R.J. Brunelli & Co. President Named 2020 'Power Broker' For Northern New Jersey Retail Real Estate by CoStar Group

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Danielle Brunelli, President & Principal of R.J. Brunelli & Co., LLC, was named as a CoStar Power Broker for Northern New Jersey Retail Real Estate for 2020.

This marks the fourth year that Danielle Brunelli was honored by CoStar as a 'Power Broker' in the retail real estate category for northern New Jersey.

Ms. Brunelli was among the 15 brokers awarded the designation in the retail category by CoStar Group, Inc., the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. CoStar annually identifies a select number of real estate firms and individual brokers who closed the highest overall transaction volumes in commercial property sales and leases within their respective markets based on data in CoStar's commercial real estate database. This marks the fourth year that Ms. Brunelli was honored by CoStar in this category.

"In October this year, R.J. Brunelli & Co. will be celebrating its 44th anniversary. The longevity of the firm points to the solid foundation established by Richard J. Brunelli. Since her appointment as company President, Danielle has built upon that foundation to ensure the firm remains focused on our clients' success," said Ron DeLuca, CEO and Principal of the Old Bridge-based retail real estate brokerage

"This award is a reflection of the market knowledge, longstanding relationships with landlords and retailers, hard work, tenacity and ability to move immediately on prospects that have made Danielle the leading producer in our firm year-in and year-out," Mr. DeLuca continued. "Those characteristics allowed Danielle to overcome the once-in-a-lifetime challenges presented by the pandemic and continue to close deals on behalf of our retailer and landlord clients. Her efforts are also paving the way for accelerated activity in 2021."

During 2020, Ms. Brunelli closed multiple deals throughout the state on behalf of Dollar Tree and Family Dollar in the firm's capacity as exclusive New Jersey leasing representative for the sister chains. Multiple leases were also completed during the year for exclusive tenant rep client European Wax Center. She also completed deals on behalf of such tenants as Sally Beauty, and represented landlords on leases for such chains as Chipotle and Spirt Halloween. Additionally, Ms. Brunelli represented the buyer on a land sale for the development of a new retail property in Ocean County.

The CoStar Power Broker award is the latest industry recognition honor for the Holmdel resident who, in 2017, was named as one of Chain Store Age magazine's "Real Estate 10 Under 40." In 2007, she was honored in the "30 Under 30" feature in New Jersey Real Estate magazine.

Ms. Brunelli began her career at 16 as a part-time marketing assistant at the retail brokerage founded by her father, Richard J. Brunelli. At 18, she earned her real estate license while attending Monmouth University, from which she graduated in 2003. While going to class and captaining Monmouth's women's tennis team, she began making her first deals for a national retailer and soon landed the chain's tenant representation account, continuing in that role for nearly 20 years. This was followed by long-term assignments for Massage Envy and European Wax Center in central New Jersey and statewide exclusives for Dollar Tree and Family Dollar.

Beyond her current work for these and other retail, restaurant and personal services chains, Ms. Brunelli is the lead broker at the firm for nine properties with a total of 1.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. In that capacity, she works with her associates on behalf of such major landlords as Steiner Equities Group, Ashkenazy Acquisitions Corp., Garden Commercial Properties, SCI ITC South Fund, LLC, and Kaplan Companies.

In 2010, Ms. Brunelli became one of the Principals when the firm converted to an LLC. In 2015, her father was elevated to Chairman and Ms. Brunelli was named President, part of a senior management team that also included fellow Principal Ron DeLuca (CEO). As the firm's sales team leader, her role includes guiding junior salespeople through deals, and assisting associates and partners in marketing their properties and on their own tenant rep accounts.

About R.J. Brunelli & Co.

R.J. Brunelli & Co. serves as exclusive broker for 35 retail properties with a combined gross leasable area (GLA) exceeding 2.3 million square feet, and five properties for sale. The properties are located throughout New Jersey. The firm also serves as exclusive or preferred tenant representative for approximately 20 retail, restaurant and service chains. These include representation in various New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania counties for such companies as Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Jersey Strong, Urban Bricks Pizza, Modern Acupuncture, European Wax Center, Asian Food Markets, New Jersey Spine and Wellness, Mobile Health Solutions, and Legend Park—the latter, a national account.

