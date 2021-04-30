Rivermont Schools Kick off Multimillion Dollar Renovation and Relocation Projects

LYNCHBURG, Va., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Story Schools (NSS), a respected name in special education throughout the east coast and owner of Rivermont Schools in Virginia, announced to its families, staff, and district partners this week the kickoff of a multimillion-dollar renovation and relocation campaign.

"We are so excited by the changes we will be implementing in Virginia," said New Story founder Dr. Paul Volosov. "Since we merged our companies last year, we have concentrated on doing what Rivermont always has done: providing a high-quality educational experience for our students. We believe that a quality environment enhances all aspects of education and facilitates child growth and development. This investment in Rivermont's facilities is the first step in our overall goal to provide more support to the special education community in Virginia."

NSS supports its students as they write new stories of success in school, at home, and in all aspects of life. New Story envisions all students growing and developing as individuals as they prepare for meaningful and contributing adult lives.

The slated Virginia projects include:

Relocating our NOVA campus into a larger, more modern building

Relocating the Covington campus to a new space better in line with our needs Extensively renovating our Roanoke Southwest campus

Upgrading other elements of many existing schools to better serve our students

Beth Ackerman, SVP of Rivermont Schools, shared her excitement, saying, "We are so happy to see this investment. We believe in the potential of all our students and know that upgrading our facilities will help us to further support students and their families."

Families were told via email early this week that drawings of the renovations are forthcoming and were encouraged to share their feedback. The email also committed to ongoing communications around other changes but promised that preserving the experiences of students remains the priority.

"We cannot wait for our improved facilities to help us serve more students on the autism spectrum, or with emotional support needs," said Ackerman. "However, we are working diligently to ensure our renovation and relocation projects are completed without altering the level of service and care our students currently receive."

Renovations will kick off this spring and carry on through early fall. For more information on New Story Schools visit newstoryschools.com.

SOURCE New Story Schools