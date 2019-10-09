River Roast Offering Dream Wedding To One Lucky Couple
In partnership with Brides Across America, one deserving couple will win a luxury wedding for up to 220 guests
Oct 09, 2019, 09:38 ET
CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- River Roast, one of Chicago's top destinations for dazzling riverfront weddings and events, is partnering with Brides Across America to offer a once in a lifetime opportunity for one lucky couple to win the wedding of their dreams. Through November 6th, Brides Across America, a non-profit organization dedicated to gifting weddings and wedding gowns to heroic military and first responders across the country, will accept online submissions for the contest to win a deluxe Stars and Stripes wedding package at River Roast for up to 220 guests.
The Stars and Stripes ultimate wedding package will highlight amazing bridal amenities that only River Roast can provide, for either a Riverside or Brunch Reception:
- Riverside Reception
- Five-hour reception for up to 220 guests in River Roast's newly renovated event space, overlooking the Chicago River
- A three-course dinner showcasing unique contemporary American fare, prepared by the award-winning culinary team at River Roast
- Four-hour bar package, one-hour dinner wine service, sparkling wine toast
- Décor including house chairs, white linen tablecloths and napkins, and votive candles
- Personalized menus at each seat
- Brunch Reception
- Four-hour reception for up to 220 guests in River Roast's newly renovated event space, overlooking the Chicago River
- Four passed hors d'oeuvres during cocktail hour
- Chef's table prepared by the River Roast culinary team
- Four-hour bar package including bloody marys and mimosas
- Complimentary votive candles
River Roast will also work with vendors and partners for other wedding-related necessities such as music, décor, photography, flowers, and ceremony needs, on a donation or low-cost basis. Additionally, the winner will receive a custom cake from Bittersweet Pastry, and a bridal gown and tuxedo, courtesy of Brides Across America and Volle's Bridal.
Online submissions will be taken for the Stars and Stripes wedding package contest through November 6th, 2019. Applicants must be military service members, or a police, fire, or emergency response professional who is on active duty or has been active within the last five years. Full contest rules and details are available by visiting the contest online:
https://bridesacrossamerica.webflow.io/events/landing/stars-stripes-wedding-river-roast-chicago
Media Contacts:
Megan Martin
773-517-1826
megan@pageonepublicrelations.com
Natalie Stanichuk
312-420-2225
natalie@pageonepublicrelations.com
SOURCE River Roast
Share this article