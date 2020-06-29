Riviana Donates More Than 114,000 Servings of Minute® Ready to Serve Rice to Food Banks in Tampa, Chicago and Los Angeles

The food banks - Feeding Tampa Bay, the Greater Chicago Food Depository and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank - will include the 114,000 donated Minute rice servings in emergency food boxes provided to families in need. The donated Minute Ready to Serve Rice products are individually packaged microwavable rice cups which are ready after heating for 90 seconds.

"We know this is a very difficult time for families around the country, and we are fortunate to have a nutritious and shelf-stable product to donate to those in need. Riviana is proud to partner with Feeding Tampa Bay, the Greater Chicago Food Depository and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank," said Sandra Kim, senior vice president, marketing at Riviana. "The services our food bank partners provide are critical for keeping our most vulnerable community members healthy."

In March, Riviana donated more than 27,000 pounds of Minute products to the Houston Food Bank. In April, Riviana donated Minute Instant White Rice to Fayette Cares located in Somerville, TN. In June, Riviana donated Minute Ready to Serve Rice to both St. Vincent de Paul in Houston and a variety of Operation Blessing locations throughout the country.

Riviana is also working to give back to front line workers, including hospital employees, first responders and emergency personnel. In May, Riviana delivered more than 43,000 servings of Minute Ready to Serve Rice cups to front line workers in Central Pennsylvania and Chicago.

Year to date, Riviana has donated $725,000 of Minute products to those in need. Kim pledged, "We are not finished giving. We will continue to give back to communities in need."

About Riviana Foods Inc.

Riviana Foods Inc. is North America's largest processor, marketer and distributor of branded and private label rice products and its second largest pasta manufacturer. The Riviana family of well-known brands includes Minute®, Mahatma®, Success®, Carolina®, Comet®, Adolphus®, Blue Ribbon®, RiceSelect®, Gourmet House®, Ronzoni®, Creamette®, Skinner®, San Giorgio®, Prince®, Catelli®, American Beauty®, No Yolks®, Wacky Mac® and Light & Fluffy®. Learn more at Riviana.com .

SOURCE Riviana Foods Inc.

Related Links

https://www.riviana.com

