Mid State Trail hike, forest bathing, and much more.

While River Mountain offers an elevated remote work experience, the price is anything but lofty. Work-stay memberships are affordable, and with three tiers available, guests can customize their experience to fit their needs. River Mountain also offers team memberships, corporate retreats, and incentive benefit packages. Learn more about River Mountain memberships and its private remote workspaces by clicking here.

COVID-19

River Mountain was created to improve the mental and physical health of guests, and the current health crisis has only strengthened their resolve to do so. River Mountain team has amplified its efforts to improve and protect the health and well-being of its guests by increasing operational enhancements to foster a safe and secure workplace environment. As a precaution, River Mountain's cabin pods are currently operating at 50% capacity. Staff members are required to wear masks at all times during guest interaction, and guests are asked to wear masks in common areas as well. Curated experiences are self-guided or distanced outdoors. Meals are grab and go, picnic style. The River Mountain team strictly adheres to OSHA and CDC guidelines, and has implemented rigorous cleaning and sanitation processes of guest pods, restrooms, community areas, and back of house. Hand sanitizing stations are also available throughout the property. View full COVID-19 policy here.

About River Mountain

Time outside has positive impacts on mental health, creativity, and work productivity. Everyone feels better with their feet in the water and the sun on their face. So what if access to nature was combined with first-class work amenities? How much happier and more productive would we be? At River Mountain, we think a lot. River Mountain is the first ever work play outpost. Personalized outdoors experiences for every level of adventurer combined with all the work amenities of your home or office. Minimalist luxury, stunning landscapes, thoughtful attention to work life, affordability, and hosts who get it. Learn more and reserve at rivermountain.org.

