Riviana Foods Invests $15 Million In Memphis Production Facility

HOUSTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riviana Foods Inc. announced today an investment of $15 million into its plant in Memphis, Tennessee which will improve production and expand instant rice capacity at the facility.

In addition to renovating and updating existing processing lines, controls and the rice transfer system, Riviana is replacing one of the lines dedicated to the production of instant brown rice with new and improved state-of-the-art equipment. The renovations and new installations will increase reliability, volume output, productivity and efficiency and, just as important, advance the sustainability of the production process. Completion of the project is expected in the third quarter.

"This is an exciting time for Riviana and our employees as we continue to improve our operations to meet or exceed customer needs in the years to come," said Enrique Zaragoza, President & CEO of Riviana. "In addition, we look forward to many more years of successful partnership between Riviana and the community."

Riviana Foods Inc. is North America's largest processor, marketer and distributor of branded and private label rice products through its family of well-known brands including Minute®, Mahatma®, Success®, Carolina®, Comet®, Adolphus®, Blue Ribbon®, RiceSelect®, Gourmet House® and Tilda®. Riviana also processes, markets and distributes fresh and premium dry pasta through the brands Olivieri® and Garofalo ®.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Riviana is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ebro Foods, S.A., a leading Spanish food company and the world leader in the rice sector.

SOURCE Riviana Foods Inc.