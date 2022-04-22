Riverside Partners with Anchor by Spotify to Power Video Podcast Creation, Helping Podcasters Distribute Video Content to Millions of Listeners Seamlessly

Recording and editing video podcasts in high quality are simplified with Riverside. Launched only two years ago, the platform is now used by individual creators and enterprise customers, including Guy Raz, Marques Brownlee, The New York Times, Fox Sports, Marvel, and TechCrunch. With the new collaboration, Riverside users can upload their video podcasts to Spotify through Anchor in just a few clicks, introducing the opportunity to reach Spotify's 406 million monthly active users. In addition, creators will gain access to Anchor's analytics tools and various monetization options. This collaboration is a natural move for both parties, as Spotify is expanding its investment in the podcasting space and already hosts over 4 million podcasts on its platform. With the new release, Spotify gives its creators an excellent way to create high-quality video podcasts and seamlessly distribute them.

"Riverside enables high-quality audio and video podcast creation possible for anyone, anywhere from experienced creators to new beginners," said Nadav Keyson, CEO of Riverside. "This partnership will push the limits of content creation and distribution by creating a seamless process through the entire flow."

About Riverside

