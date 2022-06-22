Riverside Family Law Attorney Douglas Borthwick Selected to 2022 Lawyers of Distinction

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lawyers of Distinction is pleased to announce that Douglas Borthwick of Riverside, California, has been certified as a member. The Lawyers of Distinction is recognized as the fastest growing community of distinguished lawyers in the United States. Lawyers of Distinction shall not offer membership to more than 10% of attorneys in any given state. Members are accepted based upon objective evaluation of an attorney's qualifications, license, reputation, experience, and disciplinary history.

Mr. Borthwick currently practices in Family Law, Criminal Law, and General Civil Litigation Legal Practice.

Mr. Borthwick has handled litigation for numerous corporate clients, including personal injury defense, amusement park accidents, entertainment accidents, slip and fall, vehicle accidents, product liability, construction defect litigation, mortgage and lending litigation and defense of health care providers. He has completed numerous binding and non-binding arbitrations and mediations with a high rate of success.

Douglas Borthwick is AV preeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell, the highest possible rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Douglas Borthwick was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1965. He graduated with high honors from Muskingum College in 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business, Economics, and Religion. At Muskingum College he was the recipient of the Wall Street Journal Award and the Financial Executive Institute Award. He received his Juris Doctorate degree in 1991 from Capital University Law School where he was the recipient of an academic scholarship and was on the Dean's List.

"Life is the most precious thing we have and it's probably the thing most people take for granted. We're busy. We don't even take time to consciously think of our lives because we are too busy living them. Appreciate your life. We all only get one. Invest in what makes you happy. There is so much to be thankful for. We all have rotten things happen to us and we all have unfortunate things. But there is good in everything that happens if you look for it. Give thanks every day. Live consciously with awareness and gratitude; appreciate the moments as they occur before they forever pass so quickly. Sometimes, you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory."- Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

