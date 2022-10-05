RLH Equity Partners Announces New Hires and Promotion

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLH Equity Partners (RLH), a leading middle market private equity investment firm, is pleased to announce two recent additions to the firm roster and the promotion of a member of our investment team. Patrick Allen and Sam Merriam have joined the firm as Associates and Tucker Stolberg has been promoted to Senior Associate.

RLH Equity Partners investment professionals Tucker Stolberg (pictured left) promoted to Senior Associate; Patrick Allen (center) and Sam Merriam (right) recently joined the firm as Associates.

Patrick Allen has joined RLH as an Associate with an emphasis on deal origination. Previously, he sourced and analyzed numerous acquisition opportunities at Thrasio, an acquirer and operator of consumer brands. Patrick holds a bachelor's degree in Global Studies with a minor in Business from the University of South Carolina .

RLH managing directors Kevin Cantrell and Ryan Smiley commented, "Patrick and Sam are great additions to our team who will enhance our capabilities for sourcing, assessing, and adding value to portfolio companies. We are excited that they have chosen to join our firm and confident they will make significant contributions to RLH's future success. Concurrently, we are very pleased to recognize Tucker's accomplishments over the past two years with this well-deserved promotion."

