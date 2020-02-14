RKD Group Announces Formation of New Division, RKD Digital

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD Group, the leading provider of omnichannel fundraising and marketing solutions to nonprofit organizations, is proud to announce the formation of RKD Digital.

Formerly a department within RKD Group, the new division will help drive nonprofit organizations' digital transformation with strategic, analytic, creative and technical solutions to grow brand awareness and better connect with donors, volunteers and advocates.

"Nonprofits deserve the sophistication of digital marketing technology and specialized tools designed for fundraising," said Jarred Schremmer, VP of Digital & Media Strategy. "RKD Digital provides innovative solutions purpose-built to meet the unique needs of charitable organizations."

RKD Group has pioneered digital marketing strategies for nonprofits since 2004. Now RKD Digital, as a division of RKD Group, will continue to invest in a wide range of innovative technologies and strategies for clients. With more than 70 employees, RKD Digital provides digital marketing and fundraising solutions for more than 100 nonprofit organizations.

"This is a huge milestone for RKD's digital team," said Amanda Wasson, EVP of Strategy and Innovation. "We've seen tremendous growth in the combined efforts of digital marketing, data and technology, and I'm excited to have RKD Digital take this step forward as a separate division of RKD Group to build on our past success, continue our investment in technology and innovative strategic approaches, and enable even more nonprofit organizations to experience digital transformation.

"For organizations looking to partner with the leader in omnichannel marketing solutions for nonprofits," she added, "Together, RKD Group and RKD Digital have an unmatched record of success for nearly 300 U.S. and Canada-based nonprofits."

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing services provider to hundreds of nonprofit organizations, including hospitals, social service, disease research, animal welfare, rescue missions, and faith-based charities. RKD Group's multichannel approach leverages technology, advanced data science and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships and drive online and offline engagements and donations. With a growing team of professionals, RKD Group creates breakthroughs never thought possible. For additional information go to RKDGroup.com.

About RKD Digital

RKD Digital, a division of RKD Group, provides clients with digital marketing and fundraising solutions and next-generation technology. An award-winning digital marketing company, RKD has been pioneering cutting-edge digital strategies for nonprofits since 2004. From donor experience to deep analytical insights, RKD Digital serves as a powerful marketing partner, poised to help clients achieve breakthroughs never thought possible. For more information, go to RKDdigital.com

