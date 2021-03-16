RLDatix Amplifies Importance of Patient & Health Worker Safety during Patient Safety Awareness Week

CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, the leading global provider of intelligent safety solutions, announced today the creation of a new international report entitled "The Overlooked Pandemic – How to Transform Patient Safety and Save Healthcare Systems" which will be released on Thursday, March 18th. The report includes an introduction by RLDatix CEO Jeff Surges, as well as contributions from the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), the President of the International Council of Nurses, the Executive Director of Unitaid and the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to the UK to name a few. The launch of the report coincides with Patient Safety Awareness Week (PSAW) and is one of many initiatives the company is undertaking to raise awareness during this critical time.

PSAW is an annual event that seeks to advance important discussions and inspire action to improve the safety of the global healthcare system. According to the WHO, unsafe care results in over 3 million deaths around the globe each year. The economic cost of patient harm is just as staggering. The Organization of Economic Development (OECD) states that eliminating preventable patient harm could boost global economic growth by over 0.7% per year, adding up to more than USD 29 trillion, or about 36% of current global output over a decade. What's more, the G20 forecasts patient safety issues to cost the global economy USD 383.7 billion by 2022.

"While the world continues to struggle with challenges brought on by COVID-19, unsafe care and preventable harm continue to have a devastating impact on patients, their families and health workers", said Jeff Surges, CEO, RLDatix. "With this report, we have brought together international experts to share their perspectives and shine a light on what has for too long been an overlooked pandemic."

In addition to the report, RLDatix has also created the #SaferTogetherwithRLDatix campaign, focused on highlighting the 6 key aims of healthcare improvement identified by the Institute of Medicine (IOM): patient-centeredness, timeliness, effectiveness, safety, efficiency and equity. #SaferTogetherwithRLDatix provides a variety of engaging resources, including a downloadable PSAW toolkit to help educate and amplify the importance of patient and health worker safety.

"While significant progress has been made to improve patient and health worker safety over the past few decades, more needs to be done to realize a world with zero preventable harm," continued Surges. "Together with our clients and global network of partners, RLDatix is committed to making unsafe care a thing of the past."

The patient safety report will be launched on Thursday, March 18th at 8:00am CST via a virtual event. To register and learn more, click here. To learn more about RLDatix's #SaferTogetherwithRLDatix campaign and to download your #PSAW2021 toolkit, visit rldatix.com/PSAW2021.

About RLDatix

RLDatix is on a mission to change healthcare. We help organizations drive safer, more efficient care by providing governance, risk and compliance (GRC) tools that drive overall improvement and safety. Our Applied Safety Intelligence™ (ASI) framework enables stakeholders across the enterprise to have immediate access to a single source of truth for their safety, compliance, and provider data, raising awareness of performance opportunities and interventions needed to mitigate risk and the severity of harm. With over 4,000 customers in 19 countries, RLDatix helps protect patients and health workers around the world. For more information, visit www.rldatix.com.

