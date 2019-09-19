Riverside Research Welcomes Dr. Neil McCasland to their Board of Trustees
Sep 19, 2019, 12:25 ET
WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Research is pleased to announce the election of Dr. Neil McCasland to its Board of Trustees. Dr. Neil McCasland is currently the Director of Technology at Applied Technology Associates (ATA), a small business providing high performance customer solutions, technical services, and assembly, integration, and test capabilities for ground, air, and space applications. Dr. McCasland leads technology development and independent research and development programs across the organization.
Prior to joining ATA, Dr. McCasland retired from the US Air Force as a Major General after a 34-year career. He culminated his Air Force career as Commander, Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where he led the USAF's $4B science and technology program. He was responsible for a global workforce of over 10,000 people in the laboratory's component technology directorates, including the 711th Human Performance Wing and the Air Force Office of Scientific Research.
"We are grateful to have Dr. McCasland join the Riverside Research Board of Trustees," said Mr. John Giering, Chairman of the Board. "His experience as commander of AFRL and expertise in emerging technology and intelligence programs are great assets to Riverside Research's technology roadmap, research and development initiatives, and overall strategic growth."
Dr. McCasland began his Riverside Research Board of Trustee duties effective 27 June 2019.
About Riverside Research
Riverside Research is a not-for-profit organization chartered to advance scientific research for the benefit of the US government and in the public interest. Through the company's open innovation concept, it invests in multi-disciplinary research and development and encourages collaboration to accelerate innovation and advance science. Riverside Research conducts independent research in machine learning, trusted and resilient systems, optics and photonics, electromagnetics, plasma physics, and biomedical engineering. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org.
