R.J. O'Brien Consolidates Internal Systems Using Itiviti's Managed FIX Service

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, has successfully implemented Itiviti's Managed FIX Service for the company and its affiliates.

As an existing client of Itiviti in London, R.J. O'Brien looked to consolidate separate regional hubs and required an efficient, functional and scalable "welcome" layer for its growing global business and a standardized solution enabling fast and unified onboarding of clients that would provide connectivity to a wide variety of downstream systems.

Itiviti's Managed FIX service - based on the industry standard FIX protocol - provides RJO with a centralized hub for global client connectivity, allowing central monitoring and administration which can be accessed globally. It helps the firm to seamlessly handle multi-asset flows from sophisticated global clients and enables out-of-the-box connectivity to many outbound destinations.

"We are very pleased to be able to assist R.J. O'Brien with quicker and more efficient onboarding of clients," said Lee Griggs, Itiviti President EMEA. "Using Itiviti's Managed FIX Service with its highly configurable connectivity platform means RJO can provide a better client experience. We are very proud to assist the firm in consolidating its global client connectivity offering, and we very much look forward to continuing to expand our partnership."

Thomas Texier, Managing Director for London and Enterprise IT for R.J. O'Brien, said: "We're delighted to build on our relationship with Itiviti with this Managed FIX Service that will give us and our clients a single, robust, off-the-shelf point of connectivity for RJO trade execution. Clients will have the ability to enter orders through direct electronic access, utilize advanced execution algorithms or submit `care' flow."

Itiviti's Managed FIX Service can be tailored to fit the demanding needs of customers, allowing brokers and asset managers to offload non-core but critical aspects of their connectivity technology to trusted experts. Itiviti's services include an award-winning order routing network, a world class FIX engine, as well as client certification, onboarding and testing tools.

Download our recent white paper in partnership with GreySpark Partners on managed FIX services BI analytics.

About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to transform their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and, a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leverage automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent, and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 clients in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

About R.J. O'Brien & Associates

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, serving more than 80,000 institutional, commercial, and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of approximately 300 introducing brokers (IBs). RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide. RJO has received the FOW International Award for "Non-Bank FCM of the Year" for the past four years. Wealth and Finance International Magazine named the company's private client division, RJO Futures, "2018's Most Trusted Financial Brokerage Firm." At its 2019 U.S. Services Awards, CTA Intelligence named RJO the "Best Independent FCM" - the seventh honor bestowed by the magazine on RJO and its UK affiliate. R.J. O'Brien was also the top-ranked broker in Oil Options and Structured Products in Europe in the 2019 Energy Risk Commodities Rankings. For more information, visit www.rjobrien.com.

