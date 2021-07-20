RLH Equity Partners Announces New Hires
Jul 20, 2021, 07:54 ET
LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RLH Equity Partners (RLH), a leading middle market private equity investment firm focused on high growth enterprises, is pleased to announce the addition of two individuals to the firm — Mark Gartner as a Principal focused on Investment Development and Madeline Ganey as an Associate.
- Mark Gartner joins RLH with fifteen years of successful middle market private equity experience, including responsibilities in both deal sourcing and transaction execution. During that period, Mark has been involved in the sourcing of 10 platform and add-on transactions across diverse sectors including business services, healthcare, and education. Mark leads RLH's efforts to develop and nurture key relationships with intermediary, independent sponsor, and executive audiences to identify promising investment opportunities. He holds an undergraduate degree in Economics from Duke University.
- Madeline Ganey brings to RLH investment banking experience covering a spectrum of transactions in the technology, media, and telecom sectors. She will be assisting RLH in sourcing investment opportunities, developing investment themes, and executing transactions. Madeline earned Bachelor's degrees in Economics and French from Wellesley College.
RLH co-founder J. Christopher Lewis commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Mark and Madeline to the RLH team. They significantly complement and augment our current capabilities in sourcing and completing new investments. We look forward to their many contributions over the coming years."
About RLH
RLH Equity Partners is a leading private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs to help them build distinctive high-growth businesses and realize their aspirations. RLH provides experienced strategic guidance to its portfolio companies while embracing the entrepreneurial spirit of those companies' founders. The RLH investment team, which averages over 15 years of private equity experience, has developed proven processes to enhance both organic and inorganic growth and drive enterprise value. With nearly forty years of successful investing history, RLH is uniquely able to help fast growing, profitable enterprises with revenue of $25-150 million in the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors achieve their goals. The firm currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.
Contact:
Jessica Bramwell, Director of Communications
RLH Equity Partners
949-428-2205
[email protected]
www.rlhequity.com
SOURCE RLH Equity Partners
