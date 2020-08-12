R.J. O'Brien Names Emre Degirmenci Managing Director, EMEA for RJO Limited UK Affiliate

CHICAGO and LONDON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, announced today that Emre Degirmenci has been named Managing Director, EMEA for its London-based affiliate, R.J. O'Brien Limited (RJO Limited), effective September 1.

Degirmenci has 25 years of experience in treasury, risk management and finance roles at major banks and commodities firms globally, including 15 years at Citigroup in New York, Singapore and Istanbul; several years at the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) in London and most recently, more than six years at global commodities specialist Marex Spectron in London.

RJO Chairman and CEO Gerald Corcoran said: "Emre brings outstanding experience, along with strong leadership skills that will benefit our talented team in London. His track record in key senior management roles throughout his career will make him a valuable partner to our global functional leaders and staff on RJO's strategic growth initiatives, as well as ensure that we maintain the highest levels of client service and support for our large and growing European client base."

Degirmenci said: "I have been extremely impressed with the commitment, quality, agility and forward-thinking approach of RJO management and look forward to working with the entire team to service clients and grow the business. I believe my background and experience can help forge a bridge between the U.S., Europe and other global markets, and I'm thrilled to play a role in helping lead the regional and product expansion for this firm with a proud history of more than 100 years."

From 2014 to May of this year, Degirmenci was Group Treasurer for Marex Spectron, responsible for Treasury strategy and policy, managing group liquidity, capital and currency exposure.

Degirmenci started his career at Citibank in 1995, initially in Singapore and Turkey before spending 13 years in treasury and risk management roles of increasing responsibility at Citibank and the parent company, Citigroup, in New York. As Vice President, Corporate Treasury Balance Sheet Management over the course of six years for Citigroup, he managed the parent company's liquidity during the U.S. credit crisis of 2008. From 2009 to 2010, he served as the firm's Senior Vice President, Treasury Risk Management.

Degirmenci moved to London in 2010 to join RBS as Portfolio Manager, Group Treasury Portfolio Management and Liquidity. After more than a year in that role, he was named Manager, Group Treasury Strategy, serving on the firm's Eurozone Crisis Steering Committee and leading the Treasury department's preparedness for the European credit crisis of 2011 to 2012. In 2013, he took on the role of Manager, IPO Treasury for RBS.

Born and raised in Turkey, Degirmenci earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Istanbul at Bogazici University and an MBA in New York at Baruch College.

About R.J. O'Brien & Associates and R.J. O'Brien Limited

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, serving more than 80,000 institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of approximately 300 introducing brokers (IBs). RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide. RJO has received the FOW International Award for Non-Bank FCM of the Year for the past four years. Wealth and Finance International Magazine named the company's private client division, RJO Futures, 2018's Most Trusted Financial Brokerage Firm. At the HFM US Quant Awards 2020, RJO won the award for Best Independent FCM – the eighth honor bestowed by the HFM Global publications on RJO and its UK affiliate.

R.J. O'Brien Limited provides execution, clearing and settlement services to professionals and eligible counterparty clients who transact business on the world's leading futures and options exchanges. RJO Limited offers anonymous electronic and voice access to markets across multiple asset classes, including futures and options on all major global exchanges, equity contracts for difference (CFDs) and over-the-counter cleared commodities. It also provides real-time risk management across asset classes; tailored post-trade services; proximity and colocation services; and state-of-the-art front-, middle- and back-office solutions for sell-side clients wanting to outsource technology and facilities management.

R.J. O'Brien Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 114120).

