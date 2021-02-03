RKS Off-Road announces Princess Craft Campers as third US dealer for the Purpose Trailer

ARCADIA, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based RKS Off-Road today announced the appointment of their third US dealer in as many weeks, Princess Craft Campers. This latest addition to the RKS network offers further evidence that the surging demand for high-quality off-road trailers is set to continue at the pace initially set in 2020.

"We're so excited to be partnering with the team at RKS Off-Road. Their clarity of vision when it comes to the product will be a key part of their success," said P.J. Buerger, Co-Founder of Princess Craft Campers. "RKS not only knows what they want to make, but more importantly what works. They've researched through living the life of off-road and adventure trailering, so everything they've wanted in their own trailers is now in the Purpose Trailer."

PJ continued; "RKS Off-Road's dedication to craftsmanship drew us to them, but what set them apart for me was their approach to innovation and quality of the finished product. The Purpose Trailer really is unique compared to anything else we've seen in this market up to now."

"Princess Craft Campers was such a natural fit for us," said Elisabeth Gritsch, Co-Founder of RKS Off-Road. "They fundamentally understand the adventurous mindset of the outdoor community and are always seeking to raise the bar with the products they offer."

The Purpose Trailer is priced from $49,900. Interested customers will be able to view a demonstrator unit, complete with customization options, at Princess Craft Campers from April 2021.

About RKS Off-Road

RKS Off-Road is redefining the recreational vehicle industry with its quality-first approach to designing, manufacturing and customizing off-road trailers. Ultra-lightweight construction and industry-leading durability characterize the Purpose Trailer, the company's first vehicle to market.

RKS Off-Road was founded in 2019 by Elisabeth Gritsch and Travis King, former automotive industry professionals. The company's headquarters and manufacturing facility are located in Arcadia, CA.

For press enquiries please contact: [email protected]

https://rksoffroad.com/

About Princess Craft Campers

Princess Craft began 25 years ago with a focus on unique trailers that add to the outdoor experience. Specializing in lightweight, vintage style, off-road or just pure innovative trailers, their goal is to connect adventurous people to great products. Princess Craft loves to support amazing manufacturers as well as the community that understands the value of experiences and the outdoors.

Princess Craft RV is based in Round Rock (just outside Austin). Their parts and service teams are always ready to help modify, repair or simply accessorize any kind of RV for even more fun and adventure.

For press inquiries please contact: [email protected]

https://princesscraft.com

