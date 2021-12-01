Riversand, a Syndigo Company, and Trace One Announce Joint Solution for Smarter Product Information and Lifecycle Management across Branded and Private Label Items

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riversand and Trace One today announced a combined solution offering that provides a unique value for retailers as well as manufacturers, helping them deliver greater product experiences to their respective customers. Riversand is a visionary cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider. Trace One is one of the largest collaborative retail business platforms for consumer-packaged goods (CPG).

With the Riversand/Trace One offering, Retailers can manage and maintain product data from Brands and their own private labels in one single solution. This allows them to avoid data re-entry and duplication across systems, to maintain a single high-quality golden record of product information accessible to consumers. It also enables consumer transparency and accelerated product launches by leveraging PLM-sourced product information in PIM.

"Both product development and sourcing are moving closer to MDM, PIM and digital transformation—this goes without saying. With this partnership, retailers and manufacturers will be able to bring together their brands and private labels in one place," said Antoine Daviet, Trace One Product Marketing Director.

The joint offering combines Riversand's cloud-native PIM platform with Trace One's PLM creating a differentiated market offering for retailers and manufacturers. Both companies will connect concept to commercialization processes and are trusted by many of the world's leading brands.

"Retailers need a comprehensive way to manage the whole product life cycle, from sourcing to launch. Manufacturers need to contextualize product information and make it readily available to the retailers as well as marketplaces," said Witty Bindra, Riversand VP Strategy & Business Development, Technology Partnerships. "With this joint offering, we're helping clients accelerate their digital transformation by reducing time spent in sequentially identifying, selecting and implementing separate technologies."

About Trace One

We've created a global community of 5,000+ brand owners spanning more than 100 countries. Our smart solutions let them collaborate and innovate on remarkable products worth over $300 billion every year. We've been helping them create products that consumers really want since 2001, through bigger (and faster) thinking.

About Riversand

Riversand's cloud-native master data management solutions are designed to support customers' digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Driving data to experiences, Riversand has a vision of helping companies know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk and run their businesses smarter. Visit Riversand for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter and Riversand on LinkedIn.

About Syndigo

Syndigo enables commerce by supporting the efficient transfer of product information through its network of brands and their customers. The company provides descriptive product and nutritional information, images and other digital media, powered by deep analytics to empower engaging brand experiences online and in store.

Syndigo serves more than 12,000 manufacturers and 1,750 retailers and distributors globally in many important consumer industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, and healthcare products. For more information, please visit www.syndigo.com.

