RizePoint Launches New Platform, Ignite™ Supplier Certification Management Solution

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RizePoint, a technology leader in food safety, quality management, compliance, and social responsibility, launched their innovative new product platform this week, Ignite™, a game-changing software tool for quality managers. The first offering on this new platform is a user-friendly, affordable Supplier Certification Management solution.

Ignite Supplier Certification Management allows companies to gather, organize, and manage supplier documentation and information in a centralized location, track status and deadlines, ensure compliance, and reduce time-consuming administrative tasks.

"RizePoint, the longest-lasting quality management vendor in the marketplace, is offering a simplified solution to manage supplier documents. We're disrupting traditional market software, making it easy and affordable for small-to-mid-sized organizations to use and compete with larger companies," said RizePoint President Kari Hensien. "Ignite Supplier Certification is a smart, affordable solution to keep supplier documentation up-to-date, track status, reduce risk, and ensure compliance."

Ignite Supplier Certification key features include the ability to:

View suppliers at-a-glance – Users can quickly see task and certification status for all suppliers or drill down to view by supplier, location, and material.

– Users can quickly see task and certification status for all suppliers or drill down to view by supplier, location, and material. Organize documentation – Upload and organize an unlimited number of certifications, documents, and photos to easily access critical information in real-time.

– Upload and organize an unlimited number of certifications, documents, and photos to easily access critical information in real-time. Set reminders and track status – Never miss tasks or deadlines by setting recurring reminders. Get clear views on task status and deadlines, and instantly confirm whether key tasks have been completed to ensure compliance and reduce risk.

– Never miss tasks or deadlines by setting recurring reminders. Get clear views on task status and deadlines, and instantly confirm whether key tasks have been completed to ensure compliance and reduce risk. Reduce administrative activities – Ignite Certification Management streamlines processes so you'll spend less time searching for documents in emails, won't need to update multiple spreadsheets, and can reduce data entry for a more efficient experience.

RizePoint is offering a free version of this innovative supplier certification management solution for up to 20 suppliers or supplier locations. All are invited to participate. Visit ignite.rizepoint.com to learn more.

RizePoint excels at building technology to empower users to audit, assess results, and determine when/if corrective actions must be taken. Its best-in-class solution is complete, comprehensive, and user-friendly, boosting visibility, accuracy, and efficiency.

About RizePoint

For 22+ years, RizePoint has offered quality management software solutions that help companies keep brand promises through their quality, safety, and compliance efforts. Customers gather better data, see necessary actions earlier, and act faster to correct issues before they become costly liabilities. Visit rizepoint.com.

