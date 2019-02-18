Riverwalk Water Trolley and Water Taxi Partner to Extend Hours of Operation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveling to and from some of Fort Lauderdale's most popular destinations just got a bit more convenient. In an effort to meet the increasing demand for boat travel from Fort Lauderdale's neighbors and visitors, the free Riverwalk Water Trolley has partnered with the Water Taxi and extended its daily operating hours.

"With approximately 50,000 passengers per year, the Riverwalk Water Trolley has become a local favorite," said Robyn Chiarelli, Executive Director of the Downtown Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association, which manages the services on behalf of the City of Fort Lauderdale. "We hope by extending the service hours, many more will opt to enjoy the scenic beauty of the New River and use this car-free transportation option!"

The demand for the Water Trolley continues to increase, and with the new Water Taxi partnership, the Water Trolley can now provide free rides to more passengers who want to travel across the New River throughout the day and evening. This partnership has allowed the operating schedule to expand from ten hours per day to twelve hours per day, making service available between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

"From the earliest days of Frank Stranahan, the New River has been a key mode of transportation in Fort Lauderdale," said Mayor Dean J. Trantalis. "We're proud that the Riverwalk Water Trolley continues this tradition by offering expanded hours of operation and quick, convenient service to all of the vibrant, active areas along the New River including the Arts and Science District, Himmarshee Village, and Las Olas Boulevard."

The Water Trolley operates seven-days a week and stops at eight different points along the New River: Esplanade Park, Riverfront Plaza, Huizenga Plaza, Laura Ward Riverwalk Plaza, Smoker Park, South Andrews Business District East, South Andrews Business District West, and Tarpon River. To ride the Riverwalk Water Trolley, wait at one of the eight designated stops and a vessel will come by to pick you up. Guests may also download the free Trolley Tracker App on their Apple or Android device so they can track the Water Trolley in real time.

"Water Taxi remains committed to the city's growth and expansion," said William Walker, CEO of Water Taxi. "We are pleased to partner with Riverwalk Water Trolley for these extended trips to bring even more residents and guests to Las Olas Boulevard."

Click here to learn more about Riverwalk Water Trolley or call 954-TROLLEY. Like what Riverwalk Water Trolley is doing? Show it here.

ABOUT TMA (Transportation Management Association)

Founded in 1992, the Downtown Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association (TMA), a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, manages the Sun Trolley and the Riverwalk Water Trolley. Approximately 30,000 passengers per month utilize the TMA's six routes connecting residents, tourists and working professionals from Fort Lauderdale's neighborhoods to Broward County Transit, Tri-Rail and Brightline, as well as destinations such as Fort Lauderdale Beach, the Broward County Courthouse and the Galleria at Fort Lauderdale. TMA services are provided without regard to race, color, or national origin.

CONTACT: Aimee Adler Cooke (954) 732-0754 (or) aimee@conceptualpr.com

SOURCE Transportation Management Association