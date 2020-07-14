RLH Equity Partners Invests in MCA Connect

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riordan, Lewis & Haden | Equity Partners (RLH) is pleased to announce its investment in MCA Connect (MCA), a leading provider of consulting solutions built on Microsoft's cloud-based Dynamics 365 (D365) suite. MCA specializes in serving the manufacturing sector, to which it brings an unparalleled level of understanding of high-complexity production processes. MCA enables its clients to realize the benefits of the full Microsoft stack, including D365 Finance and Operations, Customer Engagement, and Field Service solutions, as well as advanced analytics and custom applications based on the Microsoft Power Platform.

MCA, which has provided services to clients in over 20 countries, is a six-time Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year. The Company has achieved rapid organic growth, earned high levels of client satisfaction, and concurrently created a culture that attracts and retains highly talented professionals with in-demand skills.

RLH managing directors Michel Glouchevitch and Murray Rudin commented, "We are especially pleased to have completed this transaction notwithstanding the pandemic. We thank the MCA team for their collaboration under these difficult circumstances and look forward to helping them build an even more successful future. MCA exemplifies the type of enterprise and team with which RLH seeks to partner."

Riordan, Lewis & Haden is a leading private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs to help them build distinctive high-growth businesses and realize their aspirations. RLH provides experienced strategic guidance to its portfolio companies while embracing the entrepreneurial spirit of those companies' founders. The RLH investment team, which averages over 15 years of private equity experience, has developed proven processes to enhance organic growth and drive enterprise value. With a 35+ year history of successful investing, RLH is uniquely able to help fast growing, profitable enterprises with revenue of $25-150 million in the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors achieve their goals. The firm currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

