Riverside Community Forum to Discuss "Coming Together for A Brighter Future"

Three leaders from the local community will discuss the theme of "Coming Together For A Brighter Future."

Speakers scheduled to participate in the program are: Mary Figueroa, President of the Board of Trustees, Riverside Community College District; Reverend Paul Munford, Pastor of New Joy Baptist Church and President of the Riverside Clergy Association; and Chief Larry V. Gonzalez, Riverside Police Department.

"Developing the principles of understanding, trust and sensitivity between the community and the police department are critical components towards energizing a successful partnership that ultimately benefits all residents of the city," says Figueroa. "The community and the police department, need to sit at the table as equal partners."

"The fight for justice is an uphill struggle and battle, but be encouraged there is a shift in the blowing wind of justice," says Reverend Munford. "Protests across the country are more diverse than ever. People of all ages, races and backgrounds are standing up for justice. With our voices we can make a change and a difference."

Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez stated, "Our police department is fortunate to serve a community where conversations like these have been taking place for years. The furtherance of our already established relationships ensures a mutual respect for one another and an understating that is necessary as we continue moving forward together."

The Community Forum program can be viewed on the Facebook Live official page of the program host Jackeline Cacho at https://www.facebook.com/jackycachotv/

This community forum is sponsored by Optimum Seismic, Inc.

About Optimum Seismic, Inc.

The Optimum Seismic team has been making California cities safer since 1984 by providing full-service seismic retrofit engineering and construction services on multifamily residential, commercial and industrial buildings throughout the state. Optimum experts have completed more than 3,500 projects. Optimum Seismic's earthquake retrofit services include work on soft-story multifamily apartment buildings, unreinforced masonry (URM) buildings and tilt-up, non-ductile concrete and steel moment frame commercial buildings. For information, contact Optimum Seismic at (323) 678-4686 or visit OptimumSeismic.com.

Contact:

Tom Robinson

(562) 237-1629

[email protected]

SOURCE Optimum Seismic, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.optimumseismic.com

