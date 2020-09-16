Riverside Community Care Named by Forbes as One of State's Best Employers and Among Top Employers Nationally

DEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Community Care (www.riversidecc.org), a leader in behavioral healthcare and human services helping more than 40,000 people across Massachusetts and over a million people around the world, has been named to Forbes' 2020 list of America's Best-in-State Employers. Riverside's 1,700 clinicians, social workers, and support staff offer a wide range of mental healthcare, developmental and brain injury services, early childhood and youth programs, addiction treatment, trauma response, and more.

"We are very pleased with this recognition and are proud that our employees feel fulfilled working at Riverside as they make a positive difference in people's lives," said Scott M. Bock, Founder and President/CEO of Riverside Community Care. "We work hard on hiring a thoughtful, passionate, and diverse workforce, and we appreciate them, just as they appreciate working at Riverside."

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista for the second year to select America's Best-in-State Employers based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies with more than 500 employees in their U.S. operations. The survey was administered in a series of anonymous, online panels allowing participants to openly share their opinions. The final list ranks the top 95 employers in Massachusetts and 1,461 employers in America that received the greatest number of recommendations.

"At Riverside, we have developed policies and programs for employees that encourage professional and personal growth. We are also flexible and innovative in our management so that our employees can achieve a good work-life balance. It's gratifying that our employees have recognized these efforts and gave Riverside such high marks," said Paulo Fulton, Vice President of Human Resources.

Riverside Community Care (www.riversidecc.org) makes a difference in the lives of individuals, families, and communities through innovative and compassionate behavioral healthcare and human services. For information about Riverside employment opportunities, please visit riversidecc.org/careers.

For complete details on Forbes' list of America's Best-In-State employers, visit https://www.forbes.com/best-employers-by-state/#5bd4e70a487a.

SOURCE Riverside Community Care

Related Links

http://www.riversidecc.org

