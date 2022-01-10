Rivulis offers a free service to its customer growers for monitoring crops and detecting irrigation issues with satellite imagery

The service is offered at no extra charge with every roll of Rivulis drip line and tape (terms and conditions apply). ReelView uses satellite imagery and advanced algorithms to enable growers to detect irrigation, fertilizer, disease, and other issues, even before they can be seen with the naked eye by looking out for changes in vegetation and plant wetness. These are represented by easy-to-use color-coded fields maps. ReelView is powered by Manna, Rivulis' Irrigation Intelligence service.

Richard Klapholz, CEO says, "Rewarding our customers for choosing Rivulis drip line and tape with this advanced and unique technology is a very tangible example of our commitment to a more sustainable future for growers around the world through smart – and in this case, free – service."

By monitoring vegetation variations and abnormalities, growers can identify under irrigated areas in the field that warrant further investigation. By contrast, plant wetness variability shows different moisture levels in the plants themselves, not the soil. Irrigation problems often show up first by a lack of moisture in plants so that issues can be identified early. Plant wetness variability might also indicate over-irrigation of crops.

ReelView lets growers analyze the development of their crops throughout the season and up to three years of historic field data. It also provides hyper-local weather data specific to their fields.

ReelView is available in English, French, Spanish, Italian, Turkish, Romanian, and Russian, with more languages available soon.

By helping growers using our products better spot possible issues regarding irrigation and plant health, the free ReelView app is their crop's eye in the sky.

About Rivulis

Rivulis is a global micro irrigation solutions visionary offering the broadest portfolio in the market featuring the industry's most recognized product brands, including Rivulis T-Tape, Ro-Drip, D5000 PC, Supertif and Eurodrip Eolos and Eolos Compact and Manna, our irrigation intelligence service. Established in 1966, Rivulis is has 16 manufacturing and distribution facilities, 2,300 employees, 3 R&D Centers (Israel, California, and Greece) and multiple Design Centers around the globe. Rivulis is backed by Temasek.

We work with over 3,300 business partners worldwide to provide full turnkey micro irrigation solutions for any, and all, grower needs from individual growers to large corporate plantations in the agriculture, horticulture, greenhouse, landscape and mining industries. Leading the mass adoption of micro irrigation globally, Rivulis is committed to increasing accessibility to all growers everywhere through simple, affordable and smart technology for a more sustainable future for all. To learn how Rivulis can help you GROW BEYOND your highest expectations season after season, visit www.rivulis.com.

