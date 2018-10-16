RLAH Real Estate Adopts Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RLAH Real Estate, a real estate brokerage based in Washington D.C., announces that it is using the Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program to create comprehensive online advertising for home sellers. The ads deploy as soon as a property is publicly listed for sale and are automatically sized to suit multiple platforms and contain property photos, agent contact information, and brokerage branding.

Online advertising is one of the most effective ways to reach a highly-targeted audience. Adwerx uses the latest in retargeting to hone in on the potential buyers in the local marketplace. Ads run during the first week of the listing to maximize interest and appear on social media, news and entertainment websites, and popular mobile apps.

"RLAH Real Estate agents are committed to delivering the highest level of service, excellence and customer satisfaction. Effective marketing is a large part of that," said Justin Levitch, President of RLAH Real Estate. "The Adwerx Automated Listing Advertising Program gives our agents easy and effective campaigns that their sellers can see for themselves."

RLAH Real Estate was established in late 2012 and has 200 agents in five offices around the greater Washington D.C. area. The company focuses on leveraging its generational knowledge of the community to inform and serve clients. RLAH Real Estate is a radically different kind of real estate company. It's not about listings, or location. It's about lifestyle.

"Advertising gives sellers confidence that their homes are being effectively marketed. We are excited to welcome RLAH Real Estate to our program," added Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx.

About RLAH Real Estate

When it comes to residential real estate in the greater Washington, D.C., area, buyers and sellers may perceive a range of choices among those professionals seemingly at the ready to serve them. The very experienced and dynamic individuals of RLAH Real Estate, however, make the choice obvious. RLAH embodies a community dedicated to integrity and service, and to evolving to meet the ever-changing challenges of a market on the move. From pied-à-terre to palace, from Dupont to Damascus, RLAH's seasoned and savvy experts offer unsurpassed dedication to clients. You will know us by our reputation. You will love us for our deeds. Learn more at http://www.rlahre.com

About Adwerx

One of the fastest growing companies in real estate technology, Adwerx automates digital advertising for brokerages to delight the seller and increase agent satisfaction. Adwerx helps individual agents promote themselves and their listings online, working with over 115,000 real estate customers across the US, Canada, and Australia. Adwerx was ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2017 & 2018 and has been an Inman Innovator Award nominee for its advertising technology. For more information, visit www.adwerx.com .

