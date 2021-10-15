RLH Equity Partners Invests in imre

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RLH Equity Partners (RLH) is pleased to announce its investment in imre, a growing provider of strategic and creative marketing services to enterprise clients in two sectors: (i) life sciences / healthcare and (ii) consumer products / services. The Company's integrated suite of solutions includes brand strategy, creative, digital marketing, social media, and public relations, together with data & analytics. From offices in Baltimore, Los Angeles, New York City, and Philadelphia, more than 220 talented imre professionals serve some of the world's leading and high-growth brands including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and GSK in healthcare and John Deere, Infiniti, and Dickies in consumer products.

imre has earned numerous accolades, including (a) inclusion in Adweek's 2021 and 2020 lists of the Fastest Growing Agencies, (b) recognition by PRovoke in both 2021 and 2020 as a finalist for North America Midsize PR Agency of the Year, (c) two North American 2021 SABRE Gold Awards, recognizing Superior Achievement in Branding Reputation and Engagement, and (d) the 2020 Silver award from Medical Marketing & Media for Best Midsized Healthcare Agency

RLH managing directors Rob Rodin and Ryan Smiley commented, "Over the past three decades, imre has achieved a unique and highly successful culture by combining creativity, empathy, and expertise. We admire the company's many achievements and look forward to helping the imre team continue to grow and deliver exceptional client experiences while remaining true to the company's core values."

About RLH Equity Partners

RLH Equity Partners invests, together with entrepreneurial leadership teams, in uniquely positioned, high growth, knowledge-based enterprises. Our portfolio companies span the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors and typically have $30-150 million of annual revenue at the time of investment. The RLH investment team, which averages 15 years of private equity experience, provides strategic and operational guidance to our portfolio companies in navigating the opportunities and challenges of scale and rapid growth. Our insights and processes to drive enterprise value have been honed over RLH's 35+ year history of successful investing. RLH currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

