RLR Strategic Partners Launches To Deliver Growth Consulting, M&A Solutions And Governance Expertise To Businesses Across Wealth Management Space

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RLR Strategic Partners ("RLR"), a growth consultancy serving the wealth management space, today announced its launch by financial services industry leader Larry Roth. RLR works in close collaboration with the executive leadership teams, boards of directors and advisory boards of wealth management businesses across the country in setting growth goals, and then developing and implementing high-impact strategies to reach those goals. As part of its strategy offerings, RLR provides governance expertise to publicly-traded and closely-held firms seeking to build out or otherwise enhance their boards of directors.

RLR also announced that it will deliver mergers & acquisitions (M&A) advisory solutions that seamlessly integrate with the growth strategies developed by the firm for its clients through a newly-formed strategic alliance with Berkshire Global Advisors, a boutique middle market investment bank with a longstanding leadership position in the financial services industry.

Larry Roth, Managing Partner of RLR Strategic Partners, said, "With the launch of this consultancy, I'm harnessing a three-decade career leading some of the largest financial services firms in the industry, to a personal passion for enhancing the relevance of the wealth management space to individuals and businesses across the country. The work that we are doing at RLR is ultimately all geared towards helping the wealth management space create significant new value by serving the crucial role it is meant to play in our society. At its best, the wealth management industry connects Main Street and Wall Street, supports the achievement of long-term financial goals for people across the net worth spectrum, and drives better life outcomes for both the well-to-do, as well as those with more modest means."

Central to RLR's approach is a focus on enhancing or building business models that prioritize strategies and technologies that connect firms, professionals and consumers in innovative ways, while shedding costly and inefficient legacy operations and financial structures that no longer add value. The firm's clients today encompass RIAs, hybrid RIA and RIA aggregators, private equity firms active in the wealth management space, asset managers and fin tech companies, from venture-backed start-ups to more established enterprises.

Prior to establishing RLR Strategic Partners, Mr. Roth served as CEO of AIG Advisor Group, as well as CEO of Cetera Financial Group, both among the largest independent financial advice firms in the industry, supporting thousands of financial advisors throughout the country. Most recently at Cetera Financial Group, Mr. Roth spearheaded the company's comprehensive financial restructuring and turnaround, completed in late 2016, positioning the firm for longer-term growth and success.

Mr. Roth concluded, "Recent history shows that when we have professional wealth management solutions that are accessible and relevant to a wider segment of our population, we enable more families to fulfill their dreams and individuals to reach their full potential. I look forward to aligning my experience with companies across the industry that have a transformative vision for the future of wealth management, to help drive their competitive position and attain their growth goals."

Mr. Roth was appointed in July to the Board of Directors for Oppenheimer & Co., Inc., a leading national investment boutique headquartered in New York City.

A CPA and licensed attorney, Mr. Roth received his J.D. from the University of Detroit's School of Law and a B.A. from Michigan State University. He also graduated from the Owner / President Management Program at Harvard University's Graduate School of Business Administration. He holds Series 7, 24, 63 and 79 FINRA registrations.

About RLR Strategic Partners

RLR Strategic Partners is a New York City-based growth strategy consultancy that supports enterprises throughout the wealth management industry. RLR integrates planning and execution solutions with M&A advisory support and access to growth capital, in addition to board oversight and governance expertise. For M&A solutions, RLR works in strategic alliance with Berkshire Global Advisors, the leading middle market boutique investment bank focused on the financial services and related industries. For more information, please visit www.rlrstrategicpartners.com

Michael Dugan / Mitch Manning



Haven Tower Group



424 652 6520 ext 106 or 108



mdugan@haventower.com or mmanning@haventower.com

SOURCE RLR Strategic Partners

