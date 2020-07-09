R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company Expands Modern Oral Portfolio With Dissolvable Nicotine Lozenges Under Global Brand, VELO

VELO is the industry-leading modern oral nicotine brand globally, and VELO-branded products in the United States are designed to provide adult tobacco consumers with innovative, enjoyable alternatives to traditional combustible and smokeless tobacco. The decision to offer VELO nicotine lozenges reflects the Company's commitment to meeting adult nicotine consumers' (ANCs) changing preferences and desire for convenience, simplicity and choice.

"We are pleased to expand the VELO product portfolio to better provide adult nicotine consumers with a range of sensorial, modern oral nicotine options," said Shay Mustafa, SVP Modern Oral, RJRVC. "Bringing VELO nicotine lozenges to our portfolio reiterates our commitment to empower consumer choice and to provide adult nicotine consumers with products that fit modern lifestyles."

VELO-branded dissolvable nicotine lozenges are currently available for adult nicotine consumers to responsibly purchase at select retailers in Atlanta, Charlotte, Columbus, Houston, Las Vegas, Philadelphia and online at www.velo.com.

In addition to dissolvable hard and soft format lozenges in four flavors, VELO offers adult nicotine consumers disposable nicotine pouches in varying strengths and flavors. VELO's nicotine products are tobacco leaf-free, hassle-free, and mess-free products, empowering adult nicotine consumers to conveniently enjoy them during any nicotine occasions.

About R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company and Reynolds American Inc.

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company ("RJRVC") is an operating company of Reynolds American Inc. ("RAI"), a member of the British American Tobacco Group. RAI's operating companies remain committed to responsibly marketing age-restricted tobacco products. RAI's operating companies' marketing communications are designed for, and directed to, existing adult tobacco consumers who are 21 and older. This standard is implemented in a variety of ways. First, direct interactions with consumers via e-mail, direct mail, and consumer engagements are restricted to existing 21+ adult consumers of tobacco products who have opted in to receive communications from RAI's operating companies that manufacture tobacco products. With respect to mass media (print advertising, television, online advertising), RJRVC employs strict guidelines to ensure that the audience viewership is overwhelmingly adult. In addition to restricting the dissemination of marketing communications, RAI's operating companies also impose numerous restrictions on the content of those marketing messages.

To learn more about R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, please visit www.rjrvapor.com.

To learn more about VELO, please visit www.velo.com.

