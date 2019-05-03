Riverview Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Earnings For 2019

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverview Financial Corporation (the "Company" or "Riverview") (NASDAQ: RIVE), today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Riverview reported a net loss of $687 thousand, or $(0.08) per basic and diluted weighted average common share, for the first quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $2.8 million, or $0.31 per basic and diluted weighted average common share, for the first quarter of 2018.

The results for the first three months ended March 31, 2019 included the recognition of a nonrecurring executive separation pre-tax expense totaling $2.2 million, which primarily contributed to the first quarter net loss. The year over year decline was also due to the recognition of lower loan interest income resulting from a decline in loan balances due to anticipated merger related attrition throughout 2018, including payoffs of acquired purchase credit impaired and certain risk related loans and steadfast adherence to both credit quality underwriting standards and pricing discipline.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Riverview routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value per share and return on average tangible stockholders' equity. Riverview believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Riverview uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures other financial institutions use to measure their results of operations.

HIGHLIGHTS

Book value per share and tangible book value per share increased $0.47 or 3.94% and $0.58 or 6.63%, respectively, at March 31, 2019 , compared to the same period last year.

or 3.94% and or 6.63%, respectively, at , compared to the same period last year. Tax-equivalent net interest margin was to 3.86% in the first quarter of 2019 compared to 4.38% for the same period last year. Tax-equivalent net interest margin, excluding the impact of purchase accounting, improved to 3.67% in the first quarter of 2019 compared to 3.62% for the same period last year.

Continued strength in asset quality as nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans, net and other real estate owned was 0.68% at the end of the first quarter of 2019, an improvement from 0.81% at December 31, 2018 and 0.90% at March 31, 2018 .

and 0.90% at . Riverview incurred a pre-tax nonrecurring expense of $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 associated with a separation agreement of a contract employee.

"While recording a net operating loss in the first quarter of 2019 is the result of recognizing nonrecurring expenses primarily associated with an executive separation agreement, management's focus on core results and the need to take advantage of our current scale through improved operating efficiencies is unwavering", said Brett D. Fulk, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In addition to the anticipated cost savings associated with the separation of service with the aforementioned executive, we have initiated specific strategic measures to enhance noninterest income, improve operating efficiencies and increase interest income. One such initiative was the closure of two offices with successful transition of customers to nearby offices during the first quarter of 2019. With respect to interest income, we anticipate loan growth opportunities through the addition of several experienced commercial relationship managers resulting from ongoing market disruption, chiefly among our largest competitors. Additionally, we continue to analyze and take action with respect to our delivery system by repositioning our branch footprint to markets with greater growth and profitability potential. Lastly, we have identified or developed a number of new products and services that will be introduced throughout 2019, all with demonstrated ability to either enhance revenue or decrease expenses. In closing, management recognizes the need to address efficiencies, maintain expense discipline, while continuing to grow our balance sheet in a measured, profitable manner. There is no higher priority in our company at the present time than positioning Riverview Financial Corporation to capitalize on our current scale for the purpose of enhancing shareholder value," concluded Fulk.

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, decreased $1,663 thousand to $9,830 thousand in 2019 from $11,493 thousand in 2018. The decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily attributable to the decline in loan balances and the realization of lower levels of loan accretion from purchase accounting marks. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2019, decreased to 3.86% from 4.38% for the comparable period of 2018. The tax-equivalent yield on earnings assets was 4.73% and the cost of funds was 1.06% in the first quarter of 2019. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio decreased to 5.02% in 2019 compared to 5.38% in 2018. The tax-equivalent net interest margin excluding the loan accretion would have been 3.67% in the first three months of 2019 compared to 3.62% for the same period last year. Investments yielded 3.10% on a tax-equivalent basis in the first quarter of 2019 compared to 2.74% for the same period last year. For the three months ended March 31, the cost of deposits increased 29 basis points to 1.01% in 2019 from 0.72% in 2018. Loans, net averaged $886.8 million in 2019 and $945.7 million in 2018. Average investments totaled $108.3 million in 2019 and $92.8 million in 2018. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to $842.6 million in 2019 from $896.5 million in 2018.

The provision for loan losses totaled $583 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $390 thousand in 2018. Management does not believe this increase to be a reflection of rising systemic risk within the loan portfolio.

For the quarter ended March 31, noninterest income totaled $1,811 thousand in 2019, a decrease of $142 thousand from $1,953 thousand in 2018. The overall reduction was primarily driven by decreases in service charges, fees and commission of $175 thousand, and mortgage banking income of $64 thousand. Service charge income realized a decrease in NSF and overdraft income, while mortgage banking income decreased due to higher mortgage origination rates and normal seasonal stagnation. Positive increases were made in both trust and wealth management as income for the first quarter of 2019 increased by $50 thousand and $93 thousand, respectively, when compared against the first quarter of 2018. Additionally, net losses on the sale of investment securities of $42 thousand were recognized in the first quarter of 2019 in order to dispose of certain investments with low yields and higher risk characteristics.

Noninterest expense increased $2,428 thousand, or 25.5%, to $11,964 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2019, from $9,536 thousand for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to $2.2 million in nonrecurring expense from an executive separation agreement. The net cost of operation of other real estate owned was $127 thousand for the first quarter of 2019 versus $(1) thousand in the first quarter of 2018. Other expenses increased $172 thousand, or 6.0% to $3,044 thousand for the first quarter of 2019 from $2,872 thousand for the same period last year. Offsets to the overall increase in noninterest expense were realized through reduced costs in net occupancy and equipment of $33 thousand, and in the amortization expense of intangible assets of $27 thousand when comparing the first quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2018.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Total assets, loans, net and deposits totaled $1.1 billion, $878.1 million, and $1.0 billion, respectively, at March 31, 2019. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, total assets increased $1.1 million while loans, net and deposits decreased $15.1 million and $3.6 million, respectively. Business lending, including commercial and commercial real estate loans decreased $11.5 million while retail lending, including residential mortgages and consumer loans decreased $7.3 million during the three months ended March 31, 2019. Offsetting the declines for the same period were increases of $3.7 million in construction lending. Loan originations during the first quarter of 2019 represented a more moderate pace as compared to 2018 as management has continued its emphasize on strong credit quality underwriting standards and pricing discipline. Total investments were $100.7 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $104.7 million at December 31, 2018. Total deposits decreased $3.6 million in 2019 since year-end 2018. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $2.3 million, while interest-bearing deposits decreased $5.9 million during the first three months of 2019. As a percentage of total deposits, noninterest-bearing deposits amounted to 16.5% at March 31, 2019 and 16.2% at December 31, 2018.

Stockholders' equity totaled $113.5 million, or $12.40 per share, at March 31, 2019, as compared with $113.9 million, or $12.49 per common share, at December 31, 2018. The decrease in equity in the three months ended March 31, 2019 was a result primarily of a net loss of $687 thousand and dividends declared of $915 thousand, offset partially by a reduction of $841 million in the accumulated other comprehensive loss. A net increase of $341 thousand was realized in common stock and related surplus through the issuance of shares through shareholder and employee issuance and option plans. Tangible stockholders' equity per common share decreased to $9.33 at March 31, 2019, compared to $9.39 at December 31, 2018.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Nonperforming assets were $6.0 million, or 0.68% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2019 compared to $7.2 million or 0.81% at December 31, 2018. Adjusting for accruing restructured loans, nonperforming assets were $3.2 million, or 0.37% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2019, and $4.3 million, or 0.48%, at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses equaled $6.5 million, or 0.74%, of loans, net at March 31, 2019, compared to $6.3 million, or 0.71%, at December 31, 2018. Adding accounting marks for purchased credit impaired loans to the allowance for loan losses would result in a ratio of 1.14% as a percentage of loans, net at March 31, 2019. The coverage ratio, allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets, was 108.9% at March 31, 2019 versus 88.1% at December 31, 2018. Excluding accruing restructured loans, the coverage ratio would be 201.1% at March 31, 2019. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, equaled $445 thousand, compared to $181 thousand for the same period last year.

Riverview Financial Corporation is the parent company of Riverview Bank and its operating divisions Citizens Neighborhood Bank, CBT Bank, Riverview Wealth Management and CBT Financial and Trust Management. An independent community bank, Riverview Bank serves the Pennsylvania market areas of Berks, Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill and Somerset Counties through 28 community banking offices and four limited purpose offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. The Wealth Management and Trust divisions, with assets under management exceeding $350 million, provide trust and investment advisory services to the general public, businesses and not-for-profit organizations. Riverview's business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RIVE". The Investor Relations site can be accessed at https://www.riverviewbankpa.com/ .

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Riverview Financial Corporation, Riverview Bank, and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Riverview") that may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Riverview claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Riverview cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Riverview' operations, pricing, products and services and other factors that may be described in Riverview' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected. As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre­acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Riverview following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Riverview assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Riverview routinely presents and supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and Core net income ratios. The reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, contain items which Riverview considers non-Core, namely net gains on sales of investment securities available-for-sale, acquisition related expenses and the adjustment to tax expense due to the enactment of the Tax Act. Riverview presents the non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Riverview's results of operation. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how Riverview evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluation of companies in Riverview's industry. Where non-GAAP measures are used in this press release, reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Riverview uses may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions. These non-GAAP financial measures would not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and Riverview strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are presented in the tabular material that follows.

[TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS]

Summary Data Riverview Financial Corporation Five Quarter Trend (In thousands, except per share data)













Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31

2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 Key performance data:





















Per common share data:









Net income (loss) $(0.08) $ 0.27 $ 0.30 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 Core net income (1) $ 0.12 $ 0.27 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.35 Cash dividends declared $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.00 Book value $12.40 $12.49 $12.30 $12.15 $11.93 Tangible book value (1) $ 9.33 $ 9.39 $ 9.17 $ 8.99 $ 8.75 Market value:









High $13.00 $14.29 $14.40 $12.75 $13.85 Low $10.90 $10.11 $12.56 $11.85 $12.31 Closing $11.50 $10.90 $13.60 $12.65 $12.31 Market capitalization $105,278 $99,425 $123,905 $115,052 $111,827 Common shares outstanding 9,154,599 9,121,555 9,110,676 9,094,986 9,084,277











Selected ratios:





















Return on average stockholders' equity (2.46)% 8.64% 9.89% 10.17% 10.59%











Core return on average stockholders' equity (1) 3.93% 8.78% 10.01% 10.13% 11.88%











Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1) (3.27)% 11.52% 13.29% 13.78% 14.50%











Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1) 5.23% 11.70% 13.45% 13.73% 16.27%











Return on average assets (0.25)% 0.86% 0.96% 0.97% 0.98%











Core return on average assets (1) 0.39% 0.87% 0.97% 0.96% 1.10%











Stockholders' equity to total assets 9.97% 10.01% 9.69% 9.59% 9.26%











Efficiency ratio (2) 100.74% 76.11% 69.89% 71.46% 69.28%











Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets 0.68% 0.81% 0.91% 0.89% 0.90%











Net charge-offs to average loans, net 0.20% 0.05% 0.07% 0.05% 0.08%











Allowance for loan losses to loans, net 0.74% 0.71% 0.71% 0.68% 0.70%











Earning assets yield (FTE) (3) 4.73% 5.13% 4.93% 4.67% 5.05%











Cost of funds 1.06% 1.02% 0.96% 0.89% 0.80%











Net interest spread (FTE) (3) 3.67% 4.11% 3.97% 3.78% 4.25%











Net interest margin (FTE) (3) 3.86% 4.30% 4.15% 3.94% 4.38%





























(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate.

Riverview Financial Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended Mar 31

Mar 31

2019

2018 Interest income:





Interest and fees on loans:





Taxable $10,688

$12,241 Tax-exempt 230

234 Interest and dividends on investment securities:





Taxable 740

523 Tax-exempt 69

82 Dividends





Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 231

79 Interest on federal funds sold



10 Total interest income 11,958

13,169







Interest expense:





Interest on deposits 2,073

1,554 Interest on short-term borrowings



30 Interest on long-term debt 134

176 Total interest expense 2,207

1,760 Net interest income 9,751

11,409 Provision for loan losses 583

390 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,168

11,019







Noninterest income:





Service charges, fees and commissions 1,053

1,228 Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities 260

210 Wealth management income 247

154 Mortgage banking income 106

170 Life insurance investment income 187

191 Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale (42)



Total noninterest income 1,811

1,953







Noninterest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits expense 7,510

5,322 Net occupancy and equipment expense 1,089

1,122 Amortization of intangible assets 194

221 Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate owned 127

(1) Other expenses 3,044

2,872 Total noninterest expense 11,964

9,536 Income (loss) before income taxes (985)

3,436 Income tax expense (benefit) (298)

625 Net income (loss) $(687)

$2,811 Other comprehensive income (loss):





Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale $1,023

$(1,075) Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss included in net income 42



Change in pension liability





Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss) 224

(225) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes 841

(850) Comprehensive income (loss) $154

$1,961







Per common share data:





Net income (loss):





Basic $(0.08)

$0.31 Diluted $(0.08)

$0.31 Average common shares outstanding:





Basic 9,143,316

9,079,043 Diluted 9,143,316

9,137,706 Cash dividends declared $0.10

$0.00

























Riverview Financial Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share data)













Three months ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31



2019 2018 2018 2018 2018

Interest income:











Interest and fees on loans:











Taxable $ 10,688 $ 12,309 $ 11,957 $ 11,226 $ 12,241

Tax-exempt 230 231 230 235 234

Interest and dividends on investment securities available-for-sale:











Taxable 740 660 551 542 523

Tax-exempt 69 77 80 81 82

Dividends











Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 231 214 181 101 79

Interest on federal funds sold





10 10

Total interest income 11,958 13,491 12,999 12,195 13,169















Interest expense:











Interest on deposits 2,073 2,027 1,885 1,723 1,554

Interest on short-term borrowings







30

Interest on long-term debt 134 184 194 192 176

Total interest expense 2,207 2,211 2,079 1,915 1,760

Net interest income 9,751 11,280 10,920 10,280 11,409

Provision for loan losses 583

225

390

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,168 11,280 10,695 10,280 11,019















Noninterest income:











Service charges, fees and commissions 1,053 1,551 1,267 1,651 1,228

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities 260 244 226 235 210

Wealth management income 247 239 199 219 154

Mortgage banking income 106 114 168 189 170

Life insurance investment income 187 192 194 199 191

Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale (42)



40



Total noninterest income 1,811 2,340 2,054 2,533 1,953















Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits expense 7,510 6,489 5,032 5,221 5,322

Net occupancy and equipment expense 1,089 1,011 1,008 1,012 1,122

Amortization of intangible assets 194 212 215 220 221

Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate owned 127 18 29 2 (1)

Other expenses 3,044 2,910 3,057 2,953 2,872

Total noninterest expense 11,964 10,640 9,341 9,408 9,536

Income (loss) before income taxes (985) 2,980 3,408 3,405 3,436

Income tax expense (benefit) (298) 508 620 618 625

Net income (loss) $ (687) $ 2,472 $ 2,788 $ 2,787 $ 2,811















Other comprehensive income (loss):











Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale $ 1,023 $ 527 $ (576) $ 112 $(1,075)

Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss included in net income 42



(40)



Change in pension liability

(265)







Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss) 224 54 (121) 15 (225)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes 841 208 (455) 57 (850)

Comprehensive income (loss) $ 154 $ 2,680 $ 2,333 $ 2,844 $ 1,961















Per common share data:











Net income (loss):











Basic $ (0.08) $ 0.27 $ 0.30 $ 0.31 $ 0.31

Diluted $ (0.08) $ 0.27 $ 0.30 $ 0.31 $ 0.31

Average common shares outstanding:











Basic 9,143,316 9,115,450 9,100,616 9,089,011 9,079,043

Diluted 9,143,316 9,163,855 9,156,931 9,134,248 9,137,706

Cash dividends declared $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.00













































Riverview Financial Corporation Details of Net Interest and Net Interest Margin (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)











Three months ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31

2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 Net interest income:









Interest income









Loans, net:









Taxable $10,688 $12,309 $11,957 $11,226 $12,241 Tax-exempt 291 292 291 298 296 Total loans, net 10,979 12,601 12,248 11,524 12,537 Investments:









Taxable 740 660 551 542 523 Tax-exempt 87 97 102 102 104 Total investments 827 757 653 644 627 Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks 231 214 181 101 79 Federal funds sold





10 10 Total interest income 12,037 13,572 13,082 12,279 13,253 Interest expense:









Deposits 2,073 2,027 1,885 1,723 1,554 Short-term borrowings







30 Long-term debt 134 184 194 192 176 Total interest expense 2,207 2,211 2,079 1,915 1,760 Net interest income $9,830 $11,361 $11,003 $10,364 $11,493











Yields on earning assets:









Loans, net:









Taxable 5.09% 5.60% 5.32% 5.02% 5.46% Tax-exempt 3.34% 3.26% 3.25% 3.29% 3.23% Total loans, net 5.02% 5.51% 5.24% 4.95% 5.38% Investments:









Taxable 3.09% 3.00% 2.82% 2.82% 2.76% Tax-exempt 3.15% 2.92% 2.83% 2.77% 2.66% Total investments 3.10% 2.99% 2.82% 2.81% 2.74% Interest-bearing balances with banks 2.54% 2.08% 2.14% 1.50% 1.36% Federal funds sold





1.56% 1.55% Total earning assets 4.73% 5.13% 4.93% 4.67% 5.05% Costs of interest-bearing liabilities:









Deposits 1.01% 0.95% 0.88% 0.81% 0.72% Short-term borrowings







1.67% Long-term debt 7.87% 5.95% 5.89% 5.87% 5.41% Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.06% 1.02% 0.96% 0.89% 0.80% Net interest spread 3.67% 4.11% 3.97% 3.78% 4.25% Net interest margin 3.86% 4.30% 4.15% 3.94% 4.38%



















Riverview Financial Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data)













Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 At period end 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018











Assets:









Cash and due from banks $ 12,278 $ 16,708 $ 13,310 $ 13,139 $ 14,396 Interest-bearing balances in other banks 55,823 37,108 43,505 23,481 40,724 Federal funds sold







4,729 Investment securities available-for-sale 100,684 104,677 97,102 87,908 88,773 Loans held for sale 695 637 598 873 610 Loans, net 878,070 893,184 915,529 939,887 934,190 Less: allowance for loan losses 6,486 6,348 6,472 6,401 6,515 Net loans 871,584 886,836 909,057 933,486 927,675 Premises and equipment, net 18,355 18,208 18,427 18,542 18,714 Accrued interest receivable 3,018 3,010 3,066 2,786 2,865 Goodwill 24,754 24,754 24,754 24,754 24,754 Other intangible assets, net 3,315 3,509 3,721 3,935 4,155 Other assets 48,206 42,156 43,193 42,900 43,771 Total assets $1,138,712 $1,137,603 $1,156,733 $1,151,804 $1,171,166























Liabilities:









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing $ 164,880 $ 162,574 $ 162,385 $ 170,232 $ 157,011 Interest-bearing 836,149 842,019 858,379 847,490 881,594 Total deposits 1,001,029 1,004,593 1,020,764 1,017,722 1,038,605 Short-term borrowings









Long-term debt 6,912 6,892 13,019 13,091 13,160 Accrued interest payable 475 484 503 449 466 Other liabilities 16,806 11,724 10,416 10,075 10,535 Total liabilities 1,025,222 1,023,693 1,044,702 1,041,337 1,062,766











Stockholders' equity:









Common stock 101,500 101,134 100,999 100,790 100,660 Capital surplus 307 332 356 424 422 Retained earnings 13,461 15,063 13,503 11,625 9,747 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,778) (2,619) (2,827) (2,372) (2,429) Total stockholders' equity 113,490 113,910 112,031 110,467 108,400 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,138,712 $1,137,603 $1,156,733 $1,151,804 $1,171,166

































Riverview Financial Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands except per share data)















Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Average quarterly balances 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018













Assets:











Loans, net:









Taxable $851,515 $872,615 $891,455 $897,085 $908,574 Tax-exempt 35,298 35,501 35,478 36,374 37,153 Total loans, net 886,813 908,116 926,933 933,459 945,727 Investments:









Taxable 97,041 87,249 77,573 77,061 76,952 Tax-exempt 11,215 13,198 14,288 14,784 15,836 Total investments 108,256 100,447 91,861 91,845 92,788 Interest-bearing balances with banks 36,953 40,787 33,553 27,067 23,607 Federal funds sold





2,568 2,617 Total earning assets 1,032,022 1,049,350 1,052,347 1,054,939 1,064,739 Other assets 97,628 95,000 97,377 99,492 98,503 Total assets $1,129,650 $1,144,350 $1,149,724 $1,154,431 $1,163,242











Liabilities and stockholders' equity:









Deposits:









Interest-bearing $835,687 $847,867 $850,492 $853,986 $875,985 Noninterest-bearing 156,735 159,758 163,142 166,828 149,123 Total deposits 992,422 1,007,625 1,013,634 1,020,814 1,025,108 Short-term borrowings







7,297 Long-term debt 6,902 12,268 13,060 13,124 13,205 Other liabilities 17,006 10,973 11,208 10,573 9,996 Total liabilities 1,016,330 1,030,866 1,037,902 1,044,511 1,055,606 Stockholders' equity 113,320 113,484 111,822 109,920 107,636 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,129,650 $1,144,350 $1,149,724 $1,154,431 $1,163,242