RizePoint Partners with HeavyConnect, Offers Comprehensive Food Safety & Auditing Solutions to Produce Industry

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RizePoint, a technology leader in food safety, quality management, compliance, and social responsibility, announces a new partnership with HeavyConnect to offer a package solution for produce companies.

HeavyConnect and RizePoint are two of three technology partners that GLOBALG.A.P. approved for their November submission requirement. This partnership provides high-quality food safety programs covering robust food safety and auditing needs — including logs, manuals, training documents, SOPs — plus digital auditing and audit submission solutions. HeavyConnect fulfills food safety program needs, while RizePoint fulfills audit and inspection needs, including audit data submission to GLOBALG.A.P.

Bundling HeavyConnect's data collection and organization tools with RizePoint's audit management interface completes the end-to-end offering produce and marketing companies need. These important processes help farmers, growers, and other producers demonstrate that they meet GLOBALG.A.P. standards and earn the prestigious GLOBALG.A.P. certification. The RizePoint reporting solution provides an advantageous single view of all aspects of program and auditing details spanning both systems.

"This new partnership will be instrumental in providing produce and marketing companies with comprehensive, best-in-class food safety and quality programs," said Matt Regusci, RizePoint's Chief Relationship Officer. "This package includes food safety programs and high-quality, digital auditing solutions, allowing companies to accurately track compliance and take corrective actions, as needed. Together, RizePoint and HeavyConnect will help produce and marketing companies elevate their food safety programs and protocols with real-time information, which will help keep consumers safer."

"We're thrilled to team up with RizePoint to equip our customers with an end-to-end digital solution for food safety, quality, and audit management," said Patrick Zelaya, Chief Executive Officer of HeavyConnect.

About RizePoint

RizePoint offers a quality management solution that helps companies keep brand promises through their quality, safety, and compliance efforts. Customers gather better data, see necessary actions earlier, and act faster to correct issues before they become costly liabilities.

About HeavyConnect

HeavyConnect develops easy-to-use mobile software to simplify agricultural field and facility operations. Customers can use the HeavyConnect program to make FSMA, OSHA, and standards compliance easy with automatic documentation and equip managers with operation-wide data insights to make smarter decisions in real time.

SOURCE RizePoint

Related Links

http://www.rizepoint.com

