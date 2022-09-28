Rivery Recognized as One to Watch in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Rivery enables joint customers to build end-to-end data solutions turning Snowflake's Data Cloud into your most powerful marketing engine.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivery, the complete SaaS ELT platform, today announced that it has been recognized as a Integration, Modeling and Activation "one to watch" in the inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack Report: Your Technology Guide to Unifying, Analyzing, and Activating the Data that Powers Amazing Customer Experiences executed and launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

Snowflake's data-backed report identifies the best of breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of nearly 6,000 customers, Snowflake identified six technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. These categories include:

Analytics

Integration & Modeling

Identity & Enrichment

Activation & Measurement

Business Intelligence

Data Science & Machine Learning

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers,the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting Snowflake technology partners within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

"Marketing professionals continue to expand their investment in analytics to improve their organization's digital marketing activities. Snowflake's goal is to empower them in their journey to data-driven marketing," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "Rivery's strong performance and innovative approach within Snowflake qualified them as one to watch in the Integration, Modeling and Activation due to their demonstrated customer success. We look forward to observing their continued momentum in empowering our joint customers."

Rivery was identified in Snowflake's report as "one to watch" in the Activation & Measurement category.

"Being recognized as "one to watch" in Snowflake's inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack report is a testament to the dedication Rivery demonstrates for our joint customers," said Itamar Ben Hemo, CEO at Rivery. "We look forward to continuing to partner with Snowflake to create innovative approaches that empower our customers to adopt a best-of-breed marketing data stack to advance their business and serve their customers."

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack: Your Technology Guide to Unifying, Analyzing, and Activating the Data that Powers Amazing Customer Experiences.

About Rivery:

Rivery provides a complete SaaS ELT for organizations that need to scale fast with data, with a solution to build, maintain and automate a modern data stack. Rivery's capacity to orchestrate and unlock data value is built on its ability to democratize the task across business and data teams, making data expertise a company-wide passion, and ultimately driving successful data strategies. The world's leading companies, including Bayer, BuzzFeed, and American Cancer Society and EMAAR trust Rivery with their data. Learn more about Rivery at https://rivery.io/

SOURCE Rivery Technologies Ltd.