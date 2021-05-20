Riveros Promoted to Senior VP Post at PAC Worldwide

SEATTLE, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible packaging leader PAC Worldwide announces the promotion of Misha Riveros to Senior Vice-President of Engineering. PAC President Steve Foster made the announcement from the global company's Seattle headquarters.

A packaging and manufacturing executive whose career spans both domestic and overseas assignments, Ms. Riveros assumes her new role after leading PAC Worldwide's innovation programs for much of the past year. She will be responsible for spearheading the engineering group's R&D, design, and production operations as the company strives to meet increasing market demand for its diverse packaging products and solutions.

"Throughout her time with PAC, Misha has totally immersed herself into the manufacturing process, finding innovative ways to drive process improvements that increase efficiencies and value for our customers," said Mr. Foster. "She has demonstrated outstanding leadership abilities every step of the way, earning the respect of our entire management team."

Ms. Riveros has extensive experience in product development, including plastics and paper materials, in categories ranging from automotive to fragrances. Prior to joining PAC, she served as Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer for a Montreal-based packaging company focused on sustainable products.

Over her 20-plus year career, the multi-lingual executive has led growth initiatives at a number of multinational companies, including General Electric, Alcoa, and Rexam. She was named among the "Top 10 Most Influential Women in Mexico" by Expansion magazine and is a Certified Six Sigma Master Black Belt.

Ms. Riveros is a mechanical engineer who earned her Bachelor of Science degree at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She also studied at the University of Miami.

About PAC Worldwide

Founded in 1975, PAC Worldwide Corporation has been a leader and innovator in the development and manufacturing of customized packaging and contract packaging solutions for more than 40 years. The privately owned company employs more than 1,900 team members through operations in the U.S., UK, Mexico, and Malaysia.

