Riviana Foods Donates Over 22,000 Bags of Rice to COVID-19 Frontline Firefighters and local Houston Food Banks

HOUSTON, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riviana Foods Inc., America's largest processor, marketer and distributor of branded and private label rice products, announced today they donated over 22,000 bags of rice to benefit frontline Houston firefighters and critical area food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic including 4,500 cases of Mahatma™ Rice and Grains Blends.

The "Mahatma Rice Unites" initiative shines a light on the heroic work of XX (many) firefighters from 5 firehouses in Houston and Humble. In addition to the product donations, Riviana created and presented each firehouse a gift basket featuring cooking supplies, recipe cards, and thank you notes to show the company's gratitude.

"Riviana has always been committed and dedicated to our first responders on the frontlines. As COVID-19 continues to impact us every day, we remain incredibly thankful for our firefighters' tireless efforts as they are often the first to arrive," said Sandra Kim, Senior Vice President, Marketing. "Our hope is to bring them, and their families, nutritious and convenient meals with homemade flavor. With so much time away from home, firefighters deserve less time in the kitchen and more time at the table with the ones they love."

"All of us here at Eastex Fire Department are grateful to Riviana Foods for their generosity, and for giving us the opportunity to provide for those in our community who are in need." Heather Schwalbach, Facilities Manager.

In these uncertain times, our brave men and women continue to face everyday emergencies along with the increased risks of COVID-19. Our firefighters are so grateful for this generous donation."

In addition to supporting first responders, Riviana Foods is a longtime partner of local food banks in Greater Houston. Today's donations help supply three essential food banks, including Cypress Assistance Ministries, the Houston Food Bank and Star of Hope, with healthy, shelf-stable rice blends for vulnerable community members who don't have resources during the COVID-19 crisis.

"It's our joy and privilege to help support our local food banks during these uncertain times. Our mission is to provide our neighbors in need with rice products that are both easy-to-cook and wholesome," said Sandra Kim.

About Riviana® Foods, Inc.

Riviana Foods Inc. is North America's largest processor, marketer and distributor of branded and private label rice products and its second largest pasta manufacturer. The Riviana family of well-known brands includes Minute®, Mahatma®, Success®, Carolina®, Comet®, Adolphus®, Blue Ribbon®, RiceSelect®, Gourmet House®, Ronzoni®, Creamette®, Skinner®, San Giorgio®, Prince®, Catelli®, American Beauty®, No Yolks®, Wacky Mac® and Light & Fluffy®. Learn more at Riviana.com, or follow Mahatma™ on Facebook and Instagram @mahatmariceusa.

