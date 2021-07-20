RLH Equity Partners Announces New Hires

RLH co-founder J. Christopher Lewis commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Mark and Madeline to the RLH team. They significantly complement and augment our current capabilities in sourcing and completing new investments. We look forward to their many contributions over the coming years."

RLH Equity Partners is a leading private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs to help them build distinctive high-growth businesses and realize their aspirations. RLH provides experienced strategic guidance to its portfolio companies while embracing the entrepreneurial spirit of those companies' founders. The RLH investment team, which averages over 15 years of private equity experience, has developed proven processes to enhance both organic and inorganic growth and drive enterprise value. With nearly forty years of successful investing history, RLH is uniquely able to help fast growing, profitable enterprises with revenue of $25-150 million in the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors achieve their goals. The firm currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

