Riverview Bank Opens New Community Office Location in Camp Hill

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverview Financial Corporation ("Riverview") (NASDAQ: RIVE), Riverview Bank is pleased to announce the opening of its newest community office location in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, located at 3556 Gettysburg Road.

As a full-service community bank, Riverview Bank will offer the Camp Hill community in-branch solutions through a well-established local team, as well as online and digital resources to provide convenient anywhere banking solutions 24/7. The community office will provide an extensive array of consumer and commercial products and services, as well as an onsite expert in small business and SBA lending, Desmond Thompson, Director of Small Business Lending.

"The addition of the Camp Hill office location is a natural progression of our mission and focus within the Central and Southern Pennsylvania marketplace Riverview Bank serves. The office sits at a very attractive location and I am confident that the established Camp Hill team will offer the community the same great service they found here before," said Brett Fulk, President and CEO.

An October Grand Opening Celebration is planned to welcome the community to Riverview Bank's new location. The branch team, led by Yvonne Lamptey, Community Office Manager, invites you to stop by Monday – Thursday: 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, Friday: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, and Saturday: 9:00 am – Noon.

"As a community-focused financial institution, we believe our relationship-based banking philosophy will meet the personal and business banking needs of the Camp Hill Community. We look forward to supporting the thriving commercial and small business neighbors, as well as growing families that call Camp Hill home," said Fulk.

Riverview Bank and Its Operating Divisions, a full-service community bank that has been serving customers since 1900. With over $1.1 billion in assets and a network of over 30 community office locations, under three brand divisions: Riverview Bank, CBT Bank, and Citizens Neighborhood Bank, Riverview leads community banking throughout the rural communities of Central and Southern Pennsylvania. Riverview is a forward-thinking community bank, providing our customers with banking anywhere capabilities while staying true to our legacy of hometown service, delivering personalized experiences and products tailored to the needs of its customers.

Riverview's consumer banking services include complete deposit products, banking anywhere accessibilities such as: Online24, mobile banking apps, remote deposit, and person to person payments; and a full array of residential solutions such as home equity, construction and mortgage loans.

Serving the business community, Riverview Bank and its operating divisions provide deposit accounts, cash management services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial real estate financing solutions to small and middle market companies, professional services firms, municipalities and other businesses.

Along with a consumer and business focus, Riverview provides a professional advisory division, Riverview Wealth Management, offering professional investment advisory services and brokered transactions through Cetera Investment Services LLC, a full service registered broker/dealer, as well as traditional Trust services through its wholly-owned trust division, CBT Financial & Trust Management.

Riverview Bank, including its operating divisions, is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

