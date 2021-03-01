RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distributions Of $0.17 Per Share

DENVER, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (the "Fund"), which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RIV," announced the declaration of monthly distributions of $0.17 per share, payable on the dates noted below. Under the Fund's level distribution policy, the distribution rate has been reset to an amount equal to approximately 12.5% (annualized) of the average of the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") per share, as reported for the final five trading days of the 2020 calendar year. Based on the Fund's current NAV per share of $16.94 (as of market close February 25, 2021), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 12.04%.

The following dates apply to the distributions declared:

Ex Date Record Date Payable Date April 15, 2021 April 16, 2021 April 30, 2021 May 13, 2021 May 14, 2021 May 28, 2021 June 15, 2021 June 16, 2021 June 30, 2021

RISKS

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of the Fund's distributions. In early 2022, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital). An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors and is not intended to be a complete investment program. The Fund is designed as a long-term investment and not as a trading vehicle.

Investing in the Fund involves risks, including the risk that you may receive little or no return on your investment or that you may lose part or even all of your investment. The Fund's net asset value will vary and its distribution rate may vary and both may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in the market spread over a specified benchmark, market interest rates and performance of the broader equity markets. Fluctuations in net asset value may be magnified as a result of the Fund's use of leverage. Therefore, before investing you should carefully consider the risks that you assume when you invest in the Fund's common shares.

The Fund's investment objectives and policies are not designed to seek to return the initial investment to investors that purchase shares.

A portion of the distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short–term capital gain, long–term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, is made after year–end.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

An investor should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain an annual report or semi-annual report which contains this and other information, visit www.rivernorthcef.com or call 855.830.1222. Please read them carefully before investing.

NOT FDIC INSURED | May Lose Value | No Bank Guarantee

The Fund is a closed-end fund and does not continuously issue shares for sale as open-end mutual funds do. Since the initial public offering, the Fund now trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market's value.

ALPS Advisors, Inc. is the investment adviser to the Fund.

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC is the investment sub-adviser to the Fund. RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC is not affiliated with ALPS Advisors, Inc. or any of its affiliates.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the FINRA Member firm.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 13,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

ALPS Advisors, Inc.

ALPS, which was acquired by SS&C in April 2018, provides customized asset servicing and asset gathering solutions to the financial services community through an entrepreneurial culture based on the commitment to "Do Things Right." Founded in 1985, ALPS continues to actively promote all of its various business segments, from asset servicing through ALPS Fund Services, Inc. to asset gathering through ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Advisors, Inc. Headquartered in Denver, with offices in Boston, New York, Seattle, and Toronto, ALPS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of DST Systems, Inc., today represents more than 400 employees, over 200 clients, and an executive team that has been in place for more than 18 years. For more information about ALPS and its services, visit www.alpsinc.com. Information about ALPS products is available at www.alpsfunds.com.

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC

RiverNorth is an investment management firm founded in 2000 that specializes in opportunistic strategies in niche markets where the potential to exploit inefficiencies is greatest. RiverNorth is the manager to multiple registered and private funds.

