Riviana Foods Donates Over 22,000 Bags of Rice to COVID-19 Frontline Firefighters in the Bronx

The "Carolina Rice Unites" initiative shines a light on the heroic work of 200 firefighters from 15 firehouses in the Bronx. In addition to the product donations, Riviana created and presented each firehouse a gift basket featuring cooking supplies, recipe cards, and thank you notes to show the company's gratitude.

"Riviana has always been committed and dedicated to our first responders on the frontlines. As COVID-19 continues to impact us every day, we remain incredibly thankful for our firefighters' tireless efforts as they are often the first to arrive," said Sandra Kim, Riviana Senior Vice President, Marketing. "Our hope is to bring them, and their families, nutritious and convenient meals with homemade flavor. With so much time away from home, firefighters deserve less time in the kitchen and more time at the table with the ones they love."

"On behalf of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, we want to thank Riviana Foods and Carolina Rice for their support of NYC firefighters and our families," said Bobby Eustace, Vice President, Uniformed Firefighters Association. "In these unprecedented times, our members continue to battle NYC's everyday emergencies along with the increased dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our firefighters appreciate the donation--the thoughts, prayers and actions of so many do not go unnoticed."

About Riviana Foods Inc.

Riviana Foods Inc. is North America's largest processor, marketer and distributor of branded and private label rice products and its second largest pasta manufacturer. The Riviana family of well-known brands includes Minute®, Mahatma®, Success®, Carolina®, Comet®, Adolphus®, Blue Ribbon®, RiceSelect®, Gourmet House®, Ronzoni®, Creamette®, Skinner®, San Giorgio®, Prince®, Catelli®, American Beauty®, No Yolks®, Wacky Mac® and Light & Fluffy®. Learn more at Riviana.com, or follow Carolina on Facebook and Instagram @carolinariceusa.

Phone: 1.800.226.9522

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.riviana.com/

SOURCE Riviana Foods Inc.

