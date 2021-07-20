Riviana Launches Success Garden & Grains™ Blends

Packaged in two pre-portioned, BPA-free boil-in-bags, Success Garden & Grains Blends are ready in just 10 minutes and offer a no measure, no mess solution to cooking. Made of simple ingredients with no added sauces or seasonings, Success Garden & Grains Blends are a quick and easy way to incorporate vegetables and bring excitement to mealtime.

"This past year, we've seen a high level of cooking engagement as more consumers opted to eat at home. For some, this has uncovered a newfound passion for cooking, while others have become tired and uninspired having to plan and prepare different meals every day," said Erica Larson, Senior Brand Manager at Riviana Foods. "By introducing Success Gardens & Grains Blends, we're not only offering home cooks a time-saving shortcut, but also an opportunity to explore new culinary adventures and rediscover the joy of food."

With no added flavors or preservatives, Success Garden & Grains Blends provide endless meal possibilities, whether it's enjoyed as a standalone dish or used to elevate recipes. Simply add in sauces, seasonings or favorite ingredients to whip up kitchen creations in a pinch. Chefs at Riviana Foods test kitchen have developed a variety of flavor combinations that complement Success Garden & Grains Blends and tasty recipes that showcase the product's versatility for every meal occasion. The recipes as well as ingredient mix-ins and seasoning suggestions are included on each product package for more inspiration.

In June, Success Garden & Grains Blends began rolling out in select markets throughout the Northeast and Southeast regions of the U.S. Consumers can purchase Success Garden & Grains Blends at grocery stores, including Publix, Hannaford and Big Y, and can find the nearest stores to them by visiting https://successrice.com/where-to-buy .

To learn more about Success Garden & Grains Blends or for additional recipe ideas, visit www.successgardengrains.com .

Chicken Tagine Skillet

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 bag Success Garden & Grains ™ White Rice, Black Beans, Corn & Bell Peppers

White Rice, Black Beans, Corn & 1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

Pinch of saffron threads, optional

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 cup chopped onion

½ cup pitted mixed olives, roughly chopped

¼ cup chicken broth

1 tablespoon lemon zest

Chopped parsley

Lemon slices

Directions

Prepare rice according to package directions. In a small bowl, combine garlic powder, paprika, ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, salt, pepper, cumin and saffron, if desired. Rub mixture all over chicken thighs. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chicken and brown on both sides. Push chicken to one side. Add onions and sauté 2 minutes. Add olives and broth and redistribute chicken in skillet. Cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 10 minutes. Serve over rice and garnish with lemon zest, parsley, and lemon slices.

About Riviana Foods Inc. and Success®

Riviana Foods Inc. is the largest processor, marketer and distributor of branded and private label rice products in the United States. The Riviana family of well-known brands includes Minute®, Success®, Mahatma®, Carolina®, Comet®, Adolphus®, Blue Ribbon®, RiceSelect® and Gourmet House®. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Riviana is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ebro Foods, S.A., a leading Spanish food company.

In addition to Success Garden & Grains™ Blends, the Success product line includes traditional White Rice, Whole Grain Brown Rice, protein-packed Quinoa and aromatic rice varieties such as Thai Jasmine and Basmati Rice. Join the Success® community online at www.successrice.com . Also, follow @SuccessRice on Facebook , Pinterest , Twitter and Instagram .

