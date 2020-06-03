Rizing Receives SAP Partner Award for Singapore Best Cloud Partner

STAMFORD, Conn., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizing today announced it is the recipient of an SAP® SEA Annual Partner Award 2020 for Singapore Best Cloud Partner. SAP Partner Awards across seven categories were presented by SAP to the top-performing SAP partners in the SEA region that have made outstanding contributions to driving SAP customers' digital transformation, along with proven ability to meet and exceed key performance indicators. Recipients of this year's awards have been – in partnership with SAP – helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably, and run more simply with SAP solutions.

In accepting the award, Mike Ellis, President of Rizing's HCM line of business in the Asia-Pacific, said, "I am very grateful to the SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Partner Management team for their recognition and ongoing collaboration, and extremely proud of the entire Rizing Singapore team and the extended organization that supports them for this amazing outcome. The innovation we have been able to accomplish with SAP's Next Generation Partnership program has brought world-class solutions to organizations that might otherwise not have been able to engage with SAP."

Luc Hédou, CEO of Rizing's HCM line of business, added, "The opportunities to further develop SAP products to custom-fit clients of all sizes are extremely important to the growth of the intelligent enterprise across all businesses. Through their partnership with firms like Rizing – and, moreover, recognizing Rizing's efforts – SAP is generating an ecosystem that can support unique business needs in an economical and simplified fashion.

Selected from SAP's wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP SEA Annual Partner Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. Winning partners are determined in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services and solution-specific areas.

"Partners play a significant and multiplier role in Singapore's digital transformation journey. The SAP SEA Annual Partner Award 2020 exemplifies the shared purpose, commitment and success that allow our partners, together with SAP, to deliver value to our customers," said Eileen Chua, Managing Director, SAP Singapore. "To that end, I am pleased and honored to recognize and congratulate Rizing as the recipient of the SAP SEA Annual Partner Award for Singapore Best Cloud Partner. We look forward to building on this partnership with Rizing to realize even greater success in 2020 and help our customers succeed in achieving their digitalization goals."

Rizing is an SAP Partner specializing in Enterprise Asset Management, Human Capital Management, and solutions for Consumer Industries. Rizing's efforts with SAP Cloud have been integral in enabling the intelligent enterprise in Asia-Pacific, where they specialize in SAP SuccessFactors and SAP product portfolios – including Concur, Enable Now and Growing Teams.

Rizing received its award during the SAP SEA Partner Kick-Off Meeting Singapore, an annual gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees and partners. It is SAP's largest yearly partner sales meeting, intended to gain and exchange information on SAP's strategy, sales methodology, business growth opportunities and product innovations, as well as drive success during the upcoming year.

Read about Rizing's cloud solution, Synchrony Payroll and Synchrony People, designed to enable small and medium enterprises with the best payroll solution in the world, built upon SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central. The Synchrony solutions are also enabling large enterprises to grow with agility through acquisitions.

About Rizing

It's the experience that matters. Rizing professionals help your business succeed at any point in your SAP journey. As an SAP Partner, Rizing's objective is to empower your business to unlock the intelligent enterprise with SAP technologies, our Geospatial solutions, and our proprietary, cutting-edge products such as Blueline, Lyra, Codex, Mercury and Hydrogen. With real-life experiences in business areas like enterprise asset management, human capital management, and consumer industries, we know how to simplify your digital transformation so that your business can be everything you want it to be. From targeted small business needs to full-scale large enterprise resource planning solutions, our SAP-certified consultants are focused on your growth. For more information, please visit www.rizing.com or contact: Rizing, LLC at +1 (203) 517-0400,[email protected].

