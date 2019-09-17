River SaaS Capital Announces Expansion of Financing Solutions, Launch of Equity Investment Capabilities

CLEVELAND, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- River SaaS Capital (RSC) is pleased to announce it has expanded its financing capabilities to include equity-based solutions. This offering will complement the firm's existing debt solutions for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies located in the United States.

"Conversations with our growing portfolio of borrowers have suggested the need for a trusted partner to provide the next step in financing," said Matt Kennedy, River SaaS President. "As our portfolio companies mature, their capital needs generally shift, making equity a strategic option. A cornerstone of our business is our ability to grow with our borrowers over time, and we're excited about the flexibility that these new capabilities will bring."

Based in Westlake, Ohio, River SaaS Capital was founded in 2015. Parameters for equity candidates align with the firm's existing focus, namely the stability of the candidate's Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) (minimum $150k) and the size of the capital need, along with the exit horizon.

River SaaS Capital's new equity capabilities will allow it to further the strategic partnership that growth companies require and are seeking. Few businesses can survive without some form of financing, and determining the right form, timing and terms can be difficult. River SaaS is confident that its ability to provide both types of financing with flexible terms and structures will serve as a unique partnership for its portfolio companies and others that fit its criteria.

"Augmenting our financing solutions with equity makes sense given the progression of our relationships with our portfolio borrowers," said Wendy Jarchow, River SaaS Chief Investment Officer.

Recently, River SaaS made its first equity investment in Banyan Technology, North America's leading innovator of live carrier and API connectivity for transportation management. Banyan will use the funds to fuel key product development initiatives, grow partnership and acquisition strategies and expand marketing and industry education tools.

"We're proud to expand our partnership with Banyan," said Kennedy. "They've developed a premier product with the potential to revolutionize the logistics industry, and we look forward to continued innovation fueled by this additional funding. They are a prime example of the type of growth company we look forward to supporting with our new capabilities."

About River SaaS Capital

River SaaS Capital provides alternative venture financing to growing software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses in the U.S. River SaaS offers fast, flexible financing solutions, typically providing non-dilutive, revenue-based financing to qualified new borrowers in 36-48 month term loans and growing with its portfolio companies over time (via either debt and/or equity). For more information, check out our funding solutions and follow @riversaascap on Twitter.

