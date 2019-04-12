RK Energy Group and the NSA Team Up to Lower Supermarket Electricity Costs

BETHLEHEM, Pa., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RK Energy Group Corp. announces their partnership with the National Supermarket Association (NSA) on two new energy programs designed to lower the electricity bills in participating grocery stores and supermarkets in the Northeast. RK Energy Group will donate a portion of the proceeds from these 2 programs to the NSA to go towards the many charitable initiatives that the NSA supports.

RK Energy Group National Supermarket Association

"We are so excited about this partnership, and to help supermarkets save money on their electricity bills. Partnering with the NSA is the best way to support these stores, which serve their local communities," said Richard Morea, founder of RK Energy Group. "RK has been working unofficially with the National Supermarket Association for over 10 years, so we're looking forward to providing a deeper level of continued success through our official partnership."

The two programs RK Energy Group is offering, Free Electricity Rate Analysis and Free Energy Survey, are detailed below.

Program #1: FREE ELECTRICITY RATE ANALYSIS

Electricity and Natural Gas rates are near the lowest they have been in years. Avoid overpaying by having utility bills analyzed for high electricity and gas rates and/or utility overcharges with this complimentary rate analysis. A supermarket can save as much as 20 percent on their monthly energy bills by signing a low fixed rate electricity and gas contract. Contact RK Energy Group today to get the best deal available.

Program #2: FREE ENERGY SURVEY

This program provides a free energy survey of the facilities to determine what energy-saving options are available to reduce monthly energy usage, such as lighting and/or equipment upgrades. Then, eligibility for utility and state funding can be determined to pay for part or most of the project. These funds can be used to upgrade to energy saving equipment.

Use RK Energy Group for an electricity supply contract and/or a lighting upgrade project, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated back to the NSA.

About the National Supermarket Association

The National Supermarket Association was founded in 1989 and is a trade association that advocates for the interests of independent supermarket owners in the New York tri-state area and other states on the east coast.

About RK Energy Group

RK Energy Group was founded in 2006 and is a leading energy consulting firm in the Northeast. RK Energy Group provides electricity and gas contract negotiation, energy bill review, lighting and equipment upgrades utility rebates, and more. RK Energy monitors energy consumption and helps businesses with any utility problems, even negotiating with energy supply companies. RK has assisted property management companies, hotels, supermarkets, office buildings, manufacturing facilities and others to save money, all while providing excellent customer service along the way. To get started with RK Energy please visit: https://rkenergygroup.com/ .

Contact Rich Morea @ 917.312.6597 or 212693@email4pr.com or call the NSA office at 718.747.2860 to start saving.

SOURCE RK Energy Group

Related Links

https://rkenergygroup.com

