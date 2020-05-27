Riverside Research Employees Recognized for Superior Performance

The Lawrence H. O'Neill for Sustained Excellence Award is named in honor of the founder of Riverside Research and is awarded to those who maintain a superior performance record over the course of several years. Mr. O' Neill founded Riverside Research in 1967 and remained the organization's President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees until his retirement in 1990. The Ralph J. Mastrandrea Memorial Award is named for the company's late Executive Vice President and recognizes those with outstanding achievements throughout the past year, reflecting Mr. Mastrandrea's dedication to Riverside Research.

"Year after year, we look forward to and are proud to present these annual awards," said Riverside Research President and CEO Dr. Steven Omick. "These individuals exemplify the selfless dedication, professionalism, and integrity of Mr. O'Neill and Mr. Mastrandrea, carrying-on the qualities and legacy of the organization's founding history."

On behalf of the Board of Trustees, Riverside Research congratulates the following individuals:

Lawrence H. O'Neill Award Winners

Randall Borah, for exceptional contributions to the fixed stations sensor program earning international recognition as a subject matter expert.

Joe Federation, for extensive contributions as a technical advisor on international intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance programs and operational platforms.

Steven Harper, for successfully concluding a ten-year program involving five distinct projects that resulted in over 300+ analytical reports providing insight into the adversary's capabilities and intentions.

Deborah Montanaro, for orchestrating Riverside Research's Advisory and Assistance Support to a US Air Force customer, ensuring quality of several thousand contract deliverables and facilitating authorship and submission to over 150 task order proposals.

Dr. Joseph Rutherford, for his outstanding technical excellence in computational electromagnetics overhauling, modernizing, and growing a US Air Force program to over 500 users across the US government.

Ralph J. Mastrandrea Award Winners

Lindsay Cain, for her expertise and leadership in applying Automation, Augmentation and Artificial Intelligence tools to reduce the false alarm rate for automatic detections and improve tipping and cuing for analysts.

Dan Callahan, for demonstrating an exceptional ability to take on multiple digital hardware and systems engineering tasks, while increasing his digital signal processing and high performance field-programmable gate array expertise.

Todd Irlbeck, for his contributions as a technical program manager and leading the prototype of project management and product deployment tools, inspiring the customer to adopt innovative solutions.

Peter Major, for his accurate and timely client invoicing to ensure successful implementation of a new accounting system.

Stefan Schwartz, for his exceptional contributions to a major radar system, helping to identify enumerable critical sustainment and modernization recommendations.

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a not-for-profit organization chartered to advance scientific research for the benefit of the US government and in the public interest. Through the company's open innovation concept, it invests in multi-disciplinary research and development and encourages collaboration to accelerate innovation and advance science. Riverside Research conducts independent research in machine learning, trusted and resilient systems, optics and photonics, electromagnetics, plasma physics, and acoustics. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org.

