RiversEdge Advisors Announces Multiple New Hires & Promotions to Accommodate Company-Wide Expansion

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RiversEdge Advisors adds to its portfolio management, client service, and leadership teams to accommodate significant growth and expansion of this Wilmington, DE financial advisory firm for business owners.

Co-founder of RiversEdge Advisors, Brian Carney noted, "Over the last year, our firm and our team have demonstrated remarkable resiliency in the face of so many pandemic-related challenges. We have grown in every sense of the word. In order to accommodate for our expansion and continue to provide exceptional service to our clients, we are excited to announce that we have promoted internally and added a few key players of tremendous talent to our team."

Erin Eliason has been promoted to Director of Operations. To this critical leadership role, she brings both her unique nine-year experience in the financial services industry and a deep commitment to service excellence. She ensures the team meets servicing commitments for all clients and that company-wide activities are well-organized, efficient, and successful. She also liaisons with executive leadership as a key decision-maker, establishing the processes needed to achieve strategic goals. To her merit, she does all this while monitoring and directing day-to-day business operations to ensure smooth progress is always being made.

Erin's promotion precedes that of several key additions, including:

Amira Adams joins RiversEdge Advisors as the Director of Retirement Plan Services. Amira brings over 20+ years of industry experience with an extensive perspective of defined benefit and defined contribution plans. She has a great understanding of what is required to run a successful retirement plan, having worked from the plan sponsor's side of the table and as an advisor to the plan sponsor. Before joining RiversEdge Advisors, Amira assisted in managing and administering Einstein Hospital's retirement plans and served as the Director of Participant Services at RTD Financial Advisors.

Gary Diegert brings his talent to RiversEdge as the newest Portfolio Manager. He is responsible for preparing investment recommendations for client portfolios, monitoring portfolio performance, and conducting market and economic research. He also participates in the RiversEdge Investment Committee, where he leads investment manager research efforts and recommends changes to the firm's model portfolios. Gary graduated Cum Laude from Drexel University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, double majoring in finance and legal studies. He is also a level three candidate in the CFA program. Before joining our firm, he spent four years at a wealth management firm in Philadelphia.

Along with Amira and Gary, Sean DeBarberie joins RiversEdge Advisors as a Client Service Associate. Sean optimizes the client experience by proactively helping our clients meet their needs. He also assists advisors in the daily operations of the firm. After graduating from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, Sean spent almost five years in the banking industry where he gained experience in client service, operations, and business development. During this time, Sean returned to Bloomsburg University to complete his Master's in Business Administration, an experience which gave him a more holistic understanding of the business world.

About RiversEdge Advisors

RiversEdge Advisors was founded in 2013 to provide fee-based wealth management solutions to business owners and their families both locally in Wilmington, DE and virtually all over the country. The advisors at this firm serve as the outsourced CFOs for busy, high-income business owners looking to simplify their personal and professional finances and build substantial wealth for the future. The firm also provides 401K Plan Services for business owners with 1-1000 employees looking to develop the most efficient plans and education programs for their business. For more information on RiversEdge Advisors, please visit www.riversedgeadvisors.com.

